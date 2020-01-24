Aronia Berries Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2018 – 2028

Aronia Berries Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Aronia Berries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Aronia Berries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aronia Berries Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

As the health benefits of aronia berries become known to the masses, the market vendors can use robust supply chains to realise the potential of their offerings.

Cattle producers across key regions are important consumers of aronia berries. The market vendors are projected to capitalise on understanding the needs and requirements of this consumer segment. Furthermore, market vendors are projected to tie with retail chains such as Tesco, Lidl, and Carrefour to ensure that their produce reaches the shelves of departmental stores. Cultivation of aronia berries has gathered momentum across the western regions of North America and Latin America.

The vendors in the global aronia berries market are expected to form alliances to enter into new and unexplored territories. Before entering a regional market, the vendors are required to have a robust network of suppliers and sellers. Hence, strategic alliances with local sellers of fruits and vegetables is a sound strategy for the market vendors. Moreover, use of inbound marketing tactics is projected to become a key highlight of the competitive landscape.

Some of the leading players operating in the global aronia berries market are:

Mae's Health and Wellness LLC

OPG Medic

Microstructure Sp z o o

Sawmill Hollow

Global Aronia Berries Market: Growth Drivers

Procurement of Berries

The procurement of aronia berries plays a vital role in facilitating growth and development within the global market. North America is amongst the largest cultivators of aronia berries. Furthermore, aronia shrub is native to the eastern regions of North America. Hence, favourable trade relations with the US have helped companies in procuring large volumes of aronia berries. Even underdeveloped countries have resorted to the import of aronia berries from the US. This trend is projected to result in increased inflow of revenues within the global market.

Health Benefits of Aronia Berries

The large content of antioxidants present in aronia berries has played a key role in popularising them. Several dieticians and medical experts believe that consumption of aronia berries serves more health benefits as against consumption of grapes, blueberries, cranberries, and other fruits. However, aronia berries are not as widely available across retail outlets as the other fruits. Hence, the growth of the global aronia berries market is enshrined in expanding and increasing the sales channels for the fruit.

