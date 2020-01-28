Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Worldwide Share, Demand, Trends and Future Growth by 2024

Published

1 hour ago

on

imarc group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global antimicrobial coatings market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018. Antimicrobial coatings inhibit the growth of mold, germs, fungi, bacteria and parasites on a variety of surfaces, thus enhancing cleanliness and hygiene. These coatings improve the shelf life and functionality of finished products by minimizing bad odors, staining and material degradation. They offer long-lasting protection against germs and reduce the chances of discoloration by preventing the physical attachment of pathogens to the coated surfaces. Their application across residential and commercial spaces also offers enhanced quality of life by providing a comparatively safer and cleaner environment. They also are a cost-effective option as they reduce the maintenance charges related to the replacing or cleaning of unsanitary objects. As a result, they are extensively utilized to sterilize walls, doors, gloves, carpets, textiles, counters, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) vents, surgical masks, and medical tools.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market/requestsample

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Trends:

The thriving healthcare industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth as antimicrobial coatings are extensively used in healthcare facilities to sterilize surfaces and medical devices. Their application across clinics, hospitals and nursing homes reduces the transmission of dangerous pathogens and prevents the chances of infections associated with the devices implanted in a patient’s body. These coatings are non-toxic and biocompatible, thus significantly reducing the chances of bacterial infection. Moreover, growing health consciousness amongst a majority of the population has led paint manufacturers to include these coatings in their paints and primers. Since the indoor air quality can have a significant impact on the human health, a considerable focus on improving the air quality has led users to widely utilize these paints and primers in their homes and office spaces. Apart from this, antimicrobial food equipment coatings are also gaining popularity amongst the users to pack food items as they enhance the quality of food, increase shelf life and ensure safety by reducing pathogen growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2024.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antimicrobial-coatings-market

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

1. Silver Antimicrobial Coatings
2. Copper Antimicrobial Coatings
3. Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into silver antimicrobial coatings, copper antimicrobial coating and others. Amongst these, silver antimicrobial coating is the most preferred product type.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Indoor Air Quality
2. Mold Remediation
3. Medical/Healthcare
4. Food and Beverage
5. Textile
6. Others

Based on the application, the market has been categorized into indoor air quality, mold remediation, medical/healthcare, food and beverage, textile, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America
2. Asia Pacific
3. Europe
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America

On the geographical front, North America holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the total market share. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market including Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company., The Sherwin-Williams Company and Axalta Coating Systems.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:
IMARC Group
309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA
Website: www.imarcgroup.com
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145, UK: +44-702-409-7331
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

Published

4 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Overview

The demand within the global stroke post processing software market is rising on account of advancements in the domain of healthcare and diagnosis. The rising incidence of strokes and haemorrhages has created a plethora of opportunities within the global market. Hospitals and clinics have shown a sense of accountability in catering to their roles and responsibilities. In this quest, these entities have resorted to the use of the best technologies available in the market. Therefore, the growth of the global stroke post processing software market largely relies on the maturity of the healthcare industry. As consumers become increasingly connected to their healthcare professionals, exchange of information has become a workable feat for medical practitioners.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Brochure Of Stroke Post Processing Software Market

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73893

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in a custom review, looks into the leading drivers of market demand. The global stroke post processing software market can be segmented on the basis of installation type, modality, end-user, and region. The use of stroke post processing software in specialty centers has increased in recent times.

Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Notable Developments

The rising incidence of cardiological disorders has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global market.

  • Research related to strokes and cardiac arrests is amongst the most sought-after area for the medical fraternity. The vendors operating in the global stroke post processing software market have invested in the development of research centers and testing facilities. This move is expected to contribute towards revenue-generation for the leading players. Moreover, the importance of understanding the needs and requirements of patients of all age-groups has also become an important consideration for the market players.
  • A research conducted by researchers from Washington D.C. reveals that youngsters are at a greater risk of suffering from ischemic strokes. The findings of this research are expected to attract a response from the leading market players in the stroke post processing software market.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global stroke post processing software market are:

  • Philips NV (Netherlands)
  • Viz.ai, Inc. (US)
  • General Electric Company (US)
  • iSchemaView, Inc. (US)

To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Stroke Post Processing Software Market , Request A Discount

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=73893

Global Stroke Post Processing Software Market: Growth Drivers

Digitalization of Healthcare Services

It would be interesting to gauge the growth dynamics of the stroke post processing software market over the next decade. This owes to the rapid digitalization of the healthcare industry in recent times, and the tremendous potential held by e-health. Furthermore, large hospitals and healthcare centers have earned accolades on global platforms due to their willingness to provide the best services to patients. The global stroke post processing software market is growing in lieu of the investments that have been directed towards digital health.

Efforts Made by WHO

The advent of smart technologies within healthcare has also created a plethora of opportunities for market growth. The relentless efforts of key organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to collate data related to cardiac health has also given a thrust to market growth. Moreover, small-scale clinics have also responded to the call for digitalization within healthcare. Owing to the factors mentioned above, it is safe to predict that the global stroke post processing software market would become an affluent segment.

CT scans and MRIs hold relevance in several domains within healthcare, and are used to diagnose multiple diseases. Therefore, the global stroke post processing software market is set to attract voluminous revenues in the years to follow. Availability of multiple modalities within stroke post processing software has also generated tremendous demand within the market.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025

Published

11 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Over the last few years, the packaging is among the high growth industries driving by expanding pharmaceutical, FMCG, manufacturing, and healthcare sector globally. Packaging helps in identification of products, protects the contents of the product from leakage, contamination, spoilage, and etc.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29813

Moreover, various manufacturers are using packaging as a promotional strategy to attract the attention of the consumers while buying. Therefore, pharmaceutical plastic packaging represents a significant share in the packaging industry which are specifically designed to meet the packaging requirements for pharmaceutical substances such as capsules, tablets, sterile injectable, solutions & suspensions, and others.

Thus, plastic packaging helps in protecting medicines form materialistic damage and contamination of the external environment which can affect the properties of pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical plastic packaging comprises of the primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging system, in which, primary packaging includes blister packs, bottles, and aerosol spray can. Secondary packaging comprises of cartons and boxes. Other than that, tertiary packaging system contains barrel, edge protector, and container.

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increasing demand for prescription dose medicines rise in research and development activities, and growing demand for environmentally friendly packaging is expected to driving the growth of the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding pharmaceutical industry, affluence in developing countries such as India and China, technological development, innovation in the packaging material, and rise in the generic market are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market over the forecast period.

However, stringent government regulations related to consumer safety and environmental protection, availability of substitute for plastics such as glass and metal, and fluctuation in raw material price may limit the growth of the pharmaceutical plastic packaging market during the forecast the period.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Manual Microtome Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies By 2023

Published

15 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

The global Manual Microtome market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Manual Microtome Market research Report is a valuable supply of perceptive information for business strategists. This Manual Microtome Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Manual Microtome market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Manual Microtome market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2555917&source=atm

The Manual Microtome Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

Perfect Laser
Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing
OMAX
SteelTailor
Koike
Farley Laserlab
Breton – Natural & Compound Stone Division
BOBST
Caretta Technology
ARCBRO
Jinan Penn CNC Machine
Wuhan HE Laser Engineering
Jinan Nice-Cut Mechanical Equipment
Jinan Bodor CNC machine
Jinan JinQiang Laser CNC Equipment
Dalian Honeybee CNC Equipment
VICUT – William International CNC
Fecken-Kirfel
Beijing Daheng Laser Equipment
Preco

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Laser
Plasma
Water-Jet
Flame
Ultrasonic

Segment by Application
Automotive
Metal Fabrication
Aeronautical
Steel Construction
Electronics
Shipbuilding
Medical
Others

Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2555917&source=atm 

This report studies the global Manual Microtome Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Manual Microtome Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Manual Microtome Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography-Global Forecast to 2024 is an expert and far-reaching research provide details regarding the world’s major provincial economic situations, Concentrating on the principle districts (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Manual Microtome market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Manual Microtome market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Manual Microtome market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Manual Microtome market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Manual Microtome market to help identify market developments

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/checkout?rep_id=2555917&licType=S&source=atm 

Overview of the chapters analysing the global Manual Microtome Market in detail:

Chapter 1 details the information relating to Manual Microtome introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc

Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Manual Microtome Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2019 to 2024

Chapter 3 throws light on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 4 analyses the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Manual Microtome regions with Manual Microtome countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.

Chapter 10 and 11 contain the information regarding market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2019 to 2024 for the Manual Microtome Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.

Chapter 13 to 15 contain the details related to sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, research findings, and conclusion etc for the Manual Microtome Market.

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending