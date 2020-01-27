MARKET REPORT
Articulated Robots Market size be at Forefront by 2026
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Articulated Robots Market is accounted for $8.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing growing investments for automation in various industries, growing demand from SMEs in developing countries and rising demand for electric vehicles. However, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications are hindering the market growth.
An articulated robot possesses a robotic arm that uses rotary joints to perform precise movements repeatedly and consistently. Such robots are widely used in manufacturing industries for applications such as assembling, material handling, welding, sealing, picking, cutting, painting and spraying, and machine tending.
Amongst End User, the metals and machinery industry is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications. The metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. By Geography, APAC is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the adoption of articulated robots by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of industrial applications. Also, the low cost of production enables various manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC.
Some of the key players in global Articulated Robots market are OMRON Corporation, FANUC Corp, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Yamaha Robotics, ABB Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, Aurotek Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Denso Wave Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Genmark Automation Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH and Midea Group (KUKA).
Payload Capacities Covered:
• High (60.01–225.00 kg)
• Medium (16.01–60.00 kg)
• Low (Up to 16.00 kg)
• Heavy (More than 225.00 kg)
Types Covered:
• 6-Axis or More
• Major-Type
• 5-Axis
• Administrator-Type
• 4-Axis or Less
• Independent-Type
• Other Types
Components Covered:
• Software
• Hardware
• Services
• Other Components
Sales Channels Covered:
• Distribution Channel
• Direct Channel
Applications Covered:
• Painting & Dispensing
• Bin Picking
• Soldering & Welding
• Cutting & Processing
• Washing
• Material Handling
• Assembling & Disassembling
• Commonweal
• Load/Unload
• Milling & Grinding
• Commercial
• Other Applications
End Users Covered:
• Automotive
• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
• Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics
• Food & Beverages
• Aerospace
• Electrical and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)
• Metals and Machinery
• Precision Engineering and Optics
• Agriculture
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
MARKET REPORT
Small Caliber Ammunition Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market
- Various countries across the world have implemented defense modernization programs aimed at the upgrade and replacement of their existing military machinery, systems, and equipment. The key purpose of these programs is to improve the versatility, agility, and capability of the armed forces. Modernization helps a country in strengthening its military forces by equipping them with advanced arms and improving the country’s defense system for combating emergency situations such as a terrorist attack or war. For instance, in April 2018, the U.S. Army placed an order for 5.56-mm, 7.62-mm, and 12.7-mm caliber rounds with Orbital ATK. The order was valued at more than US$ 115 Mn.
- Over the last few years, small-caliber ammunition has been adopted in a wide variety of military, defense, and law enforcement applications across the world. Thus, defense modernization programs are likely to boost the demand for small-caliber ammunition. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global small-caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.
Military to Account for a Leading Share of Global Small-caliber Ammunition Market
- The report offers detailed segmentation of the global small-caliber ammunition market: in terms of type (full metal jacket ammunition, tracer ammunition, incendiary ammunition, armor piercing ammunition, and others), caliber (below 7 mm, 7–9 mm, 9–12 mm, and 12–14 mm), and end-use industry (commercial, military, and law enforcement). The global market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).
- Among the calibers, the 7–9 mm segment accounted for a leading share of the global small-caliber ammunition market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.
- Military is a highly attractive segment of the global small-caliber ammunition market. It is the largest segment in terms of market size. It is anticipated to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in the procurement of small-caliber ammunition by armed forces, border security forces, and local enforcement agencies to combat terrorism, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical tensions is anticipated to drive the military segment in the small-caliber ammunition market in the next few years.
Asia Pacific a Highly Lucrative Market for Small-caliber Ammunition
- North America is expected to hold the maximum share of the global small-caliber ammunition market during the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of small-caliber ammunition in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe hold a considerable market share each. On the other hand, these regions are projected to provide highly lucrative opportunities to the small-caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.
- China dominated the small-caliber ammunition market in Asia Pacific in 2018. The market in the country is expected to expand at a prominent CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The overall outlook for the small-caliber ammunition market in Asia Pacific appears positive.
- Different government organizations across Asia Pacific are increasing their military spending in order to improve the security of their respective countries. This, in turn, is expected to boost the small-caliber ammunition market in the region in the next few years.
- Current political tensions between different countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, South Korea, North Korea, and Pakistan, and shortage of small-caliber ammunition, are some of the major drivers likely to propel the small-caliber ammunition market during the forecast period.
High Investments & Development of New Products by Key Players to Boost Market
The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global small-caliber ammunition market. These are Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos, Fiocchi Munizioni, General Dynamics Corporation, Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc., Nammo AS, Nexter Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Prvi Partizan A.D., RUAG Group, and BAE Systems.
- In June 2018, BAE Systems announced the spending of US$ 13.3 Mn to establish a new production line for 12.7-mm ammunition at the U.K.-based defense contractor’s Radway Green facility in Crewe, the U.K. This strategic move may lead to further technological advancements in the global small-caliber ammunition market, giving the company an edge over its competitors in terms of product innovation and unique product line.
- In April 2019, Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that one of its subsidiaries called Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC had received orders for small-caliber ammunition worth US$ 194.0 Mn from the U.S. Army. As per this strategic contract, the company would be delivering 5.56-mm, 7.62-mm, and Cal.-50 cartridges to the U.S. Army.
ENERGY
Global Pressure Sensors Market 2019 : Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Recent study titled, “Pressure Sensors Market” which covers detailed statistical analysis and enlightens market dynamics and trends that provide a holistic picture of the industry. The report mainly identifies methodical outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Pressure Sensors market growth, competitive landscape, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period.
