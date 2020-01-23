Antitumor Antibiotics Market Trends, Current Demand, and Business Opportunities

Global Antitumor Antibiotics Market: Overview

Antitumor antibiotics are chemotherapy agents that work by altering the DNA inside cancerous cells. Unlike usual antibiotics, which are used to treat infections, antitumor antibiotics interfere with enzymes that are involved in copying DNA during the cell cycle. A major concern associated with antitumor antibiotics is that when given in high doses, these drugs can permanently damage the heart. As a result, lifetime dose limits are set for these drugs.

Antitumor antibiotics are widely used in the management of a variety of cancers. Antibiotics that are used in chemotherapy act via different modes of action. Some antitumor antibiotics work as potent intercalating agents, whereas some act by damaging DNA. The discovery and development of DNA-specific drugs have shown enhanced efficacy compared to other drugs. This is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antitumor-antibiotics-market.html

Global Antitumor Antibiotics Market: Key Trends

The antitumor antibiotics market is estimated to be expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. The market is projected to be propelled by an increase in the prevalence of different types of cancer and strong research and development activities in the field of cancer therapeutics. Moreover, significant changes and modification in the parent chemical structures and introduction of newer classes of antibiotics are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. The global burden of cancer is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

Global Antitumor Antibiotics Market: Segmentation

The antitumor antibiotics market can be segmented based on type of antibiotics, distribution channel, and region. Based on type of antibiotics, the market can be segmented into anthracyclines, chromomycin, and miscellaneous. The anthracyclines antibiotics segment can be further divided into doxorubicin, daunorubicin, epirubicin, mitoxantrone, and idarubicin. The chromomycins segment can be further categorized into dactinomycin and plicamycin. The miscellaneous segment can be divided into mitomycin and bleomycin. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Get a Glimpse of the In-Depth Analysis through our Comprehensive “Antitumor Antibiotics Market” Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63303

Global Antitumor Antibiotics Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the antitumor antibiotics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a prominent share of the market in terms of revenue. Increase in research and development activities in the field of cancer therapeutics, high awareness among people about different diagnostic procedures, and rise in disposable income are some of the factors attributed to the high market share of the region. According to the National Cancer Institute, in the U.S., a rise in the incidence and prevalence of cancer has a major impact on the society across the world.

According to their estimates, in 2018, more than 1.5 million people were expected to be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S.. Europe is expected to hold a prominent share of the market, owing to high awareness among people about treatment options, rise in the geriatric population, and high diagnosis rate of cancer in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. An increase in government initiatives in the field of health care, rise in the geriatric population, increase in disposable income, and increase in awareness among people are estimated to fuel the growth of the antitumor antibiotics market in the region.

Pre Book “Antitumor Antibiotics Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=63303<ype=S

Global Antitumor Antibiotics Market: Competitive Landscape

The global antitumor antibiotics market is highly fragmented due to the participation of many global as well as new players. Major players operating in the market are Amgen Inc., AG Scientific, Merck & Co, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc..