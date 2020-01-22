MARKET REPORT
Arterial Stents Market Overview by Increasing Demand and Sales 2017 to 2025
Globally, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases has risen in the past two decades. There are several factor that can be attributed to the steep rise. This has led to surge in demand for healthcare procedures that account as treatment for such ailments. One of the prominent and common procedures include expanding arteries using arterial stents.
The global arterial stents market has experienced steady rise in demand and has registered a prominent growth rate. During the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at much higher rate of 9.5% CAGR, and is predicted to reach an overall value of US$17.8bn by the end of 2025. These findings are published in a latest report of Transparency Market Research that elucidates every critical details for growth in the global arterial stents market.
Further, the global arterial stents market is marked by stiff competition from prominent players. The need for biocompatible stents, reduced cost, improved quality, and efficiency are some factors driving innovation in the global arterial stents market. As a result, many players in the global arterial stents market are investing large sums into research, and are hoping to launch new products during the forecast period. This is expected to aggravate competition in the global arterial stents market. Significant players in the global arterial stents market are Lifetech Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Medtronic plc, and Gore Medical.
Geographically, the global arterial stents market is prominent world-wide. However, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, easy availability of insurance, and rising spending capacity among individuals propels demand in North America. Hence, the TMR report predicts that North America will remain the leader in global arterial stents market. At the same time, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in prominence.
Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Pushes Demand
Cardiovascular disease are constantly increasing due to unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits. While the number of cases have risen, technology has also aided easy treatment. Often those with unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and drinking suffer from high cholesterol levels. Thus, it form blocks in arteries restricting flow of blood. In orders to dilate the arteries, cardiologists use stents. This is a common procedure across the world. This aspect drives demand in the global arterial stents market.
Further, related aspects like easy availability of public and private health insurances and growing awareness among people also facilitate growth in the global arterial stents market. Moreover, technology plays a crucial role garnering consumption in the global arterial stents market. People have realized that the surgery is no longer complicated, thus are not reluctant about undergoing the procedure. This, as a result, supports growth in the global arterial stents market.
Innovation Stokes Demand in the Global Arterial Stents Market
While there are high quality stents available in the market, one of the common concerns expressed by consumers is high cost of the product. Further, doctors are also keen about stents that are more compatible with the human body. As a result, major players in the global arterial stents market are investing heavily on research to develop stents with better biocompatibility. Further, efforts are also on to roll out cost-efficient products that will increase consumption and in-turn push players in the global arterial stents market to scale up production.
MARKET REPORT
Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025
The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be valued over USD 100 billion by 2025. The global lithium-ion battery market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions globally. Easy availability, high energy density, low-discharge rates and long life cycle are some of the key features which makes lithium-ion batteries preferable over its counterparts and expected to foster the product demand during the forecast period.
Additionally, the report has also analyzed the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers operating globally. The report includes the global lithium-ion battery market growth and estimates (value and volume) for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 (historic years) reflect the actual battery demand across different applications with forecast between 2018 and 2025.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size 2017 By Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Battery), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Trend and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global lithium-ion battery market report covers qualitative insights of the industry such as drivers, restrains, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The objective of the report is to present a detailed analysis of the lithium-ion battery market outlook for different regions.
Increasing investments in energy efficient technologies such as the renewable sector is one of the key factor driving the lithium-ion battery market growth. For instance, in Netherlands, the Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme encourages such investments by offering the investors benefits such as tax deductions on the invested amount. On an average the EIA, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, offers a 13.5% tax advantage. Shift towards renewable energy sources reduces the need to import electricity and optimizes energy demand and supply. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), battery storage in stationary applications is expected to grow at least 17-fold by 2030. Increasing stationary energy storage applications along with spurring demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially among developing countries such as China, is expected to fuel the lithium-ion battery installations in the coming years.
In 2017, consumer electronics accounted for more than 40% of the global lithium-ion battery market share. As per a recent survey, global consumer electronics user penetration is 26.4% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 34.1% by 2022. The consumer electronics market is continuously evolving owing to constant technological advancements by the players across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are reinventing and introducing innovations in these categories to enhance sales and drive higher margins. This has led to the improved sales of mature products such as LCDs, TVs and laptops on the back of rising digital consumers, thus, acting as a key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics segment.
North America is projected to be second largest region for lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by key players towards the research & development of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to surge the overall product demand in the coming years. Strict regulatory standards for CO2 emissions, favourable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles such as tax rebate, financial incentives, lowers the up-front costs of plug-in electric vehicles in this region. Thus, aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a rapid CAGR majorly due to widespread expansion of residential and commercial projects majorly in Southeast Asian economies such as India, China, etc.
The global lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with strategy of rapid expansion overseas. Some of the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers include, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Johnsons Controls having a broader presence within the global market.
Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Automotive
Grid Energy Storage
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
North America
US
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include
- LG Chem Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Tesla Inc.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Others
MARKET REPORT
Seafood Packaging Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024: Clondalkin Group, Bischof + Klein, Winpak
Urea-SCR System Market 2020 report to boot options an outline of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in command of worth for the actual quantity for Urea-SCR System market which will assist the user to conclude the selection supported a front chart. The Urea-SCR System Market report to boot contains in-detail information of the key players besides vendors and suppliers. The report to boot focuses on the geographical distribution of the Urea-SCR System market across the globe with the analysis done by our qualified researchers.
The characteristics of the Urea-SCR System trade square measure evaluated throughout a qualitative and quantitative due to comparing the Urea-SCR System market regionally and globally. Moreover, the report is crafted with many graphical representations that embrace graphs, figures, and diagrams that supported the mathematics data besides precise revenue graphs and analysis of the merchandise.
Key Vendors operating in the Urea-SCR System Market:
Niigata Power Systems, Springer, Albonair, TPCPL, DBK, Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery, CECO Environmental, ServoTech, GEA, ContiTech, Rochling, Diesel Exhaust Fluid Urea
Applications is divided into:
- Power Plant
- Cement Plant
- Steel Plant
- Glass Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Transportation
- Others
The Urea-SCR System report covers the following Types:
- Anhydrous Ammonia
- Ammonia Solution
- Urea Solution
Worldwide Urea-SCR System market analysis by current market trends, product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross & Gross Margin. Urea-SCR System market report takes care of every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers.
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Highlights of this Urea-SCR System Market Report:
- Buyers of the report will have access to unique information about top key players of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The report informs readers about future products and technologies to be introduced in the global Urea-SCR System Market
- Readers are offered with comprehensive analysis on key revenue pockets of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The report provides details about long-term and short-term strategies adopted by major players of the global Urea-SCR System Market
- The authors of the report have provided demand and growth trends of the global Urea-SCR System Market and also its segments
- In the geographical analysis section, the report discusses about recent market developments in different regions and countries
MARKET REPORT
Global Steering Knuckles Market will Expand Exponentially by 2025 | ZF, AF, Compass, Aztec
The Global Steering Knuckles Market Research Report 2020 thoroughly depicts insightful evaluation of current and historic trends in the global Steering Knuckles industry. It examines the changing structure of the market alongside ongoing technological advancements, innovations, and significant developments that have been escalating the growth rate for the last decade. Crucial factors such as Steering Knuckles market size, share, demand, production, sales, and revenue are also analyzed and forecasted in the report to help clients to comprehend the current and future market performance.
The global Steering Knuckles Market Overview:
The market has been aggressively performing across the world with an evenly thriving CAGR over the last few years. According to the studied market statistics, it is likely to strongly clutch a remunerative status during the forecast years with the rapid surge in sales revenue. A number of vital factors including rising Steering Knuckles demand, product awareness, industrialization in the developed regions, increasing disposable incomes, population hike, market stability, and adequate financial sources are adding substantial progress to the industry.
Brief Outlook of Global Steering Knuckles Market Competition:
- ZF
- AF
- Compass
- Aztec
- Meritor
- MPG
- Aisin Takaoka
- Dorman
- TIMKEN
- MagnetiMarelli
- CHASSIX
The report further delivers profound assessment of prominent Steering Knuckles manufacturers and companies, featuring their manufacturing base, production methodologies, effective processes, Steering Knuckles production volume, organizational structure, cost structure, raw material sourcing, major vendors, corporate alliance, serving segments, distribution channels, and global reach. Companies have also performed strives such as product research, innovation, developments, and technology adoptions to upgrade their industry offerings.
More importantly, the report highlights companies’ financial operations and performance with a precise evaluation of their gross margin, revenue, Steering Knuckles sales volume, pricing structure, production cost, financial ratios, product value, and overall profitability. The report also examines their business strategies such as mergers, ventures, amalgamations, acquisitions, as well as product launches, and brand promotions that aid market players in expanding their global presence and setting new challenges in the industry.
Crucial Segments in the Global Steering Knuckles Industry:
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Steering Knuckles market segmentation is also enlightened in the report accenting crucial divisions including Steering Knuckles types, applications, regions, and end-users. The product type segments are imminently analyzed in the report considering current demand, sales revenue, attractiveness, profitability, and growth potential. The market has been segmented on the basis of customer needs and wants towards the developed products. The analysis helps clients to precisely target the actual desires of their consumer base and enables them to make necessary developments in the final products and services.
Subsequently, the study revolves around the global Steering Knuckles industry environment incorporating pivotal elements such as provincial market regulations, stringent trade frameworks, market entry barriers, as well as the political, social, atmospheric, and financial context that could potentially affect market growth momentum in a negative manner. Current and forthcoming opportunities and challenges are also discovered in the report along with potential risks, obstacles, and uncertainties that are deemed to influence the market structure and performance of the several manufacturers operating in the global Steering Knuckles market.
