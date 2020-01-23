Antiseptic Bathing Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024

The Global Antiseptic Bathing Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Antiseptic Bathing industry and its future prospects.. The Antiseptic Bathing market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

In developed nations, pre-operative bathing is already recommended by most of the organizations. However, there is a change in recommendation seen in these regions. For instance, in 2014, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a draft for their intended updates to their recommendations for preoperative patient skin cleansing and for the prevention of SSI. The updated recommendation now no longer specifically recommend the use of an antiseptic, but allow for cleansing with either an antiseptic or soap and water. Similarly, the Association for Per-Operative Registered Nurses (AORN) has also changed its recommendation of two times cleansing with CHG to one time cleansing with soap or an antiseptic. Many organizations strongly recommend at least one shower (antiseptic/non-antiseptic) prior to the surgery. Any drastic changes in the regulations/recommendations may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



List of key players profiled in the Antiseptic Bathing market research report:

Ecolab Inc., 3M Co, Reynard Health Supplies, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Clorox Company, Air Liquide (Schulke Australia Pyt Ltd), Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Stryker Corporation, HiCare Health

By Product Type

CHG Bath Towels/Wipes, CHG Solution, Antiseptic Wipes, Antiseptic Bathing Solution, Antiseptic Shampoo Caps

By End User

ICU, Surgical Wards, Medical Wards

The global Antiseptic Bathing market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Antiseptic Bathing market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Antiseptic Bathing. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

