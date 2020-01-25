Anthocyanins Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

Anthocyanins Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Anthocyanins industry growth. Anthocyanins market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Anthocyanins industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Anthocyanins Market.

The global market for anthocyanins has witnessed significant rise in the past few years owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of anthocyanins and their rising set of applications across a number of industries. The strengthening economic conditions of developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina in the past years and the resultant rise in purchasing power of consumers have helped increase the consumption of anthocyanin-rich foods across these countries. The consumption of anthocyanin rich products is also attributed to the changing lifestyle of the consumers, which, in turn, is fuelled by the rising awareness about health and wellness among consumers.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Synthite Industries Ltd, FMC Corporation, Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., CHR Hansen A/S, Symrise A.G., Naturex S.A., GNT Group, Archer Daniels Midlands Co.,

By Product Type

Cyanidin, Malvidin, Delphinidin, Peonidin, Others

By Application Type

Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care, Others,

The report analyses the Anthocyanins Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Anthocyanins Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Anthocyanins market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Anthocyanins market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

