Applicant Tracking System Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2025
Applicant Tracking System Market Summary:
The Global Applicant Tracking System Market is estimated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%.
Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application which used for recruitment and hiring process management. ATS is built to assist the management with resumes and applicant information in an efficient way. ATS is used in all types of large and small organizations. It helps these organizations to track information of job applicants, and hiring of appropriate candidate, easing the overall hiring process. Additionally, it helps in scheduling interviews, emails, etc., which reduces the workload of recruiters and hiring managers. It avoids human error by computerized the process and to save time. The resume boards and online portals like LinkedIn, Monster, and Indeed are partnering with ATS software providers for secure data support and management from one system to another. Some Key Players in Applicant Tracking System Market are: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Cornerstone OnDemaand Inc, Jobvite Inc, iCIMS, Inc, SilkRoad Technology Inc, Greenhouse Software Inc, Other Key Companies.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies
The market demand for the applicant tracking system is growing owing to the adoption of cloud-based technology. Cloud based technolpogies help secure the data automation and to solve recruiting problems to deliver result-oriented output. However, these systems increase software speeds and reduce the response time by updating information in real-time. This helps to speed up the recruiting processes and to make better decisions in less time.
Hence, adoption for cloud-based technologies is expected to surge the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digital services improves the overall quality and automatically organize the data. Companies do not have to pay extra for the additional time required to sort and file the paper applications, thus accelerating the hire time. According to the SAP SE, digital transformation helps in increasing speedy and effient operations to send and retain talent.
Therefore, the increasing demand for digitalization is expected to drive the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Lack of Awareness Regarding Applicant Tracking Systems
Processing information manually is time-consuming. According to the IBM Corporation, 80 percent of hiring managers spent their time in searching for candidates and scanning resumes. In 2017, the report found that 52 percent of candidates didn’t receive any communication from the recruiter in the two to three months after applying for the job openings. Applicant tracking systems help to source the appropriate candidate while helping it to properly communicate with all the candidates. Hence, lack of awareness about the product may hinder the growth of applicant tracking systems market.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services and Solution
- Based on Organization size: Small Business, Midsize Business, and Enterprise Business
- On Based of End-User: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Scope
The report on the applicant tracking system market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Applicant Tracking System Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Component
- Services
- Solution
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Organization size
- Small business
- Midsize business
- Enterprise business
Applicant Tracking System Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Others
Applicant Tracking System Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Utility Locating System Market to Witness High Demand During 2020-2024 with Top Key Players | Charles Machine Works, Radiodetection Ltd, Megger Group, 3M etc.
“The global Utility Locating System Market also gives out a detailed review of how the market is spreading its foothold by influencing and contributing to the global revenue generation. The Utility Locating System market report provides deep insights and statistical details, in terms of demand and supple, cost structure, barriers and challenges, product type, key market players, technology, regions and applications.
With this Utility Locating System market report, all the manufacturers and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the next few years. The report also features the revenue; industry size, types, applications players share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the demand and supply chain of the market.
The Global Utility Locating System Market Can Be Segmented As:
SWOT Analysis of Leading Contenders: Charles Machine Works,Radiodetection Ltd,Megger Group,3M,Ridgid,RJM Company,Schonstedt Instrument Company,Amprobe,Leica Geosystems,Tempo communications,Pipehorn,GeoMax AG – Hexagon,GSSI,Metrotech,Fuji Tecom Inc,BEHA AMPROBE,C.Scope,Hermann Sewerin GmbH,KharkovEnergoPribor Ltd,MADE,Merytronic,Ridge Tool,SebaKMT,Trotec,Wuhan Huatian,,
Product Type Segmentation
Electromagnetic Field
Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)
Others
Industry Segmentation
Oil & Gas
Electricity
Transportation
Water & Sewage
Telecommunications
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
- History Year: 2014- 2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2020 to 2024
Regional Analysis For Utility Locating System Market:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The complete value chain and downstream and upstream essentials are scrutinized in this report. Trends that are impacting the Utility Locating System market growth like globalization, growth progress boost fragmentation regulation & ecological concerns are described. The Utility Locating System Industry report signifies technical data, raw materials, volumes, and manufacturing analysis of Utility Locating System. It explains which product has the highest penetration in which market, their profit margins, break even analysis and R&D status. The report makes future projections for prominent opportunities based on the analysis of subdivision of the market.
What is the regional structure of the market? Our analysis-
1.The Utility Locating System Industry report analyzes footprint of every product and its significance, analyzes examines each geographical segment of the market with import, export, consumption, and production in these regions to provide a complete understanding of the Utility Locating System market.
2. Basic information with detail to the Utility Locating System market share held by the regions in company with the trade, deal, that every geography explanations for have been given in the report. Our business offerings show the fresh and the trustworthy information derived from relevant data, which helps businesses to give strength and a competitive edge.
In addition to, the Utility Locating System Industry report covers analysis of different products available in the global market based on production, volume, revenue, and cost and price structure. The Utility Locating System Market report also highlights key strategies that proved to be profitable for the business along with the strategies involved in business expansion, partnership deals, composition, and new product/service launches.
Reports Monitor is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.
Contact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549 5911 (U.S.)
+44 203 318 2870 (U.K.)
Email: [email protected]reportsmonitor.com
“
Side Thrusters Market 2020 Latest trends with Advancement by Top Key Players: Sleipner Motor AS, Wartsila, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Osmotech etc.
“Industry Overview of the Side Thrusters market report 2024:
The Global Side Thrusters Market research report comprises all the significant data related to the global market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the different market factors, including the market trends, production, dynamics, industry development drivers, size, estimates, share, supply, future prospects, sales, industry demand, as well as several other dynamic factors. The report has been accumulated using a blend of primary and secondary data, including commitments from key contenders in the market. Therefore, the Global Side Thrusters Market research report by Reports Monitor is a basic hold of all the data generated by quantitative and qualitative analysis of the industry, particularly for the industry players.
The Global Side Thrusters Market Can Be Segmented As:
SWOT Analysis of Leading Contenders: Sleipner Motor AS,Wartsila,Kawasaki Heavy Industries,Osmotech,SJMATEK(Suzhou) Marine Machine,CSSRC,Hanshin Diesel Works, Ltd.,Nakashima Propeller,KTE Co., Ltd.,Kamome Propeller,SCHOTTEL Group,,
Product Type Segmentation
Tunnel Side Thrusters
Externally Mounted Side Thrusters
Waterjet Side Thrusters
Industry Segmentation
Boat
Barge
Ship
Yacht
Tugboat/AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles)
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
- History Year: 2015-2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Year: 2020-2024
Regional Analysis For Side Thrusters Market:
The Side Thrusters market report also provides a logical evaluation of the key challenges faced by the leading pioneers operating in the market, which helps the participants in understanding the difficulties they may face in the future while functioning in the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, the research study focuses on the product specifications, diversification, price, cost, production capacity, distribution channel, list of the distributors, and profound analysis of the import and export data of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis together with the cost, supplier, and consumer list of this market have been examined consistently; product flow and marketing channels have been mentioned as well.
The Key Points Of This Study Are:
- To study and analyze the Global Side Thrusters Market production, capacity, volume, value, consumption value.
- To highlight the leading (Market/Product Name) manufacturers, derive the market share, and identify the governing factors and development plans over the coming years.
- To determine important trends and factors driving or restraining the growth of the Side Thrusters market.
- To study the growth potentials in the market for stakeholders by distinguishing the growth segments.
- To study the competitive developments such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, new product launches, investment initiatives in the market.
- To strategically profile the major competitors and thoroughly examine their growth strategies.
Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Side Thrusters Market report. The major objective of this research study is to identify, determine, and evaluate the Global Side Thrusters Market based on the providers, industry verticals, applications, organization sizes, and regions.
Contact Us
Jay Matthews
Direct: +1 513 549 5911 (U.S.)
+44 203 318 2846 (U.K.)
Email: [email protected]reportsmonitor.com
“
Smart Mattress Market 2020: Key Players with Product Particulars, Applications, Market Size & Forecast till 2025
KandJ Market Research reports titled “Global Smart Mattress Market CAGR, Share and Growth Rate, and Forecast (2020-2025) of the Industry Major Players” helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of Smart Mattress Industry. The newest developments and growth opportunities in Smart Mattress market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, Global Smart Mattress market share and market dynamics are accessible to enhance the business.
“World Smart Mattress Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India and etc) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast” the new research report adds in the kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 112 Pages, with briefing Top companies and detailed with tables and figures.
About smart mattress:
The smart mattress is a mattress that has devices to display sleep patterns. A smart mattress is a bed that uses sensors and other technologies to gather data about how you’re sleeping. It uses this information to self-adjust and improve your sleep. These mattresses can also analyze breathing and heart rates.
The vital Smart Mattress insights, opportunities in existing and emerging parts are explained in this report as well as an in-depth analysis of the present state of Smart Mattress, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on Smart Mattress type, application, players, key segments, key drivers and regions are covered. The report carefully analyzes the Smart Mattress competitor’s profiles, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure, CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) and production process view.
The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Industrial Smart Mattress market. Leading players of the Smart Mattress Market profiled in the report include:
- Sleep Number
- Eight Sleep
- Kingsdown
- ReST stems
- Many more…
Product Type of Smart Mattress market such as: <40 inches, 40-60 inches, >60 inches.
Applications of Smart Mattress market such as: Residential, Commercial.
The report starts with an introduction, definition, objectives, and Global Smart Mattress market scope. The industry size is projected based on market value, revenue, concentration ratio and Smart Mattress growth rate. The report covers major industry trends, drivers, threats which will depict the market growth during the forecast period.
The complete perspective in terms of Smart Mattress revenue, geographical regions namely USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia is described. The key information on distributors and suppliers of Smart Mattress industry indicates the present and forecast trends.
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Report Summary:
- In the first section, the report presents industry overview, definition, and scope.
- The second part clear about the Smart Mattress industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions.
- The major market players of Industry and their market share, revenue analysis, sales margin, etc. are presented in this in depth analysis.
- The Import-Export policy, capitals utilized, study of raw materials, demand and supply of the products is offered for the better understanding of new competitors and their market position is clarified.
- The Strength, Weakness, Opportunity & Threats are examined in such a manner that it will be helpful for future decision making procedures.
- The researcher analysis is surveyed along with the 5-year forecast scope of the report for this industry.
- All these will lead to successful & profitable business plans and informed moves.
About The Company:
Kandjmarketresearch.com is part of the KnowledgeNJournals Research Firm which provides premium progressive market research reports, statistical surveying, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments from hundreds of publishers around the world. We have almost all top publisher’s reports in our collection to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and fresh database on a Daily Basis. We are at KandJ Market Research are inspired to help our clients grow by providing appropriate business insight with our huge market intelligence source.
If you have any special requirements for the report, please let us know and we will offer you a customized report on separate regional or country-level reports.
Contact Us:
Mr. Yash Goswami (Sales Consultant)
KnowledgeNJournals Research
(USA): +1-661-636-6162 | (IND): +91-932 580 2062
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: https://www.kandjmarketresearch.com
