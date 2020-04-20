MARKET REPORT
Antibodies Market size Competitive Approach, Fundamental Trends and sizevestment up size 2026
Increasing adoption of therapeutic antibodies along with elevated rate of product approval in developing countries is propelling the growth of the global antibodies market. The market had surpassed US$ XX Bn in 2017. Additionally, approval of monoclonal antibody products, combined with drug conjugates, antibody fragments, and therapeutic antibodies in key markets of Europe, Japan and the U.S. have boosted the growth of the market as well as inexpensive biosimilar antibody therapeutics available in the market is another driving factor for the market.
However, failure of investigational drugs in late stages of improvement and side effects associated with antibody treatment can be key factors to pose challenge to widespread adoption. Antibodies administration has been linked with acute anaphylaxis and serum sickness, restraining the growth of the market. The global antibodies market is anticipated to expand at CAGR over the forecast period, witnessing to surpass US$ XX Bn in terms of revenue 2026.
Segmental Analysis of Antibodies Market
Monoclonal antibodies segment, by drug type had robust demand in 2017 and secured above 93% market share in terms of revenue. This segment had generated nearly US$ XX Bn. Antibody drugs complexes and polyclonal antibodies are likely to exhibit minority market share.
Hospitals are likely to remain the largest end-user in the market and accounted for more than 85% market share in terms of revenues in 2017. The hospital end-user segment had exhibited y-o-y growth rate of nearly 13% and surpassed XX Bn in revenues.
The global antibodies market has been segmented on the basis of disease indication into autoimmune disorders, CNS disorders, cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer was the most leading indication segment, which had accounted for nearly 55% market share in terms of revenues in 2017. In revenues, cardiovascular disease segment was the smallest segment in the antibodies market and had witnessed the lowest growth rate amongst other indication segments.
U.S. to Hold Majority Share of North America Antibodies Market
North America was the largest market for antibodies and had accounted for nearly two-fourth of the revenue share of the global antibodies market in 2016. Therapeutics antibody products are likely to witness submission of biologics licence application (BLA) in the U.S., whereas in Biologics and Genetic Therapies Directorate (BGTD) oversees the biological product’s approval. The U.S. is likely to hold majority share of the North America antibodies market in terms of revenues with highest growth rate than Canada.
Additionally, APEJ and Western Europe are likely to be the other top antibodies markets. While markets in Germany, France and the U.K. are likely to continue their top position in Western Europe, in APEJ, demand for antibodies is likely to remain largely concentrated in India, ASEAN and China.
Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG will continue their position as top 3 players in the global antibodies market. In revenues, these three players collectively generate nearly 56% market share. Remicade (J&J), Avastin (Roche), Herceptin, and Humira (AbbVie) are successful drugs in the market. Novartis, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co are some other leading players operating in the global antibodies market. Strengthening collaboration with distribution partners and achieving product approval from FDA and EU are key strategy for prominent players in the market.
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Tire Market Bussizeess Development, sizedustry Growth, sizep Manufacturers, Size and Forecast size 2026
The global automotive tire market is estimated to witness huge growth across key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) over the forecast period (2018-2026).
Drivers and Trends
The developing technology which is positively affecting to change future scenario of tires, rising mergers and acquisitions with the motive of growth of retail network, rising use of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) thereby increasing awareness of tires and its functionality among consumers are some key factors that are boosting growth of the market. Increasing preference of consumers to buy tires through online channels and trend of switching to green tires as an environment friendly option and reduction in selling price of small tires are some other factors positively influencing growth of the automotive tire market.
Long-term Overview
Global automotive tire market is anticipated to witness high expansion at single-digit CAGR and estimated to reach nearly US$ XXBn by the end of 2026.
Market Segmentation on the Basis of Vehicle Type
Based on vehicle type, passenger car segment is projected to remain most lucrative in the global automotive tire market. The segment is estimated to ride on high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Commercial vehicle segment is poised to expand at high single-digit CAGR over the forecast period. The light commercial vehicle segment is estimated to exhibit high growth, securing a valuation more than XX Bn by 2026-end.
Market Segmentation on the Basis of Tire Structure
Radial tire segment by tire structure is estimated to reach over US$ XXwitnessing expansion at robust growth rate over the forecast period.
Based on sales channels, OEM segment exhibits high CAGR of single-digit. However, aftermarket segment is poised to reflect high market value throughout the forecast period.
Market Segmentation on the Basis of Region
Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe are anticipated to expand at similar growth rates. In terms of revenue share, APEJ is poised to lead the market throughout the forecast period and the market is estimated to secure nearly US$ XX Bn over the assessment period.
Various companies operating in automotive tire market have been profiled in the market research report. Nexen Tire America Inc., Continental AG, Michelin, Titan Tire Corporation, Madras Rubber Factory Limited, Goodyear Tire And Rubber Company, Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, Shandong Linglong Tyre, Hankook Tire, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Cheng Shin Rubber Industries, Trelleborg AB, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Kumho Tire Co. Inc., Sailun Tires Ltd, Nokian Renkaat Ojy, Pirelli & C. S.P.A, and Bridgestone Corp. are some leading player operating in the market.”
