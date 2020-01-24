MARKET REPORT
Apheresis Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025
According to the research report by TMR, the global apheresis market was valued at US$1.85 bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025. Based on procedure, the donor or automated apheresis is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to an increase in gap between blood supply and blood products, which facilitate the need for using apheresis machines.
In the regional platform, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. In addition, increase in incidence of dengue across countries in Asia-Pacific is the key contributor for the market’s growth in the region.
Plasma-Derived Medicines Boosts the Growth Opportunities Worldwide
High usage volume coupled with rapidly growing demand for apheresis procedures are prime factors attributing to its large share. In addition, single usage helps in limiting device-related blood infections in donors and patients, thereby boosting the market. Rising incidences of blood-related disorders and growing demand for plasma-derived medicines is expected to serve as a primary growth driver too.
Over the forecast period, neurology is expected to witness fast growth. As per Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, in 2013, over 400,000 individuals were affected with multiple sclerosis. Moreover, the annual figure of incidences of this disease in the U.S. alone amounted to 10,000. Procedural advantages such as less blood loss and shorter treatment duration owing to complete automation are also expected to have a positive impact on growth of the global apheresis market.
Increasing Cost of the Apheresis Therapy is a Matter of Universal Concern
Cost and estimates are the main concerns of expansion of use therapeutic method over the next five years. Third-party payers are now attempting to tailor their policies according to the principle of appropriate use. This is to pay for apheresis where and when it is a proven and efficient therapeutic method. Also, there are various studies on the cost of mobilization and apheresis of peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) that demonstrate the process is costly and that the cost increases with the increase of the number of mobilization attempts. Thus, high capital investment and costs associated with this procedure is acting as major restraints for the growth of the global apheresis market.
The global apheresis market is highly competitive and fragmented, Transparency Market Research based on a recently published report. This is because of the presence of a large number of players who are pulling out all stops to stay on top of the competition. In the near term, the global apheresis market is likely to witness an intensified competition with the entry of various aspiring players. In order to surge ahead in the global apheresis market, some of the agile players are seen focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations. They are also investing considerable amount of money into research and development of better products. Deploying such strategies, some of the companies that have come to hold a dominant position in it are Medica S.p.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Therakos, Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., and Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., among others.
MARKET REPORT
Smart Bathrooms Market Size and Key Trends in Terms of Volume and Value 2018-2026
MARKET REPORT
1,4 Butanediol Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- BASF SE, Ashland, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global 1,4 Butanediol Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global 1,4 Butanediol market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
1,4 Butanediol Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Research Report:
- BASF SE
- Ashland
- Dairen Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Bioamber
- Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
- Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
- Chemtura Corporation
Global 1,4 Butanediol Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global 1,4 Butanediol market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global 1,4 Butanediol market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global 1,4 Butanediol Market: Segment Analysis
The global 1,4 Butanediol market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global 1,4 Butanediol market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global 1,4 Butanediol market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global 1,4 Butanediol market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global 1,4 Butanediol market.
Global 1,4 Butanediol Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of 1,4 Butanediol Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 1,4 Butanediol Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 1,4 Butanediol Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 1,4 Butanediol Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 1,4 Butanediol Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 1,4 Butanediol Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 1,4 Butanediol Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global 1,4 Butanediol Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global 1,4 Butanediol Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global 1,4 Butanediol Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global 1,4 Butanediol Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global 1,4 Butanediol Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Teleradiology Market is Projected to Reach a Worth of US$ 3.63 Bn by 2023 - January 24, 2020
- Pharmerging Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 11.30% Between 2016 and 2024 - January 24, 2020
- Apheresis Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025 - January 24, 2020
MARKET REPORT
3D Camera Market Business Scenario 2020 | SWOT Analysis by Major Players- Nikon, Cannon, Fujifilm, Eastman Kodak Co., Samsung Electronics Corp
Verified Market Research published a Cooked Research Report on Global 3D Camera Market Research Report Analysis the market summary, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation information and different vital side of the business.
New Jersey, United States, – The report titled, Global 3D Camera Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global 3D Camera market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.
3D Camera Market was valued at USD 1.82 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Top 10 Companies in the Global 3D Camera Market Research Report:
- Nikon
- Cannon
- Fujifilm
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- Samsung Electronics Corp
- Panasonic Corporation
- GoPro
- Sony Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Faro Technologies Inc
Global 3D Camera Market: Competitive Landscape
The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global 3D Camera market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global 3D Camera market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.
Global 3D Camera Market: Segment Analysis
The global 3D Camera market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global 3D Camera market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global 3D Camera market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global 3D Camera market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global 3D Camera market.
Global 3D Camera Market: Regional Analysis
This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better.
Table of Content
1 Introduction of 3D Camera Market
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 Executive Summary
3 Research Methodology of Verified Market Research
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 3D Camera Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 3D Camera Market, By Deployment Model
5.1 Overview
6 3D Camera Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
7 3D Camera Market, By Vertical
7.1 Overview
8 3D Camera Market, By Geography
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 Rest of the World
8.5.1 Latin America
8.5.2 Middle East
9 3D Camera Market Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Company Market Ranking
9.3 Key Development Strategies
10 Company Profiles
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.3 Product Outlook
10.1.4 Key Developments
11 Appendix
11.1 Related Research
Highlights of Report
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top 10 players of the global 3D Camera Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global 3D Camera Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global 3D Camera Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global 3D Camera Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global 3D Camera Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
