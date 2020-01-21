Anise Seed Oil Market 2019 by Rising-Trends, Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Product Types, User-Demand, Business Strategy and Comprehensive Valuation till 2030

According to a new market research study titled ‘Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disorder and End User.’ The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global smart inhalers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

The market for smart inhalers is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing levels of air pollution as well as the rise in the smoking habits, rising prevalence of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market and increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the smart inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, and Amiko Digital Health Limited.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the smart inhaler market. During December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer Inc signed an agreement in order to combine their consumer health businesses into a new world-leading Joint Venture. This agreement has helped the companies to offer better services to its customers across the globe.

The global smart inhalers market by product was led by inhalers segment. In 2018, the segment of inhalers held the largest market share in the smart inhalers market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the cases of asthma, coupled with increased adoption of inhalers by patients.

In addition, as per the Global Burden of Disease Study report, the prevalence of around 251 million cases of COPD was recorded globally during the year 2016. It is estimated that globally, approximately 3.17 million deaths were caused due to COPD during the year 2015, accounting for almost 5% of all deaths in 2015. The prevalence of COPD has been high in developed nations during recent years. For instance, COPD is recognized as the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States. More than 11 million people have been diagnosed with COPD. Hence, the rising prevalence of respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD is anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart inhalers market across the globe at an exponential rate.

The report segments the global smart inhalers market as follows:

Global Smart Inhalers Market – By Product

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Global Smart Inhalers Market – By Disorder

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Global Smart Inhalers Market – By End User

Home-Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

