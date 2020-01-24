Apple Accessories Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2027

Global Apple Accessories market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Apple Accessories .

This industry study presents the global Apple Accessories market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Apple Accessories market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Absolute dollar opportunity, incremental dollar opportunity and CAGR point to a bright future

In the year 2015, the iPhone Screen Guard segment had a market value of above $1 Billion worldwide, rising to slightly more than $1.1 Billion in 2016. This reflects a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.6%. By the year 2020, the iPhone Screen Guard segment is expected to be worth nearly $1.4 Billion, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. A predicted incremental dollar opportunity of a little more than $210 Million during the period 2016 – 2020 implies there is good opportunity for companies involved in the Apple accessories market to profit handsomely if they create a screen guard to protect this critical component of the iPhone.

Revenue growth of the iPad Screen Guard segment poised to be less prominent than the iPhone Screen Guard segment

The iPad Screen Guard segment accounted for just over $1 Billion in 2015 and it is likely to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 2.5%. At the end of the forecast period, the value of the iPad Screen Guard segment is anticipated to be close to $1.2 Billion, recording a CAGR of 2.4%. This represents an incremental dollar opportunity of more than $100 Million during the four year period; something that the key stakeholders operating in the global Apple accessories market need to watch closely.

