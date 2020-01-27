MARKET REPORT
Anti-counterfeit Electrical & Electronics Packaging Market: Consumption and the revenue generated from sales across the globe and key countries
Packaging of a product is utterly important, as it not only makes an impression on the end users and entices sales, it also helps in imparting safety of the product from the manufacturing unit to the end consumers. In the recent past, counterfeiting has turned into a common malpractice that OEMs of electrical and electronic goods have to deal with, resulting in numerous intangible and tangible losses. In this scenario, the market for anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging is flourishing, as it helps in protecting the products from short circuits, curtail the possibilities of electrical fires, and add to shelf-life. As the electrical and electronics market touches new peaks with growing ubiquity of smartphones and other related tools, the demand in the global anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market is projected to expand at a strong CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.
- This report on the global anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market has been developed by experienced analysts who are experts in the field of E&E, and understand the commerce of it.
- Starting-off with an executive summary on the current condition of the global anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market market, the analysts have provided an elaborated analysis of factors that are expected to influence the demand, either way.
- Based on the assessment of trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, the goal of the report is to make its audiences aware of some of the new openings in the market that they can tap.
Global Anti-counterfeit Electrical & Electronics Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis
Alien Technology Corp., Zebra Technologies, Avery Dennison Corp., AlpVision, SICPA HOLDING SA, Microtrace, LLC, and Impinj, Inc. are some of the notable player currently ahead of the curve in the global anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market.
Going forward, the brains behind this report have tried to gauge on the importance of segmentations of the market, as not all vendors target each aspect of the market. Technology-wise, the market for anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market can be segmented into track and trace technology and authentication packaging technology. While the track and trace technology segment can be further sub-segmented into RFID and barcode, the authentication segment can be further bifurcated into holograms, ink and dyes, taggants, and watermarks.
Global Anti-counterfeit Electrical & Electronics Packaging Market: Key Trends
The demand for electronics and electrical products is escalating across the world and these products are now virtually in all markets. With growing ubiquity of these products, the situation has become even more prone to counterfeit, prompting a strong demand in the anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market. Consumers have also been observed to prefer effectively packaged products and are willing to pay extra for premium products.
Global Anti-counterfeit Electrical & Electronics Packaging Market: Market Potential
Radical emergence of ecommerce in emerging economies has been a boon for the global anti-counterfeit electrical and electronics packaging market, as the vendors have to impart a robust tracking and tracing technology such as RFID in order to deliver products to designated destinations.
Global Anti-counterfeit Electrical & Electronics Packaging Market: Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific has suddenly emerged as a highly lucrative region, driven by strong demand from the emerging economies of India and China. These two countries are vastly populated and the disposable income among the urban population has escalated, leading to incrementing demand for electronic and electrical products. The regions of North America and Europe are also expected to maintain a healthy demand during the forecast period
MARKET REPORT
Brake Pads Market Globally by 2025: Industry Key Players – Federal Mogul, BOSCH, TRW（ZF) etc.
New Study Report of Brake Pads Market:
The research report on the Global Brake Pads Market is a complete guide for the new entrants in the market. The report provides the market history of every product ever retailed by the company. It also provides history of the product types, technology and volume during the forecast period. The growth rate, challenges and barriers are also explained in the Global Brake Pads Market research report. The report sheds light on the development rate of the strategies, products and technologies used in the production, manufacturing and marketing of the product.
The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report: Federal Mogul, BOSCH, TRW（ZF), Nisshinbo Group company, MAT Holdings, ITT Corporation, ATE, Hoenywell, Acdelco, Akebono, Delphi Automotive, BREMBO, Sangsin Brake, SAL-FER, ADVICS, FBK CORPORATIOIN, ICER, & More.
Product Type Coverage
Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads
Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads
Semi Metallic Brake Pads
Ceramic Brake Pads
Application Coverage
Vehicles OEM Industry
Vehicles Aftermarket Industry
Some of the major geographies included in this report are:
1.North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
2.Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
4.LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
The Market Report Contains The Following Chapters:
Chapter 1: The research report on the Global Brake Pads Market helps in understanding the crucial information about the given market.
Chapter 2: The report provides a detailed study on each majorly impacting player in the Global Brake Pads Market such as the company profiles, the latest technological advancements by the players in the market, and the product profile of the player currently available in the market, as well as the regions they function in majorly.
Chapter 3: It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future in the Global Brake Pads Market. It provides strategic solutions and recommendations in key business sectors based on the market estimations.
Chapter 4: The report also presents an eight-year forecast survey on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
The Global Brake Pads Market report analyses the production of goods, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a detailed manner. Furthermore, the report examines the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, trends in sales, cost analysis, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, industrial statistics, demand and supply ratio, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Brake Pads Market report.
Key questions answered in the report are:
• What is the estimated market size of the global Brake Pads market?
• What are the effective growth drivers in the global Brake Pads market?
• Who are the major manufacturers in the global Brake Pads market?
• What are the opportunities, risks, barriers and challenges in the global Brake Pads market?
• What are the sales, revenue and price analysis of top manufacturers of the global Brake Pads market?
• Who are the leading traders, distributors and dealers in the global Brake Pads market?
To conclude, Brake Pads Industry report mentions the key geographies, market landscapes alongside the product price, revenue, volume, production, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecast etc. This report also provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
MARKET REPORT
High Demand for Antistatic Packaging: Mammoth Shift in Preference
Antistatic packaging is used for shipping products, which are prone to damage caused by electrostatic discharge. These bags are usually made from Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and have a distinctive color (silvery for metalized film, pink or black in case of polyethylene) depending on their properties. Hence, an antistatic bag is a shipping bag which cannot be affected by electrostatic discharge. Electrically, antistatic bag provides lubricity within the bag, thereby inhibiting static charge build up.
