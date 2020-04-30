APEG Market: Growth, Share, Size, Application, Top Manufacturers, Demand and 2025 Forecast

APEG Market Report 2019 begins with the overview of APEG industry, chain structure, and describes the APEG industry current situation, analyzes global APEG market volume/share and forecast up to 2025. APEG market report studies world’s major regions and also gives APEG industry key player’s profiles, product insights, regional coverage insights, APEG product types and product application insights.

Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) is the condensation compound of propylene glycol and epoxy ethane. It belongs to nonionic surfactant. APEG is soluble in water and many organic solvent.

APEG with active groups can react with active hydrogen or double bonds, thus it can be used in modified silicone graft reaction and dispersant in polymer materials. APEG is an important raw material of polycarboxylate water-reducing agent. APEG also can be used as the chemical intermediates in other industry, such as paper making, coating etc.

• Lotte Chemical(KR)

• Clariant(DE)

• HAPEC(CN)

• Shijiazhuang Haisen(CN)

• Liaoning Oxiranchem(CN)

• Taijie Chemical(CN)

• Jiahua(CN)

• Liaoning Kelong(CN)

• Xingtai Lantian(CN)

Segmentation by type: APEG-800, APEG-1000, APEG-1200, APEG-1500, APEG-1800, APEG-2000, APEG-2200, APEG-2400

Segmentation by application: Building Construction, Bridge Construction, Road Construction, Others

Segmentation by regions: Geographical segmentation includes key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of APEG in these regions. Key countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Global APEG Market Overview

2 Global APEG Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global APEG Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

4 Global APEG Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

5 Global APEG Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global APEG Market Analyses by Application

7 Global APEG Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 APEG Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global APEG Market Forecast

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendixes

