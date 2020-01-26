Antioxidants Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Antioxidants market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Antioxidants industry.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Antioxidants Market.

An antioxidant is useful in increasing the shelf life of food products by preventing their oxidation which results in fat rancidity and color changes. They not just help in extending shelf life of food products but are also used as additives in cosmetics and animal to thwart damage to cells and lessen singlet oxygen. The global market for antioxidants is powered primarily by the soaring demand for cosmetics and other skincare products such as anti-aging creams and lotions. Antioxidants prevent the skin from aging by lessening the formation of radicals in the skin and protecting the cell membranes. Besides, the spike in consumption of meat worldwide on account of a burgeoning population has also provided a major fillip to their market.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Naturex S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Kalsec, Inc., DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF S.E, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Nutreco N.V., Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd.,

By Product Type

Natural Antioxidants, Synthetic Antioxidants,

By Technology

Ultrasonic testing, Radiography testing, Visual testing, Electromagnetic testing, Others (including magnetic particle testing, and liquid penetrant testing)

By Natural Antioxidants

Rosemary Extracts, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E,

By Synthetic Antioxidants

Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), Others

The report analyses the Antioxidants Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Antioxidants Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Antioxidants market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Antioxidants market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Analysis By Type:

