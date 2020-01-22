Anti-Lock Braking System Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players

Anti-lock braking system is the safety braking system that is used in vehicles to prevent it from skidding and to prevent the vehicle from locking up the wheel during braking; thereby, maintaining tractive contact with the surface of the road. It allows wheels of a vehicle to maintain dynamic contact with the road surface, which is proportional to the braking inputs given by the driver.

It improves vehicle control and reduces stopping distance on both dry and slippery surfaces. The automobile companies have equipped their vehicles with anti-lock braking system, traction control system (TCS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and electronic stability control (ESC) to offer advanced safety features and improve stability control and safety on difficult terrains.

Anti-lock braking system is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers about safer driving system, increase in technological advancement, and implementation of stringent government regulations.

The global anti-lock braking system market is segmented based on sub-system type, vehicle type, and region. Based on sub-system type, the market is categorized into sensors, electronic control unit (ECU), and hydraulic unit. By vehicle type, it is categorized into two-wheeler, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the anti-lock braking system market include ADVICS Co. Ltd, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, ZF TRW, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global anti-lock braking system market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Sub-System Type

o Sensors

o Electric Control Unit

o Hydraulic Unit

By Vehicle Type

o Two-wheeler

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicles

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

