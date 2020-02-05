Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Drivers and Restraints

The increasing incidence of people with neuropathic pain is one of the major factors driving the anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market. In addition, a high number of patients refractory to alternate treatment methods, increasing use of generic drugs compared to branded drugs, and a high rate of polypharmacy are some other factors driving the growth of this market.

The development of novel drug molecules for neuropathic drug indications is also propelling the growth of this market. This is because less than 50% of the patients respond to existing drugs that are available for neuropathic drug indications. Moreover, these drugs are associated with a number of side effects, particularly when administered systemically. Hence, new drug variants that can provide convincing action mechanism will be a game changer in the global anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market.

Some of the newer anticonvulsant drugs for neuropathic pain include Depomed’s Gralise (gabapentin gastric-retention), which is available since 2011 and is a ‘once –daily’ formulation. XenoPort’s Horizant (gabapentin encarbil) was introduced in 2012 and is a “twice-daily’ formulation.

Global Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain Market: Advantages of Anticonvulsants

Neuropathic pain can be managed by opioids such as morphine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and anticonvulsant drugs. Anticonvulsants are normally used to control epileptic seizures but may also be used for treating neuropathic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia and postherpetic neuralgia. Anticonvulsants impede seizures through multiple mechanisms such as:

Functional obstruction of voltage-gated-calcium channels

Impediment of glutamergic neurotransmission

Functional obstruction of voltage-sodium channels

Direct or indirect enhancement of hindering GABAergic neurotransmission

Companies Mentioned in report

The report provides a detailed vendor landscape of the global anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain market with a business profile of major companies that operate in this market. These are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Depomed Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Cephalon Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., and XenoPort Inc.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Anticonvulsants for Neuropathic Pain market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

