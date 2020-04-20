MARKET REPORT
Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions
Fast.MR has presented a detailed report on “Aperitif & Digestif Market– By Type (Aperitifs (Wine Based, Spirit Based/Bitters), and Digestifs (Fortified Wines, Aged Liquor, Herbal Liqueurs, Bitter Liqueurs, Others)), By Price (Premium, Economy) & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” which includes the major application, advantages, and key market trends that are fostering the growth of the market during the forecasted span of 6 years. The research takes a step forward and analyzes the key competitors and global regions that are holding the market share of Aperitif & Digestif Market in terms of revenue.
Aperitifs and digestifs are drinks, typically alcoholic, that are normally served before or after a meal. These drinks offer specific health functions, for instance, Aperitifs are meant to stimulate consumer’s appetite while digestifs help us digest the meal. The global aperitif & digestif market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.
Get Latest Sample for Aperitif & Digestif Market @ https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/93
Market Insights
Growth Drivers – Aperitif & digestif Market
Growing Affection for Alcoholic Beverages
Consumer’s increased alcohol consumption contributing the growth of global aperitifs and digestifs market. Consumers, particularly millennials, are more selective, and they’re willing to try new alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. Due to this strong love for new tastes, consumers are increasingly opting for international drinks. Digestifs & aperitif have been appreciated most in European countries and South American countries; however, recent years have been very promising for aperitif & digestifs as demand has grown substantially in international market.
Aperitif & Digestifs as Symbol of Tradition and Class
Aperitif & digestifs are quite tasty and adopted as before & after meal drink, served over ice or with soda water, as many liqueurs and aromatized wines often were. Since, aperitif & digestifs are made by infusing liquor with a blend of herbs, spices, roots and other additives, they are considered as medicinal spirits. The ritual of having pre-meal aperitif or after-meal digestifs is very ubiquitous in European countries, still the popularity of aperitif & digestifs is rising across the world. Consumers other than Europeans are enjoying aperitif & digestifs as a good international drink, also making these a part of their lives.
Barriers – Aperitif & digestif Market
Aperitif & digestifs are not recognized as other alcoholic drinks. Also, the insufficient penetration of aperitif & digestif in international markets is likely to limit the growth of market in coming years.
Segmentation
By Type
– Aperitif
– – Wine Based
— Spirit Based/Bitters
– Digestif
– – Fortified Wines
– – Aged Liquor
— Herbal Liqueurs
– – Bitter Liqueurs
— Others
By Price
– Premium
– Economy
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– ILLVA SARONNO SpA
– FRATELLI BRANCA DISTILLERIE SRL
– Bénédictine
– J. GRAHAM’S
– Jägermeister
– Zwack & Co.
– NONINO DISTILLATORI S.R.L.
– Karlovarská Becherovka
– LINIE Aquavit
– Other Notable Players
Access Complete Aperitif & Digestif Market Report @ https://www.fastmr.com/report/93/aperitif-and-digestif-market
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Aperitif & Digestif Market
2.1. North America
2.2. Europe
2.3. Asia Pacific
2.4. Europe
2.5. Middle East & Africa
3. Global Aperitif & Digestif Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Aperitif & Digestif Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Macro-Economic Trends
8. PEST Analysis
9. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
10. Global Aperitif & Digestif Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024
11. Global Aperitif & Digestif Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
11.4. Aperitif Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.4.1. Wine Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.4.2. Spirit Based/Bitters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5. Digestif Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5.1. Fortified Wines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5.2. Aged Liquor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5.3. Herbal Liqueurs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5.4. Bitter Liqueurs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
11.5.5. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
12. Global Aperitif & Digestif Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Price
12.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
12.5. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.1.1. Introduction
13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
13.2.1.4. Aperitif Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.4.1. Wine Based Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.4.2. Spirit Based/Bitters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.5. Digestif Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.5.1. Fortified Wines Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.5.2. Aged Liquor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.5.3. Herbal Liqueurs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.5.4. Bitter Liqueurs Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.1.6. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.2. By Route of Administration
13.2.2.1. Introduction
13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price
13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Price
13.2.2.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.2.5. Economy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.3. By Country
13.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.2.3.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
13.2.3.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024
More [email protected]@
About Us:
FAST. MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.
