App Analytics Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Segments, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis and Company Profiles 2025

App analytics monitors the performance of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies use app analytics software to quickly make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new insights allows companies to improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With app analytics, companies unlock growth opportunities whereas without them, they run great risks.

North America is expected to hold the largest app analytics market share during the forecast period. The North American region comprises the US and Canada. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development and innovation of new technologies.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region is witnessing a dynamic change in the adoption of app analytics solutions and services across various verticals. It is expected to provide major growth opportunities for app analytics vendors, because of its flexible economic policies and the increasing investments in app analytics solutions and services.

The key players covered in this study:-

Google

Yahoo

Amazon

Adobe

IBM

Countly

Localytics

Swrve

Appsee

Amplitude

Appscatter

Appdynamics

Appsflyer

…

Market segment by Type:-

Mobile app analytics

Web app analytics

Market segment by Application:-

BFSI

Retail

Media and entertainment

Logistics, travel, and transportation

Telecom and IT

Others

Market segment by Regions:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 App Analytics Market or Industry Outlook

4 App Analytics Market Authentication End User Outlook

5 App Analytics Market End User Outlook

6 App Analytics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the Report

