Arthroscopic Devices Market Will Reach Nearly US $10 Bn In Revenues By 2022

1 hour ago

The global arthroscopic devices market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a new report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). The market for arthroscopic devices has been witnessing a paradigm shift from conventional open surgeries to the minimally invasive ones, on the back of complications pertaining to the former.

Many governments around the world are taking initiatives associated with healthcare tourism via deals & packages, which include easier visa approvals, and post-operation follow-ups. These factors will positively influence the market for arthroscopic devices globally. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 1,700 Mn by 2022-end.

Patients Prefer Hospitals over Orthopedic Clinics & ASCs for Arthroscopic Procedures

Hospitals are expected to remain the largest end-users of arthroscopic devices in the global market. Most of the patients prefer hospitals for arthroscopic procedure over other healthcare settings such as orthopedic clinics, and ASCs. This is mainly because hospitals procure medical products, consumables, and accessories in bulk quantity, engaging closely with manufacturers & suppliers, government agencies, and reimbursement authorities

.Among various products in the global arthroscopic devices market, arthroscopes are expected to remain the most lucrative, with sales anticipated to register an impressive expansion through 2022. The number of arthroscopic procedures is witnessing a significant surge, owing to the rise in older population worldwide.

In addition, requirement for accurate and early diagnosis of patient conditions have increased demand for cost-effective minimally-invasive procedures, such as arthroscopy. These factors are expected to spur demand for arthroscopes over the forecast period.

Arthroscopic Devices Market in APEJ to Gain Higher Traction During 2017 to 2022

The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to gain a significant traction over the forecast period, particularly in the region’s developing economies such as China and India. Existence of better insurance schemes, favorable reimbursements, low taxation, increased sports activity and related injuries, and rise in purchasing power of population in the region are key drivers for growth of the market in APEJ. Moreover the healthcare tourism in India and China is gaining popularity owing to a relatively lower expenditure requirement, and rising treatment success rates through use of technologically advanced systems.

This will further influence expansion of the arthroscopic devices market in APEJ. However, the markets in North America and Europe are expected to remain comparatively more lucrative, owing to presence of leading market players, and relatively higher healthcare tourism attraction.

Knee Arthroscopy is expected to remain the largest application of arthroscopic devices, with revenues accounting for over one-third share of the market during 2017 to 2022. Hip arthroscopy will stick to its position of being the second most lucrative application of arthroscopic devices. Between spine arthroscopy and shoulder & elbow arthroscopy, the former will account for larger revenues, whereas the latter will exhibit a higher CAGR through 2022.

Company Profile

  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation
  • CONMED Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.
  • Richard Wolf GMBH
  • Others

Arthroscopy Taking Digital Leap towards Operation Theatre Customization

High-volume commoditization of arthroscopic devices, owing to their constant replacement, is creating a steady revenue stream for medical device manufacturers. Various technological advancements are have been witnessed in arthroscopic devices since recent past.

For instance, Zimmer Biomet introduced “Vanguard” in 2016, which revolutionized the total knee replacement procedure. In addition, a slew of innovations in arthroscopy visualization systems, such as development of high, and ultra-high definition systems providing an enhanced video quality, have facilitated visualization of patients’ anatomy. Lower risk of infections associated with the arthroscopy procedures, coupled with faster recovery time of patients and rapid results obtained by the procedures are expected to propel demand for arthroscopic devices.

Utilizing standardized imaging systems, arthroscopy has taken a digital leap to customized operation theatres, which have integrated fluid management systems, power instruments, cameras, and endoscopes. This will further influence demand for arthroscopic devices in the years to come.

Global Flea And Tick Collar Market Insights, Forecast to 2026:

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence global Flea And Tick Collar Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and emerging trends, leading market contenders, and current tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Global Flea And Tick Collar Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: SENTRY Pet Care, Trixie, Zodiac, Adams, Bayer, Harze, Petarmor, PawSafe, Earth Animal, Ningbo Dayang along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Global Flea And Tick Collar Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Flea And Tick Collar market on the basis of Types are:

For Dogs

For Cats

Others

On the basis of Application, the Global Flea And Tick Collar market is segmented into:

Offline Retails

Online Retails

This study mainly helps to understand which Flea And Tick Collar market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Flea And Tick Collar players in the market.

Regional Analysis For Flea And Tick Collar Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Flea And Tick Collar market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology:

Flea And Tick Collar Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flea And Tick Collar Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Influence of the Flea And Tick Collar market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Flea And Tick Collar market.

-Flea And Tick Collar market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Flea And Tick Collar market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Flea And Tick Collar market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Flea And Tick Collar market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking theFlea And Tick Collar market.

Global Rf Front-End Market

The Global Rf Front-End Market 2020 Report elaborates the complete details of latest industry trends and business circumstances to help the Rf Front-End industry aspirants in making key business decisions. All the vital aspects of like the current developments, growth opportunities, Rf Front-End industry chain structure, applications are covered in this report. Worldwide Rf Front-End market report also conducts the regional analysis of i based on market size, manufacturing cost, key market players and their Rf Front-End market revenue. This report conducts a complete Rf Front-End market review covering the main regions across the globe.

