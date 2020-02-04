Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Botulinum Toxin market report: A rundown

An in-depth list of key vendors in Botulinum Toxin market include:

Market Segmentation

Product Types Type A Type B

Applications Cosmetic Applications Crow’s Feet Forehead Lines Frown Lines/Galbellar Square Jaw Masseter Others Therapeutic Applications Chronic Migraine Muscle Spasm Over Reactive Bladder Hyperhydrosis Others

End Users Hospitals Specialty Clinics Spas & Beauty Clinics

Regions North America Latin America Europe China Asia Pacific excluding China Middle East and Africa (MEA)



The report analyses the global botulinum toxin market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and an explanation of the different product types, applications and end users. The market view point section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global market. The report also presents an analysis of the different regional markets by product, application, end user and country. Representative market participants section gives a list of companies operating in every region, the prevalent competitive landscape and intensity map of key players’ presence in each region.

Research Methodology

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house procedure volume model, market share and market structure model to estimate botulinum toxin market size. We have adopted the bottom-up approach to forecast the market size of botulinum toxin globally. The following parameters have been used to estimate the market size for the base year 2017:

Country level data for botulinum toxin cosmetic procedures

Average number of units of botulinum toxin required per procedure

Average cost of botulinum toxin

Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of botulinum toxin mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency and then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, we have considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of each assessed country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average dosage recommended per procedure.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved botulinum toxin products over 2018–2026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

An important section of the report focuses on the competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Market structure analysis provides tier wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis for key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the different market segments. Detailed profiles of players in the botulinum toxin market are also provided in the report with company overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to the market and a strategic overview.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the key market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand key growth segments, Persistence market Research provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis to help clients identify real market opportunities.

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Botulinum Toxin market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

