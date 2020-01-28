MARKET REPORT
Arkema S.A, Evonik Industries, B. Fuller Company, E I Du Pont De Nemours | Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % | Forencis Research (FSR).
Adhesives & Sealants Market: Summary
The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is estimated to reach USD 64.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Adhesives are a group of nonmetallic compounds, which are used to bind the surfaces by means of adhesive bonding processes. Whereas, sealants are referred to as the substances that are used to block the passage or gaps amongst any two materials. These substances are formulated by mixing the additives such as fillers, pigments, plasticizers to deliver the desired outcome with desired requirement. Among both, the adhesives possess higher strength whereas, sealant have longer elongation. These adhesives and sealants are widely used in automotive and transportation, packaging, construction, healthcare, electronics and many other industries.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Demand from Automotive and Construction Sector
The demand for adhesives and sealants are escalating worldwide owing to the rise in the adoption in the automotive and construction sector. Higher demand for stronger adhesives and fast curing sealants across the construction and automotive sector to the boost efficiency in lesser time is another factor fueling the growth of this market. Ongoing urbanization, betterment in living standard, growing global population, with an increase in spending over construction sector is anticipated to push the market growth uphill. The growing construction activities in the developing and developed economies is projected to raise the demand for adhesives and sealants. As per the Global Construction 2030 report, by 2030 the volume of the global construction is expected to grow by 85%, wherein, China, US and India, would account for 57% of the global growth.
Aforementioned factors are expected to the drive the global adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period.
Growing Packaging Industry
Adhesives and sealant are crucial in the modern packaging owing to advent of new materials. The packaging industry is predominantly growing owing to the increasing penetration of internet, leading to rise in e-commerce sector. Increasing adoption of reusable and sustainable packaging with the growing demand for innovative packaging solutions is boosting the growth of packaging sector. Increasing usage of adhesives and sealants in the packaging applications for better protection is projected to push the market growth.
Thus, the growth in the packaging sector is likely to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Environmental Regulations
The environmental issues are the key point of concern for the entire world and has gained importance since last few years. For adhesives and sealants market, regulation over the VOC emissions imposed by the governments of emerging and emerged markets is expected to act as a roadblock. The key manufacturers need to meet the safety standards while manufacturing the adhesives and sealants for varied application areas, in order to minimize the VOC emissions. For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has imposed restriction on the manufacturing and sale of the certain adhesives and sealants with the prime focus to reduce the VOC content.
Hence, the stringent regulation to limit VOC emissions is projected to hamper the market growth in the upcoming timespan.
Adhesives and Sealants Market: Key Segments
- Key Segments by Source: Natural andSynthetic
- Key Segments by Resin: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA), Rubber, Cyanoacrylates, Silicone andOthers
- Key Segments by Adhesive Type:Reactive Adhesives and Non-Reactive Adhesive
- Key Segments by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Furniture and Wood Related Products, Medical, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Paints and Coatings andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Adhesives And Sealants Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Resin
- Polyurethane
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Polyvinyl Adhesives (PVA)
- Rubber
- Cyanoacrylates
- Silicone
- Others
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Adhesive Type
- Reactive Adhesives
- Non-reactive Adhesive
- Drying Adhesive
- Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
- Contact Adhesives
- Hot Melt Adhesives
Adhesives and Sealants Market, by Application
- Automotive and Transportation
- Packaging
- Construction
- Furniture and Wood Related Products
- Medical Equipment
- Electronics
- Consumer Goods
- Paints and Coatings
- Others
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
MARKET REPORT
Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2017 – 2025
Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint
Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.
The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.
TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
After reading the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report, readers can
- Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market players.
- Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market along with the key countries.
- Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market vendors.
- Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.
- Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) in various industries.
In this Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
On the basis of product type, the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report covers the key segments, such as
Key Trends
Based on type, the video CDN segment has expanded at a considerable pace in the global cloud content delivery network market, and is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate in the coming years as well. The growth can be attributed to live online videos with a large consumer base and high number of quality video contents over the websites. On the basis of core solution, media delivery will hold a key share in the revenue owing to an enormous amount of media contents such as online videos, podcasts, live RSS feeds, and others. Due to rising trends in online gaming and e-sports, the CDN market is expected to augment at a high pace in the online gaming vertical. The cloud storage adjacent service segment is expected to account for a large market share due to its capacity to retrieve and store web content without any delay.
Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Regional Analysis
On the basis of geography, the market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the key contributor to the global cloud content delivery network market – accounting for the maximum market share, and is projected to hold a strong position in the market through the forecast period as well. The main factors attributing to the market growth in this region are a large customer base, highest internet penetration in the world, wide acceptance of technological solutions, and presence of large number of CDN vendors.
Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Key Players
The report profiles key players in the global cloud content delivery market based on various factors such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Some of the key competitor in the market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Alcatel – Lucent SA, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Internap Corporation, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Inc., CDNetworks, Tata Communications (Mumbai and Singapore), and Highwinds. The key innovators identified are Cedexis, Incapsula, Inc., Fastly, Inc., CacheFly, MaxCDN, CloudFlare, Inc., and Conviva.
The Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market research addresses the following queries:
- Why end user remains the top consumer of Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) in region?
- Which segment does the consumers highly prefer?
- How will the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market look like by the end of the forecast period?
- What product type are the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) players using to get an edge over their rivals?
- What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market?
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report.
MARKET REPORT
Carbon Steel Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2015 – 2025
Business Intelligence Report on the Carbon Steel Market
FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Carbon Steel Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Carbon Steel by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.
As per the report, the Carbon Steel Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2015 – 2025 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Carbon Steel Market during the assessment period 2015 – 2025.
The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Carbon Steel market in each regional market.
Key Information that can be drawn from the Carbon Steel Market Report:
- The pricing structure of products offered by various market players
- Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Carbon Steel Market
- Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Carbon Steel Market
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances
- Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets
This chapter of the report tracks the business prospects of prominent market players operating in the Carbon Steel Market. The revenue growth, market share, product portfolio, pricing, sales, and marketing strategies of each company is discussed in the report.
Important queries related to the Carbon Steel Market addressed in the report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Carbon Steel Market?
- Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Carbon Steel Market?
- How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint?
- Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Carbon Steel Market?
- What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?
Curtis Steel Co., Inc., Omega Steel Company, Afarak Group, ArcelorMittal SA and Bushwick Metals LLC are some of the participants of the global carbon steel market.
This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Forecast 2015 -2025
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis includes
-
North America
- US & Canada
-
Latin America
- Brazil, Argentina & Others
-
Western Europe
- EU5
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Eastern Europe
-
Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
MARKET REPORT
High Performance Apparel Growth by Type, Application and Key Manufacturers 2014 to 2026
“High Performance Apparel-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. This Research Report spread across 143 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
The recent report titled “The High Performance Apparel Market” published by KandJ Market Research is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the High Performance Apparel market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hamper the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.
High Performance Apparel Global Market also includes an organized summary of the industry presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and market strategies. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of 2014-2026 Report on High Performance Apparel Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively.
High Performance Apparel-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2014-2026 offers a comprehensive analysis on High Performance Apparel industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provide useful data and information.
Key questions answered by this report include:
- Worldwide and Regional Market Size of High Performance Apparel 2014-2019, and development forecast 2014-2026
- Main manufacturers/suppliers of High Performance Apparel worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the High Performance Apparel market
- Market status and development trend of High Performance Apparel by types and applications
- Cost and profit status of High Performance Apparel, and marketing status
- Market growth drivers and challenges
Global High Performance Apparel Market Analysis by Manufacturers Segment –
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Rest APAC
- Latin America
Global High Performance Apparel Market Analysis by Type Segment –
- Synthetic
- Cotton
- Wool
Global High Performance Apparel Market Analysis by Application Segment –
- Sports Wear
- Protective Clothing
Global High Performance Apparel Market Analysis by Regional Segment –
- Under armour
- Nike
- Adidas
- VF
- Lululemon
- Columbia
- Puma
- Arc’teryx
- FILA
- Patagonia
- Vista Outdoor
A complete market strategies are explained in this research report which is segmented into by product type, end users, applications, etc. Forecast industrial statistics will roll on the way to predict the futuristic industry growth opportunities. The related facts and market numbers are presented which are gathered from regulatory authorities. Dominating factors influencing the growth of dominant market players and their position is analyzed in this report.
Key Benefits for High Performance Apparel Market:
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global market share with the current direct carrier billing platform market trends and future estimations to clarify the imminent investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of the causes that drive and restrict the High Performance Apparel Market growth is provided in the report.
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2026 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the main market opportunities.
- General analysis of the key segments of the Global High Performance Apparel industry helps understand the content and operating system across the globe.
- Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
