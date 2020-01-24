MARKET REPORT
Anticoagulants Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026
According to new published report, the Global Anticoagulants Market was valued at US$ 21,759.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of obesity, increase in hip and knee surgeries, and surge in cases of coagulation disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.
Anticoagulants prevent clot formation or enlargement of existing clots in the arteries or veins. Heparins, including unfractionated heparin (UFH) and low molecular weight heparin (LMWH); vitamin K antagonists, DTIs, and factor Xa inhibitors, are the various anticoagulants available in the market. These are used for indications such as heart attack, stroke, deep venous thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), surgery, angina, dialysis, atrial fibrillation (AF), thrombocytopenia, and myocardial infarction.
Increase in Geriatric Population
Dwindling birth rates have led to an increase in the geriatric population. In Japan, people aged 65 and above currently constitute 23% to 25% of the total population. The percentage is projected to reach 38% by 2050. In North America, the estimates are between 13% and 22% and between 16% and 27% in Europe. Rise in standard of health care facilities and availability of advanced treatment options boost life expectancy rates across the world. This in turn increases the geriatric population. According to the UN Population Division, the number of people aged 60 and above is anticipated to increase significantly during 2015–2030. In developed countries, the percentage of people aged 60 and above has increased from 12% in 1950 to 22% in 2011 and is expected to reach 32% by 2050. On the other hand, in developing countries, the percentage of people aged 60 and above increased from 6% in 1950 to 9% in 2011 and is likely to reach 20% by 2050. Aging makes people prone to fractures and injuries, as their bone density decreases, making them fragile and increasing their susceptibility to falls and arthritis-related fractures. Cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis are common age-related disorders. People aged above 60 are more prone to diseases and disorders. These factors drive demand for anticoagulants products among the geriatric population.
Rise in Cases of Coagulation Disorders
The rise in adoption of Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs) boosts market growth. NOACs target either factor Xa to avoid or to treat thrombosis. These show rapid action and do not require constant monitoring. NOACs also have better efficacy and safety profiles than conventional therapies such as warfarin. Therefore, adoption rate of NOACs has increased in the global anticoagulant market.
Since the introduction of anticoagulants antidotes such as idarucizumab in the market in 2015, acceptance of NOACs has increased, as these eliminate the risk of bleeding. Xarleto and Eliquis are two anticoagulants increasingly preferred by physicians. Xarleto reported a Y-o-Y growth of nearly 10% in 2015, due to increase in volume in some of the key countries such as Japan and Germany. Sales of Eliquis rose by 140.3% due to increase in demand for NOACs globally.
Rise in Prevalence of Obesity
Obesity is a key factor for the rise in the number of people suffering from kidney disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and stroke. This is also attributed to changes in lifestyle and lack of physical activity. According to CDC 2015 report, nearly 950,000 people are affected by pulmonary embolism (PE) or deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Moreover, these conditions account for 65,000 to 100,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. Additionally, more than 10% of the geriatric population of the U.S., which accounts for 25 million people, is affected by kidney diseases associated with thrombosis. This is because aging increases the risk of developing renal and cardiovascular diseases, with chances of thromboembolic and hemorrhagic events also rising. This condition is treated using anticoagulants. Increase in the number of people suffering from DVT and surge in number of surgeries are expected to drive the global anticoagulants market.
Increase in Hip and Knee Surgeries
Rise in the number of knee and hip replacement surgeries increases the risk of DVT. For example, surgeries often result in long period of immobility, which increases the chances of developing DVT due to less blood flow in the body. According to CDC 2016 report, over a million people in the U.S. undergo hip and knee replacement surgeries each year. Moreover, the number of surgical procedures has increased among the geriatric population across the globe. Rise in the number of surgeries increases the risk of developing thromboembolic events. This drives demand for treatment using anticoagulants among patients.
North America to Dominate Global Market
Rise in surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements is projected to increase the patient pool for treatment with anticoagulants in North America and Europe. According to the Centers for Disease Care and Prevention (2015), around 719,000 knee replacement and 332,000 hip replacement surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2014. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for anticoagulants from 2018 to 2026. Increase in disposable income, rise in population, and expansion of key players in the region are likely to boost the growth of the anticoagulants market in Asia Pacific.
Knee Support Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- ACE Brand, M Science, Mueller Sports Medicine,Tynor Orthotics Private Limited, DJO Global
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Knee Support Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Knee Support Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Knee Support market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Knee Support Market was valued at USD 95.72 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 129.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Knee Support Market Research Report:
- ACE Brand
- M Science
- Mueller Sports Medicine
- Tynor Orthotics Private Limited
- DJO Global
- Össur
- Mava Sports
- Bauerfeind AG
- Breg
Global Knee Support Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Knee Support market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Knee Support market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Knee Support Market: Segment Analysis
The global Knee Support market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Knee Support market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Knee Support market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Knee Support market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Knee Support market.
Global Knee Support Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Agilent Technologies, Rigaku, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SCIEX
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
Top 10 Companies in the Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market Research Report:
- Agilent Technologies
- Rigaku
- Waters Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- SCIEX
- Bruker
- Shimadzu Corporation
- PerkinElmer
- Analytik Jena
- JEOL
Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market: Segment Analysis
The global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Ion Mobility Spectrometry market.
Global Ion Mobility Spectrometry Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
In-Wheel Motors Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Printed Motor Works, NTN, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Corporation
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global In-Wheel Motors Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global In-Wheel Motors Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global In-Wheel Motors market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
In-wheel Motors Market was valued at USD 306.85 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3371.71 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.75 % from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global In-Wheel Motors Market Research Report:
- Printed Motor Works
- NTN
- Ford Motor Company
- Volkswagen
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Elaphe
- Protean Electric
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Tesla
- BYD Auto Co.
Global In-Wheel Motors Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global In-Wheel Motors market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global In-Wheel Motors market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global In-Wheel Motors Market: Segment Analysis
The global In-Wheel Motors market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global In-Wheel Motors market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global In-Wheel Motors market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global In-Wheel Motors market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global In-Wheel Motors market.
Global In-Wheel Motors Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
