Applicant Tracking Systems Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Adoption
An applicant tracking system (ATS) is an application software that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. These systems can be accessed online by enterprises at different levels depending on the company needs, allowing companies to collate and analyze job applicant data. An Applicant tracking system is also known as candidate management system, the software is used by enterprises to recruit employees more efficiently. ATS can also be used to post job openings on a corporate website or job board for screening resumes as well as generating interview requests to deserving candidates through e-mail. Individual applicant tracking, automated resume ranking, pre-screening questions, response tracking, multilingual capabilities requisition tracking, and customized input forms are some of the features included within the software.
Firstly, information present within the database is used for screening candidates; subsequently, applicant testing, scheduling interviews, checking references, managing the hiring process, and completing paperwork also comes under this process. The global market for applicant tracking systems has been segmented on the basis of deployment model, end user, and geography. Based on deployment model, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises. Market segmentation based on end user includes healthcare, automotive, retail, and government among others.
On the basis of geography, the global applicant tracking systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The key benefits of applicant tracking systems are increase in efficiency along with saving time that helps in sorting applicant data, automating the whole procedure, and freeing up time that can be spent elsewhere. In addition, it is the reduction of recruitment related costs, improving overall cost per hire, along with improvement in internal mobility within an organization that are key factors that have also positively driven the market. Furthermore, it also provides companies with a database for just in time recruitment of candidates to draw from as and when needs arise. Moreover, the talent intelligence through these applicant tracking systems allows making informed decisions especially for recruitment in critically skilled positions. With all these drivers, presence of certain restraints has a negative impact on the overall market demand.
It is seen that applicant tracking systems look only for resumes that meet the exact position requirements, thereby sidelining the borderline candidates which at times reduces the total number of candidates. Moreover, automated systems cannot be completely reliable and may at times reject even the deserving candidates. Along with this, sometimes this software may limit the information provided by applicants as a result of character restricted application fields. This may lead to elimination of a perfectly suitable candidate for the desired position. Considering all these factors, rise in demand for skill based professionals for defined job roles is likely to provide various opportunities for this market in the next few years.
Geographically, North America and Europe have been the key regions driving the market demand for applicant tracking systems globally. Faster and timely access to desired applicant related data along with the dearth of job specific candidates has been a few major drivers for this market. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets in terms of application with China, India, and South Korea being key countries driving the market. It is seen that growth in automation and digitization along with high demand for saving company time and costs towards a particular candidate has been driving this market in Asia Pacific.
Some of the key players operating in the global applicant tracking systems market include Taleo Corp. (U.S.), Jobvite (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), iCIMS Inc. (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.) and SAP SuccessFactors Corp. (U.S.) among others.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Heparin Market Forecast, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Scope To 2024
The Global Heparin Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Heparin industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Heparin Market.
Heparin is an anticoagulant that is mainly used to prevent and treat pulmonary embolism, venous thrombosis, and other conditions of blood clotting. Venous thromboembolism (VTE), including deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), is an important preventable cause of morbidity and mortality among surgical patients.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Baxter International Inc. , Aspen, LEO Pharma A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , Syntex S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,
By Product
Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH), Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)
By Source
Bovine, Porcine,
By Formulation
Oral, Parenteral, Other Technology
By
The report analyses the Heparin Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Heparin Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Heparin market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Heparin market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Heparin Market Report
Heparin Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Heparin Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Heparin Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Heparin Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
Acrylate Market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025
UpMarketResearch.com, has added the latest research on Acrylate Market, which offers a concise outline of the market valuation, industry size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and the regional outlook of this business vertical. The report precisely features the key opportunities and challenges faced by contenders of this industry and presents the existing competitive setting and corporate strategies enforced by the Acrylate Market players.
As per the Acrylate Market report, this industry is predicted to grow substantial returns by the end of the forecast duration, recording a profitable yearly growth in the upcoming years. Shedding light on brief of this industry, the report offers considerable details concerning complete valuation of the market as well as detailed analysis of the Acrylate Market along with existing growth opportunities in the business vertical.
Concepts and ideas in the report:
Analysis of the region- based segment in the Acrylate Market:
– As per the report, in terms of provincial scope, the Acrylate Market is divided into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. It also includes particulars related to the product’s usage throughout the geographical landscape.