Contact Us:
Jason Lee
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.fastmr.com
Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions - April 20, 2020
- Citrus Powder Market 2018 industry trends, Key Competitors, demand, and Strategies Forecast 2024; key players are Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Limited - April 20, 2020
- Value Development Trends of Hematology Market 2019-2025 - April 20, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Payments Landscape in Australia Market 2020-2026: Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Payments Landscape in Australia Market for the past years, and the forecast period, 2020-2026. It comprises the market size, Payments Landscape in Australia market share, industry dynamics, Porters study, key segments, latest trends, and company profiles. The information included in the report is a result of an comprehensive market research and important opinions from Payments Landscape in Australia industry professionals. Research methodology is served in the Payments Landscape in Australia analysis to focus on the methodologies used to gather and validate information. The report is very useful and valuable tool for Payments Landscape in Australia market players, investors, and new entrants as it gives benefits to them by strengthening their place in the international Payments Landscape in Australia market and conceive strategies to sustain.
Request a sample report here: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3337575
Global Payments Landscape in Australia Market Scope 2020 :
The report offers an executive synopsis of the worldwide Payments Landscape in Australia industry to guide market players, new entrants, and investors get an understanding of the complete Payments Landscape in Australia market situation and determine strategies for development and supporting their businesses. Key discoveries are highlighted in the analysis to guide Payments Landscape in Australia market players to evaluate investment feasibility. Industry enticement and ongoing Payments Landscape in Australia trends study are also silhouetted in the analysis. The competitive landscape is served to help leading Payments Landscape in Australia industry players regulate the competitiveness persuading in the Payments Landscape in Australia industry and can make decisions to gain a competitive extremity.
The Payments Landscape in Australia market outlook of the global industry is provided based on the Payments Landscape in Australia growth drivers, constraints and threats, SWOT analysis, and Payments Landscape in Australia market share study. The drivers and constraints of Payments Landscape in Australia industry recognize the rise and fall of the Payments Landscape in Australia market. The study is served based on the Payments Landscape in Australia haggling power of buyers, haggling power of suppliers, the risk of new entrants, the risk from replacement, and Payments Landscape in Australia industrial competition.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
The report also studies key manufacturers performing in the global Payments Landscape in Australia market includes:
Samsung Pay
Apple Pay
NAB Pay
Google
Android Pay
Visa Checkout
PayPal Masterpass
Amazon
ANZ Mobile Pay
Influence of the Payments Landscape in Australia market report:
* Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Payments Landscape in Australia market.
* Payments Landscape in Australia market recent innovations and major events.
* Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Payments Landscape in Australia market-leading players.
* Conclusive study about the growth plot of Payments Landscape in Australia market for forthcoming years.
* In-depth understanding of Payments Landscape in Australia market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro Payments Landscape in Australia markets.
* Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Payments Landscape in Australia market.
Enquire here before buying: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3337575
Geographically, the Payments Landscape in Australia market analysis includes the regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the Payments Landscape in Australia market study has been done for the countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Payments Landscape in Australia market in Europe, the analysis covers the countries like Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific Payments Landscape in Australia market, the study is included for regions like India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other parts of Asia-Pacific. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa Payments Landscape in Australia market, the study includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the other parts of LAMEA. The Payments Landscape in Australia market share study for every segment is served in the analysis for the past and the Payments Landscape in Australia future period.
It also provides an in-depth study of Payments Landscape in Australia market dynamics which will impact market during the forecast years 2020-2026. The explicit data about an comprehend events such as Payments Landscape in Australia technological development, mergers, acquisition, innovative Payments Landscape in Australia business approach, new launches are provided in the Payments Landscape in Australia report.
Target Audience:
* Payments Landscape in Australia and Related Manufacturing Industries
* Suppliers and Traders of Payments Landscape in Australia
* Academic Centers
* Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies
Finally, the complete analysis clarifies various queries for the Payments Landscape in Australia target audiences, mainly on which market segments to target on in the upcoming years for prioritizing endeavor and investments.
Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3337575
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions - April 20, 2020
- Citrus Powder Market 2018 industry trends, Key Competitors, demand, and Strategies Forecast 2024; key players are Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Limited - April 20, 2020
- Value Development Trends of Hematology Market 2019-2025 - April 20, 2020
ENERGY
Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Product, Company, Region and Industry Analysis Study
Digital transformation (DX) is the process of using multiple technologies to update, renew or improve business processes in the organizations to meet changing market dynamics and customer demand. Digital transformation plays a critical role in staying competitive in a constantly changing business environment and technology landscape.