The Global Pressure Sensors Market 2019 report includes every aspect of the Pressure Sensors industry along with the progress performance. It evaluates the past and current Pressure Sensors market values as well as pristine study of the Pressure Sensors market to predict future market directions between the forecast periods from 2019 to 2025 providing you with vital data for your business decisions.
The Global Pressure Sensors Market study further imparts essential frameworks of the industry along with key development strategies and policies. It examines historic and present industry situations from 2019 to 2025, market demands, business strategies employed by Pressure Sensors market players and their approaches.
This report bifurcate the Pressure Sensors market based on the key players, Type, Applications, and Regions.
Key Players in Global Pressure Sensors Market : Robert Bosch GmbH, Amphenol, NXP+ Freescale, Infineon, DENSO, Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity, OMRON, STMicroelectronics, Honeywell, Siemens, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Emerson Process Management, ABB Limited, Yokogawa Electric, Keyence, KELLER AG fÃ¼r Druckmesstechnik, Balluff, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE,
For in-depth understanding of industry, Pressure Sensors market study delivers pioneering landscape of market with assorted data attributes based on tables, graphs, and pie-charts. Data is principally derived from secondary sources such as magazines, internet, journals and press releases. Furthermore, all the retrieved information is authorized with the help of primary interviews and questionnaires.
Pressure Sensors Market : Type Segment Analysis : Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors, Capacitive Pressure Sensors
Pressure Sensors Market : Applications Segment Analysis : Automotive, Medical Application, Industrial Application, Consumer Electronics, Military & Defense
The Pressure Sensors report provides meticulous study of the key industry players to gain their business strategies, annual revenue, company profile and their contribution to the global Pressure Sensors market share. Moreover, it also emphasizes on significant key components of the Pressure Sensors industry including the supply chain scenario, industry standards, and import/export details.
Final part of the report exhibits positive and negative aspects of the market that influence decision making of industry professionals along with convoluted and profitable augmentations. The report covers a list of top traders, distributors, and suppliers of Pressure Sensors industry with research findings, conclusions, and appendix.
Several leading players of Pressure Sensors industry emerge from top leading regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, The Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Features of the Global Pressure Sensors Market 2019 Report:
• Telescopic Outlook: The Global Pressure Sensors Market 2019 report offers business overview, product overview, Pressure Sensors market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio and import/export details.
• Forecast Period: The report evaluates and provides the growth nature of the Pressure Sensors market for a period of 7 years.
• Focus on Proven Strategies: The Pressure Sensors Market report identifies various approaches and methods implemented and endorsed by the key players to make fundamental business decisions.
• Valuable Statistics: The report examines considerations such as production value, capacity in a statistical format that accurately reveals a comprehendible picture of the Pressure Sensors market.
• Readability: Foremost division of the Pressure Sensors market report includes graphical representation of data in the form of tables, graphs, and pie-charts that makes the report highly readable and easy to understand.
MARKET REPORT
Thermal Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market.
The demand within the global thermal market are growing at the back of advancements in the field of automotive engineering. The thermal market encompasses a wide array of services that hold relevance for multiple industries. The wide-scale application of thermal procedures such as cooling control and heat transfer is a key dynamic of market growth. Testing and analysis of machinery used in the industrial sector necessitates deployment of thermal technologies. This factor, coupled with the growth of key end-user industries, has generated tremendous demand within the global market.
For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72465
The electronics and semiconductors industry is amongst the most prominent consumers of liquid cooling systems. Irregulated heating of electronic devices can substantially affect the performance of the devices. Furthermore, manufacturing of electronic devices follows a robust pathway that involves testing and retesting of electronic parts. Several thermal technologies are used while manufacturing semiconductors for high-end equipment. Henceforth, it is safe to predict that the global thermal market would tread along a lucrative path in the years to follow. The automotive industry has lately become a matter of international debate and discussion. The knowledge of commoners about automotive manufacturing has improved by a several bounds. This factor has directly impacted the growth of the global thermal market in recent times.
Improved Safety Standards
The US government has instituted key safety standards to protect the residential sector from the dangers of heating equipment. Heating equipment is amongst the leading causes of home fire deaths across the US. Hence, the development of safer and more resilient heating equipment has created new opportunities for growth across the global market. The market players are expected to align their operational synergies with the demands and requirements of the end-users.
Transparency Market Research, in one of its reports, predicts that the global thermal market would shrink at a negative CAGR of -5% over the period between 2019 and 2027. Although the total value of this market is predicted to plummet by the end of the forecast period, the market still endows lucrative opportunities for growth. Based on regions, the demand within the North America thermal market is slated to rise at a stellar pace.
Use of Thermoelectric Devices across Multiple Industries
The aerospace and defense sector is amongst the most investment-heavy industries in the region. Use of thermal interface materials and heat transfer components has become a key trend across the defense sector. This factor, coupled with the growing relevance of thermoelectric devices, in multiple industries has aided market growth. Furthermore, the energy sector has also encapsulated distinct technologies that necessitate the presence of thermal cooling devices. Henceforth, the huge amount of revenues in the energy sector are expected to trickle down to the global thermal market in the years to follow.
Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=72465
Advancements in Healthcare Manufacturing
The contemporary-day healthcare industry is characterised by the presence of several new technologies. The use of electronic health devices and equipment has increased by leaps and bounds. The need for safety and resilience across the wide pool of technologies within healthcare has driven market demand. Furthermore, metallic engineering is also a key area that uses heat transfer components.
Some of the leading vendors operating in the global thermal market are Polyscience, SMC Corporation, Radian Thermal Products, Subros Limited, Thermal Engineering Systems, Thermal Care, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These vendors are expected to focus on expanding their consumer base to new industries.