Initially, the Rf Front-End report presents the basic industry overview, definition, product type and market presence. This report further lists the Rf Front-End deployment models, company profiles of major Rf Front-End market players, demand, and supply scenario and the factors limiting the growth of market. An in-depth analysis of forecast Rf Front-End market information will provide the data related to the investment feasibility study. Rf Front-End forecast 2020-2026 details related to market size, consumer volume, manufacturing cost, the import-export scenario is studied in this report.

World Rf Front-End market report portrays the business profile of leading players along with their Rf Front-End revenue, market growth, consumer base, and the business strategies followed by them. Also, the past data related to Rf Front-End market growth, market trends, manufacturing cost and Rf Front-End production volume are covered in this report.

To get more knowledge about Rf Front-End industry, the report is segmented into top manufacturers, Rf Front-End market geographical regions, types, and applications. Top leading manufacturers drives and regions of the Rf Front-End market given below.

Manufacturers of Global Rf Front-End Market:

NJR
Analog Devices Inc.
Qorvo
Texas Instruments
Infineon
STMicroconductor
Broadcom Limited
Skyworks
Microsemi
Microchip
IDT(Integrated Device Technology)
MACOM
Maxim Integrated

Rf Front-End segmentation also covers products type

Power Amplifiers (PA)
RF Switches
RF Filters
Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
Others

The Rf Front-End study is segmented by Application/ end users

Consumer Electronics
Wireless Communication

Additionally it focuses Rf Front-End market in South America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and The Middle East.

Global Rf Front-End report will answer various questions related to Rf Front-End growth expected in the market segments, technological innovations, Rf Front-End market scope and details related to emerging market segments. This research evaluates the growth rate and Rf Front-End production value for each region mentioned above. Rf Front-End report then analyzes the market drivers, industry news, and Rf Front-End industry policies to provide the reader a complete view of the industry. A descriptive study of marketing channels, downstream buyers, Rf Front-End market share and region-wise SWOT analysis will forecast the market development. This report evaluates the potential buyers, Rf Front-End market position, gross margin analysis and the analysis of dependent market segments.

Fundamentals of Global Rf Front-End Market:

* Forecast information related to the Rf Front-End market size and growth, consumer base and emerging market segments are elaborated in-depth in this Rf Front-End report.
* Region-wise Rf Front-End analysis will cover all the key factors related to revenue and Rf Front-End market share of the leading industry players. and market share of the leading industry players.
* Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, and barriers to the market development are covered in this report.
* An in-depth study of business profiles of the top Rf Front-End players along with their revenue, consumer volume will help in planning business strategies.
* Marketing strategies, emerging market segments and comprehensive analysis of Rf Front-End will lead to market development.

Thus, Global Rf Front-End Market report is essential to guide for all the market aspirants like traders, distributors, manufacturers, suppliers and emerging market sectors.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Report 2019-2025 Industry research report offers an in-depth and decision-making market analysis prospects for size, share, growth, proportion, emerging trends, demand, and Wi-Fi Analytics Industry growth. It also encompasses through business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Industry Market Professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast. The report motivates the clients by providing a basic overview of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry along with the definition of the product, product price and cost structure, classifications, leading competitive players with classifications.

The Major KEY PLAYERS Influence the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market are
• Purple
• GoZone WiFi
• MetTel
• July Systems
• Bloom Intelligence
• Cloud4Wi
• Telstra
• Cisco Systems
• Ruckus Wireless
• Hughes Systique
• Blix

• ….

Further, the elaborate the manufacturing process of the Wi-Fi Analytics products, supply-demand ratio, capacity utilization, market profit and product requirements along with growth estimation. Then Next part of the report introduces the new concept of SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) reasoning that paves the way For investment feasibility and return analysis of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry. It also highlights various assets and circumstances of the Wi-Fi Analytics industry. Various technical professionals and retailing experts are appreciated for conducting fruitful inspections and evaluation.

Market segmentation, by product types:
On-Premise
Cloud

Market segmentation, by applications:
Retail
Automotive
Hotels/Restaurants/Motels
Stadium
Airports
Enterprises
Hospitals
Government
Others

The key insights of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market report:

• The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Wi-Fi Analytics market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

• The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

• The Wi-Fi Analytics market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for key vendors.

• The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

• The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Wi-Fi Analytics Market.

• Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

• The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Wi-Fi Analytics Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

• For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Wi-Fi Analytics as well as some small players.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Li-Fi

2 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Li-Fi

3 Global Price, Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

4 North America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Countries

5 Europe Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Countries

6 Asia Pacifi Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Countries

7 Latin America Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Countries

8 Middle East & Africa Sales and Revenue Analysis of Wi-Fi Analytics by Countries

9 Global Market Forecast of Wi-Fi Analytics by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Li-Fi

11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Li-Fi

12 Conclusion of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Industry Market Research 2019

13 Appendix