– Data related to the evaluations held by all the zones mentioned as well as the market share registered by each region is included in the report.
– Sum of all the product consumption growth rate across the applicable regions as well as consumption market share is described in the report.
– The report speaks about consumption rate of all regions, based on product types and applications.
Brief of the market segmentation:
– As per the product type, the Acrylate Market is categorized into
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
– Furthermore, the market share of each product along with the project valuation is mentioned in the report.
– The report consists of facts related to every single product’s sale price, revenue, growth rate over the estimation time period.
The Acrylate Market, according to the application spectrum, is categorized into
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Textiles
Automotive
Others
– Data pertaining the market share of each product application as well as estimated revenue that each application registers for is slated in the report.
Propelling factors & challenges:
– The report provides data concerning the forces influencing the commercialization scale of the Acrylate Market and their effect on the revenue graph of this business vertical.
– Data pertaining to latest trends driving the Acrylate Market along with the challenges this industry is about to experience in the upcoming years is mentioned in the report.
Implementing marketing tactics:
– Ideas about numerous marketing strategies implemented by the renowned shareholders with respect to product marketing is present in the report.
– Information related to the sales channels that companies select is also included in the report.
– Along with the dealers of these products, it also presents the summary of the top customers for the same.
Analysis of the major competitors in the market:
An outline of the manufacturers active in the Acrylate Market, consisting of
BASF SE (Germany)
Arkema (France)
Dow Chemical Company (US)
Evonik Industries (Germany)
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)
SIBUR (Russia)
LG Chem (South Korea)
SASOL Limited (South Africa)
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co. Ltd. (China)
Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China)
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)
along with the distribution limits and sales area is reported.
– Particulars of each competitor including company profile, overview, as well as their range of products is inculcated in the report.
– The report also gives importance to product sales, price models, gross margins, and revenue generations. The Acrylate Market report consists of details such as estimation of the geographical landscape, study related to the market concentration rate as well as concentration ratio over the estimated time period.
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Acrylate Regional Market Analysis
– Acrylate Production by Regions
– Global Acrylate Production by Regions
– Global Acrylate Revenue by Regions
– Acrylate Consumption by Regions
Acrylate Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
– Global Acrylate Production by Type
– Global Acrylate Revenue by Type
– Acrylate Price by Type
Acrylate Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
– Global Acrylate Consumption by Application
– Global Acrylate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Acrylate Major Manufacturers Analysis
– Acrylate Production Sites and Area Served
– Product Introduction, Application and Specification
– Acrylate Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
– Main Business and Markets Served
Blood Bank Information System Market 2019-2024 Industry Technology, Growth, Size, Key Vendors (Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer)
Global Blood Bank Information System Market study provides independent information about the Blood Bank Information System industry supported by extensive research on factors such as industry segments, size & trends, inhibitors, dynamics, drivers, opportunities & challenges, environment & policy, cost overview, porter’s five force analysis, and key companies’ profiles including business overview and recent development.
Blood Bank Information System Industry Report covers Top Players, Types, Applications, Trend, Size, Share etc., provides in detail a depth Analysis of Blood Bank Information System Industry Report, which helps the experts to take decision based on Global study provided in the research report. This report is latest published by ‘Orian Research’ which further classifies the report into detail.
Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Blood Bank Information System Industry are –
• Roper Industries, Haemonetics, Cerner Corporation, McKesson, Mak-System, Integrated Medical Systems, Mediware, Compugroup, SCC Soft Computer, Zhongde Gaoye, Blood Bank Computer Systems, Jinfeng Yitong, Fengde, IT Synergistics and Psyche Systems
The Global Blood Bank Information System Industry report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Blood Bank Information System industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
This report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Blood Bank Information System, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Global Blood Bank Information System Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 89 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
By Type:
• Blood Donor Management Module
• Blood Bank Transfusion Service Module
• Others
By Application:
• Hospital
• Blood Station
The Global Blood Bank Information System Industry focus on Global major leading industry players, providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
By Region:
• Asia-Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
With the list of tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market
Section 1: Product definition, type and application, Global and Regional market overview;
Section 2: Global Market competition by company;
Section 3: Global sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4: Global sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5: India export and import;
Section 6: Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7: Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8: SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9: Conclusion.