These bags are typically coated with topical antistatic agents that help reduce the generation of static imbalance resulting from triboelectric generation or contact and separation. Some antistatic bags are made with an antistatic built into the film layers and tend to be more reliable and cleaner then the topically treated ones. A good bag has antistatic properties on both, the inner and outer part of the bag film construction.
Major growth drivers for the antistatic packaging market include…
- Increasing shipments of electronic devices across the world.
- Antistatic packaging is mainly used for packaging of electronic devices. This increase in usage of electronic devices is being witnessed all over the world and in almost all end use sectors, such as medical and household.
Antistatic packaging market can be classified on the basis of product type into: bubble bags, polybags, foam, polytubing, peanuts, antistatic tape, and antistatic stretch wrap. The antistatic bubble bag is made up of low density polyethylene, and is available in the usual packaging form. In addition to their antistatic properties, these bags facilitate the necessary separation of parts during transportation and storage.
Meanwhile, antistatic foam protects the product components from shock vibration and other impacts. Antistatic pink bubble roll wraps are bulky items, used for transport, and lining shipping cartons and envelopes.
In terms of region, Korea, Singapore and China are the major manufacturers of electronic devices and components and, hence, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a major chunk of revenue generated in the antistatic packaging market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be respectively followed by Europe and North America (majorly, the U.S.). Meanwhile, the top electronic components and integrated circuit exporters are located in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, European countries and the U.S.
Key players in the antistatic packaging market include Edco Supply Corporation (U.S.), Miller packaging (U.S.), Desco Industries Inc. (U.K.), Dou Yee (China), Dakla Pack (Netherlands), Polyplus Packaging (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), TIP Corporation (Malaysia), Kao Chia (Taiwan), MK Master, and Advance Packaging (U.S.)
MARKET REPORT
Adoption of Inkjet Coders Market: Consumer Sentiment Analysis
The inkjet technology is a reliable and cost-effective method used to mark and code a whole range of products. Inkjet coders are most commonly used in the packaging industry to differentiate products. These are a non-contact printing coders that can generate dates and batch numbers, and time any information to a variety of packaging products including containers, cartons labels, etc. Inkjet coders are used in industries, such as food and beverages, automotive, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, for marking purpose. The inkjet coders cost less but have higher maintenance cost, whereas laser coders have high cost and low maintenance cost.
Inkjet coders are cost effective and are recommended for economical color printing. The substitute for inkjet coder is laser coder. Inkjet coders comprise different chambers containing different colors of ink. Recently, Videojet Technologies Inc., a manufacturer of coding, marking, and printing products, launched six new inks for larger inkjet printers. Making an innovation in coding solution, Hitachi America, Ltd. recently developed its latest generation of continuous ink jet printers, the UX Series.
Some of the key players in the global inkjet coding market are Videojet Technologies, Inc., FoxJet, an ITW Company, Hitachi America, Ltd., ID Technology, LLC., KGK Jet India., Linx Printing Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd, Elmark Packaging, Koenig & Bauer AG, Squid Ink Manufacturing, Inc., Markem-Imaje, a Dover Company, and Xaar plc.
Drop on Demand (DOD), Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) are the three types of ink-jet technologies used in the packaging industry for coding applications. The drop on demand technology uses aqueous or UV curable inks to print on a wide range of products; it has a number of chambers which contains ink. Continuous ink jet is a non-contact coding and durable method. The small characters of CIJ coders generate expiry dates, lot codes, graphics, and bar codes on a variety of primary packaging and the large character of CIJ coders generate same for secondary packaging, i.e. for cartons, etc. Thermal ink jet coders make use of print cartridges. They contain a series of small electrically heated chambers, which can be controlled by a flex-circuit, and involve high speed coding for serialized data. (TIJ) technology is usually for generating high-quality graphics and high-grade two-dimensional ‘symbologies’ such as DataMatrix codes. Generally, industries such as pharmaceuticals, tobacco, health, and beauty make use of TIJ coders.
The global inkjet coder market is segmented based on product technology, end user, and geography. By product technology, the global inkjet coder market is segmented into Drop on Demand (DOD), Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ). By end user, the global inkjet coder market is categorized on the basis of different industries, including food and beverages, cosmetics, personal and home care, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, tobacco, automotive and aerospace, building materials, chemicals, commercial printing and addressing, electrical components and electronics, and wire, cable and pipe.
Technological developments in inkjet coders, such as advancement in software that controls and monitors ink viscosity and automatic flush systems that help save time by stopping and cleaning daily print head, are anticipated to create excellent growth opportunities for the inkjet coder market. Rise in demand for minimization of solvent evaporation and reducing mixing of air with ink are the major factors expected to drive growth of the inkjet coders market over the forecast period. However, factors such as high running cost and low quality of marks that result in non-permanent mark are expected to hinder the market growth.
Also, inkjet coders spill some tiny droplets of ink while printing; therefore, their resolution is lower than the laser printers. Significant factors that influence the demand for ink jet coders are reduced downtime, which helps customers expand the visual and functional coding capabilities. Currently, increasing number of manufacturers are seeking high performance printing and coding equipment, thereby creating significant growth and investment opportunities for players in the inkjet coders market.
By geography, the global inkjet coder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Currently, North America and Europe dominate the market, accounting for the highest share of the global inkjet coders market in terms of volume. However, most of the major manufacturers in the market are from China, in view of the low capital cost required in the country, advancements in technology, and changing trends and requirements of players in the market. The global commercial and industrial markets play an important role in the development of the overall ink jet coder market
