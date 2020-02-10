Antibody Drugs Market to Discern Magnified Growth by 2022

The global market for antibody drugs reached $80.8 billion in 2016. The market should reach $114.6 billion by 2022 increasing from $84.5 billion in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2017 through 2022.

Report Scope:

This study offers a global view of the antibody drugs used in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. This report analyzes and assesses therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in human medicine, including the combination of mAbs when they are attached to cytotoxic agents such as antibody drug conjugates.

BCC Research analyzes and makes projections for each market and its applications, the regulatory environment, new products and technological advances. Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and profiles of leading companies in the antibody drug industry, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Merck & Co.

The report covers the major markets of the U.S. and Europe, as well as emerging markets in India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, etc.

Monoclonal antibodies are protein-based therapies/drugs that are finding use in the treatment of number of chronic diseases. This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug products and provides an updated review on their applications in various disease sectors. The overall market for antibody drug products includes four main areas of applications: autoimmune diseases; solid tumors; lymphoma and leukemia; and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases.

The report covers technology trends, including the human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) problem caused by murine antibodies and how it was resolved by replacing murine antibodies with chimeric, human and humanized antibodies.

Excluded from this report are polyclonal antibodies; screening kits; and diagnostic uses of mAbs. Also excluded are research applications of mAbs and therapeutic antibodies for veterinary use.



Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for therapeutic monoclonal antibody (mAb) drugs and related applications and technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014, 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analysis and assessment of the therapeutic applications of mAbs in human medicine.

– A look at the antibody industry as a whole, as well as a discussion of the pending huge impact of genomics and the emergence of biotechnology firms into the mainstream market.

– Comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the research and development of antibody drugs and the innovative products that those companies have launched or have in development.

Summary

Antibody drugs are created through the use of modern scientific techniques such as genetic engineering and recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology. They are produced by living cells and organisms such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), yeast, mammalian cells, etc. These protein drugs have gained in significance due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases such as asthma, multiple sclerosis and arthritis, and fatal diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The antibody drug industry has grown globally due to its pivotal role in the treatment of life-threatening diseases. This report

analyzes and assesses the therapeutic applications of antibodies such as mAbs in human medicine, including the combination of mAbs when they are attached to cytotoxic agents, such as antibody drug conjugates.

Genetic engineering technology has made it possible to produce these protein molecules with modified features. Owing to its high specificity and low immunogenicity, protein therapeutics is widely used to treat various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis. Increasing R&D, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of various diseases and the growing population of baby-boomers are the driving forces for the monoclonal antibody market.

Leading manufacturers of mAbs include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Seattle Genetics Inc. and AbbVie Inc. More and more novel antibody drugs are being investigated and developed due to advances in technology. Approaches such as the development of antibody drug conjugates and bi-specific antibodies that attack the proteins present inside a cancerous cell are the present-day outlook of R&D of therapies. These therapies suppress the further progression of diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, Crohn’s disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), etc.

The global antibody drug market is expected to be $114.6 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are the largest segment in terms of revenue, followed by other mAb categories such as human, chimeric and murine. The use of mAbs in therapeutics such as oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases is expected to increase during the forecast period although this market is likely to face competition from the entry of follow-on-biologics and biosimilars.

The market is radically changing as biosimilars come onto the market and the patents for many mAbs are expiring. The previous report forecast the market to be around $122.6 billion at a CAGR of 12.2% through 2019. The major decrease occurred in the European market due to the patent expiry of the blockbuster drug Remicade from Johnson & Johnson in 2015. The market witnessed the entry of biosimilars like Inflectra from Pfizer. This resulted in dropping the CAGR for the forecast period to 6.3%. The European market is expected to slow down due to a higher acceptance rate of biosimilars by physicians as well as by patients (end users).

This report covers a new company Genmab A/S in the mAb manufacturing arena with its drug products Arzerra and Darzalex. One of the major changes that are observed in the current report is the slowdown in the market for murine mAbs. GlaxoSmithKline stopped production of its drug Bexxar in 2014. Despite the changes in the market scenario, it is expected to show a positive growth through the forecast period due to new approvals in the market and a robust pipeline among various manufacturers.