The global market size for digital transformation in manufacturing was valued at USD 220.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise up to USD 642.35 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The strong competitive pressure in the manufacturing industry in addition to the highest emphasis on reducing cost on operations are proving to be a major driver for the digital transformation in manufacturing. Other key factors driving the market include the evolution of Industry 4.0 and the wide adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT).
Request sample copy of Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/968
The global digital transformation market in manufacturing report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The global digital transformation market in manufacturing is primarily segmented by key regions and countries.
The report also throws light on various aspects of the global digital transformation industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the digital transformation industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.
The global digital transformation market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players targets to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.
Read more details of Global Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/digital-transformation-in-manufacturing-market
In the region segment, North America dominated the global digital transformation with almost 34.4% market share. The Asia-Pacific is the second-largest market not very far from North America and will be growing at the fastest growth rate of 15.0% during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry, especially in the United States is the early adopter of digital transformation. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the digital transformation market driven by heavy demand from manufacturing hubs such as China, Taiwan, and Japan. Also, developing manufacturing industry in economies such as India and Indonesia will be driving the adoption of digital transformation. The key digital transformation vendors for manufacturing sectors are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google, SAP, VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation and others.
Segment Overview of Global Digital Transformation Market in Manufacturing
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/968
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions - April 20, 2020
- Citrus Powder Market 2018 industry trends, Key Competitors, demand, and Strategies Forecast 2024; key players are Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Limited - April 20, 2020
- Value Development Trends of Hematology Market 2019-2025 - April 20, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Next-Generation Data Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market Professional Survey Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The market study on the global market for Next-Generation Data Storage examines current and historical values and provides projections based on accumulated database. The report examines both key regional and domestic markets to provide a conclusive analysis about the developments in the Next-Generation Data Storage market over the forecast period.
Get Free Research Summary of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2570184
This report covers leading companies associated in Next-Generation Data Storage market:
- Dell EMC
- HP
- Western Digital
- Kingston
- Seagate
- CA Technologies
- NetApp
- Intel
- Hitachi
- IBM
- Cisco
- Toshiba
- Pure Storage
- Nutanix
- Tintri
- Simplivity Corp
- Scality
Scope of Next-Generation Data Storage Market:
The global Next-Generation Data Storage market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Next-Generation Data Storage market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Next-Generation Data Storage market share and growth rate of Next-Generation Data Storage for each application, including-
- BFSI
- Telecom & IT
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Government
- Education & Research
- Other
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Next-Generation Data Storage market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Direct-Attached Storage
- Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
- Cloud Storage
- Unified Storage
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
- Software-Defined Storage (SDS)
- Other
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2570184
Next-Generation Data Storage Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Next-Generation Data Storage Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, Next-Generation Data Storage market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- Next-Generation Data Storage Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- Next-Generation Data Storage Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- Next-Generation Data Storage Market structure and competition analysis.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions - April 20, 2020
- Citrus Powder Market 2018 industry trends, Key Competitors, demand, and Strategies Forecast 2024; key players are Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Kanegrade Limited - April 20, 2020
- Value Development Trends of Hematology Market 2019-2025 - April 20, 2020
Recent Posts
- Payments Landscape in Australia Market 2020-2026: Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Growth and Future Estimations
- Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Product, Company, Region and Industry Analysis Study
- Next-Generation Data Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of Top Industry Players 2019-2025
- Aperitif & Digestif Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions
- Global Probiotic Strains Market Study: Rivalry Landscape, Regional Analysis, and Forecast up to 2025
- Global Circular Connectors Housings Market 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026
- Global Capex Equipment Market Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Share and Forecast From 2020-2026
- Global Slat Conveyor Market 2020| Trends, Regional Growth, Industry Analysis by 2026
- Global Exterior Mosaic Market Predicted to Surge with Robust Revenue over 2020 to 2025
- Value And Size Of Smart Cup Market From 2020 To 2026 Detailed Research Report
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT21 hours ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Transportation Market Analysis Research, Industry Reports By Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
Smart Ticketing Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | Confidex Ltd., IAC Publishing, LLC, Oberthur Technologies, Rambus.com., Xerox Corporation., Vix Technology
-
MARKET REPORT20 hours ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT20 hours ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT3 months ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT20 hours ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT20 hours ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study