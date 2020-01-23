Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Assessment of the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market

The recent study on the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market.

The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market across different geographies.

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market will mainly remain bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report further reveals that the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is increasingly driven by growing prevalence of obesity globally. Consumption of the food products that are rich in cholesterol continues to contribute towards obesity. Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages will also lead to increase in obesity during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence of depression has led to increasing consumption of the psychotropic drugs. Increasing side-effects of the psychotropic drug has contributed towards obesity. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing side-effects of psychotropic drugs has led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes has revved up consumption of medications such as sulfonylureas, insulin and thizolidinediones. These medications have appetite stimulating features, due to which the patients tend to eat more. Eating disorders due to antidepressants and diabetic drugs has continued to contribute towards obesity. Increasing demand for obesity management is expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market positively.

Obesity has also witnessed to be a result of increasing chronic stress globally. Increasing emotional and physical stress level leads the brain to release cortisol hormones. Release of the cortisol hormones further stimulates a person’s appetite, due to which people tend to eat unhealthy food products. Increasing consumption of unhealthy food products helps people to counter their emotional and physical stress. Growing prevalence of obesity due to increasing level of stress has further led to an upsurge in demand for obesity management. Bound to these factors, the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is expected to witness significant growth.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is mainly segmented into drug class, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis drug class, the global market is expected to be segmented as Bupropion and Naltrexone, Orlistat, Lorcaserin, Phentermine and Topiramate and Liraglutide. Based on age group, the global market is segmented as Pediatric and Adult. By distribution channel, the global market is segmented as Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and E-commerce.

Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market: Competition

Key players in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market are VIVUS, Inc, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs market in 2019?