MARKET REPORT
Men’s Grooming Products Market New sizedustry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2027
“Europe will remain the leading Contributor to the overall Revenue Pie for Men’s Grooming Products Market Between 2017 and 2027
Europe will remain the most attractive market with close to 40% share of the market in terms of revenue. The men’s grooming products market in Europe will continue to present lucrative market opportunities over the next couple of years. The UK, Germany and France will collectively account for over 50% revenue share of men’s 9grooming products market in the region. Whereas, the market in North America is expected to hold the second place with estimated revenues reaching US$ XX Billion by 2027 end.
The global market currently stands at US$ XX billion in terms of values and expected to expand at over XX% CAGR during 2017 to 2027.
Highlights of the Regional Market
• Robust demand for grooming products in china will sustain the market growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.
• On account of higher sales of fragrances and shaving care products in North America the market in the region is expected to post steady gains during the projected period.
A TMR report finds that the sales of men’s grooming products will cross US$ XXMillion by the end of 2027. Increasing buyer ratio of e-commerce outlets has been observed as a key factor influencing the popularity of men’s grooming products globally. In addition, increasing FDI involvement in e-commerce is further pushing manufacturers to rev-up online distribution operations. Low pricing and easy availability are additional factors boosting the sales of men’s grooming products through online retail and e-commerce websites.
The online distribution channel will create an absolute increment opportunity of over US$ XX billion over the forecast period. However, independent retailer and supermarkets will continue to be the key distribution channel, accounting for a healthy share of the market in terms of sales. For manufactures, brick and mortar stores will remain an important platform for catering to impulsive buying and studying on customer demand.
The global sales for trimmers will be relatively higher as compared with other types of grooming products. The sales of men’s shave care products are estimated to cross US$ XX Billion over 2027. Whereas, the sales for men’s grooming products ranging under fragrances will occupy for almost 35% of the overall market during the projected period. Global sales of hair care products is anticipated to account for nearly 10% share of the market, while the demand for toiletries under men’s grooming products will be sluggish as compared to other products that are mentioned above. Growing disposable incomes is a major factor which is further influencing the sales of men’s grooming products, especially in the category of low and medium priced items. Mid-price ranged products account for nearly 50% share of the global men’s grooming products market in revenues with more than 7,000 million expected to be sold worldwide over the next eight years.
Vendor News
Procter & Gamble Co. will maintain its competitive edge over other players in the global market for men’s grooming products. The company is set to account for over 10% share of the market, which will be by far the most by any company. On the other hand, local manufacturers of men’s will collectively occupy for almost one-third of the market in terms of value. Likewise, companies are also focusing on strategic acquisitions and mergers in order to improve their market presence. Some of the other key player operating in the global market include Edgewell Personal Care Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever PLC., Colgate-Palmolive Company, and ITC Limited, Coty Inc. In addition, Beiersdorf AG and L’Oréal S.A. are some of the other identified players playing a significant role in the global market.
MARKET REPORT
Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025
The recent research report on the Global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market presents the latest industry data and future trends, allowing you to recognize the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability of the market.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global market.
The report begins with a brief introduction and market overview of the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Industry followed by its market scope and size. Next, the report provides an overview of market segmentation such as type, application, and region. The drivers, limitations, and opportunities for the market are also listed, along with current trends and policies in the industry.
The report provides a detailed study of the growth rate of every segment with the help of charts and tables. Furthermore, various regions related to the growth of the market are analyzed in the report. These regions include USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia, Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, Other Regions. Besides this, the research demonstrates the growth trends and upcoming opportunities in every region.
Analysts have revealed that the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market has shown several significant developments over the past few years. The report offers sound predictions on market value and volume that can be beneficial for the market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain detailed insights and obtain a leading position in the market.
Additionally, the report offers an in-depth analysis of key market players functioning in the global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls industry.
Major market players are:
Rockwell Automation
Honeywell
GE
ABB
Emerson
Dassault Systemes
Autodesk
Mitsubishi Electric
Siemens
Aspen Technology
Bosch
Texas Instruments
Johnson Controls
The research presents the performance of each player active in the global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market. It also offers a summary and highlights the current advancements of each player in the market. This piece of data is a great source of study material for the investors and stakeholders interested in the market. In addition, the report offers insights on suppliers, buyers, and merchants in the market. Along with this, a comprehensive analysis of consumption, market share, and growth rate of each application is offered for the historic period.
The end users/applications listed in the report are:
Automotive
Chemicals & Petrochemicals
Utilities
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Oil & Gas
The key product type of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market are:
Field Devices
Industrial Control Systems
The report clearly shows that the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2025 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.
The report constitutes:
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Factory Automation and Industrial Controls industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Factory Automation and Industrial Controls. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
