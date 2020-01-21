Art Insurance Market Size, Investment Feasibility and Industry Growth Rate Forecast 2020 – 2024

Global Kennel Management Software Market Overview

The Global Kennel Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Cloud-based software is coming in trend. In the event of a hard drive failure, vendors are not limited to the locations in which the software is installed. They will be able to access the kennel business system from any other PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone with an internet connection. It also allows both the staff and pet parent users to access the system simultaneously, each with their uniquely assigned user login ID and password.

– Increasing adoption of pets is driving the market, as pets have evolved from being a strange and wonderful distraction to an integral part of families all over the world, having the highest population of dog and cat in the developed and developing countries like the United States and China, which increases the demand of kennel management software.

– Support for various services through the software is driving the market as it helps the customer in knowing the info database of the pets and also improve the customer service as most customers want to be able to engage online, and software will speed up transactions, saving the customers’ time. With kennel management software, vendor will be able to keep track of phone numbers, email addresses, and any other relevant information about the pet owner, which overall increase the demand of market.

– Low awareness across the population is restraining the market as people are unaware of the services being offered by the software which gives a challenge to the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Kennel Management Software Market Report

The kennel management software market is observing growth, owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based software systems. This reduces the consumer setup effort and costs. Kennel management software is likely to observe a high growth in personal use with the increasing number of pet adoptions.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Pets Witness a Growth in the Commercial Market

– The demand of pet for personal use is increasing the kennel software market, where pet management software improves accuracy regarding pet info, customer info, reservation data, financial reporting, creating promotion etc.

– The software gives flexible reservation booking for the customer, where visual calendars allow the vendor to navigate quickly and book guests, where software products integrate with online appointment scheduling without restrictions.

– The software also organizes the service packages and product inventory all from one easy to use the dashboard as the demand of special feeding and medication requests from the customers can come at any point of time and the software helps in emailing and replying customers very easily.

– As the sales of a pet in the United States is increasing, the market is witnessing growth in this area. According to APPA, more than 90% of dog owners in this country agree that their dog has a positive impact on their mental or physical health, which gives a tendency to purchase a pet.

– 123Pet Care is kennel software use in United States which is highly used in this country includeing features such as appointment management, calendar management, customer management, pet birthday tracking, pet grooming, and photo management.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is a major region for the kennel management software market as the number of players operating in this market are high in the region. There are about 9,000 boarding kernels for dogs in North America.

– Also, pet adoption is at the highest rate in the North American region, which increases the market opportunity to expand further. North America is technologically the most advanced region, and the infrastructure for cloud-based software and services is firm in this region.

– The region also has sound regulatory bodies, like USDA and APHIS, among other private and not-for-profit organizations for looking over the health and safety of pets and also encourages those of kennel management software.

– Petkey is a pet recovery service based in the United States. Its petkey ™ microchips and registration packages are designed by pet professionals specifically for pet professionals. Found pets are reunited with their owners via a microchip number or assigned a unique identifier through software which help the vendors and customers to find their lost dogs. This software also grows the market of kennel management software market.

Competitive Landscape

The kennel management software market is fragmented as the players are investing more in R&D to develop quality features in their softwares which can help the vendors and clients/customers more effectively in managing the activity. Key players are PetExec Inc., Software Revolutions Ltd, Precise Petcare, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2019 – Ginger developed a straightforward reward tracking program for clients/customers to use in their pet-care business with no extra cost to the dog daycare and dog boarding or grooming business. Ginger will provide advanced tools to sell and track the package.

– January 2018 – PetPace released a revolutionary BioResponse System. PetPace Bio-Response collects and analyzes physiological and behavioral data in response to user-defined events and interventions.

Companies Mentioned:

– PetExec Inc.

– Software Revolutions Ltd

– Precise Petcare

– PawLoyalty

– Dog BizPro

– PedFast Technologies

– Pawfinity

– Kennelplus

– KennelBooker

– Grensoft

– Gespet

– Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.

– K9 Bytes, Inc.

