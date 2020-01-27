Articulated Robots Market size be at Forefront by 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Articulated Robots Market is accounted for $8.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing growing investments for automation in various industries, growing demand from SMEs in developing countries and rising demand for electric vehicles. However, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications are hindering the market growth.

An articulated robot possesses a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to perform precise movements repeatedly and consistently. Such robots are widely used in manufacturing industries for applications such as assembling, material handling, welding, sealing, picking, cutting, painting and spraying, and machine tending.

Amongst End User, the metals and machinery industry is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications. The metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the adoption of articulated robots by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of industrial applications. Also, the low cost of production enables various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC.

Some of the key players in global Articulated Robots market are OMRON Corporation, FANUC Corp, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, ABB Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, Aurotek Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Genmark Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Midea Group (KUKA).

Payload Capacities Covered:

• High (60.01–225.00 kg)

• Medium (16.01–60.00 kg)

• Low (Up to 16.00 kg)

• Heavy (More than 225.00 kg)

Types Covered:

• 6-Axis or More

• Major-Type

• 5-Axis

• Administrator-Type

• 4-Axis or Less

• Independent-Type

• Other Types

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

• Other Components

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Painting & Dispensing

• Bin Picking

• Soldering & Welding

• Cutting & Processing

• Washing

• Material Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Commonweal

• Load/Unload

• Milling & Grinding

• Commercial

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

• Food & Beverages

• Aerospace

• Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)

• Metals and Machinery

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Agriculture

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

