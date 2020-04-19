Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Technology Advancement and Business Growth 2020

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth.

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Daisy Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Plexure Ltd., Versium Analytics Inc., Findmine Inc., SAPÊ SE, Salesforce.com Inc, Conversica Inc., BloomReach Inc., Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Focal Systems Inc., ViSenze Pte Ltd among others.

Market Overview :

The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period 2020Ê- 2025. AI will drive faster business decisions in marketing, e-commerce, product management and other areas of the business by decreasing the gap from insights to action.

– The machine learning and deep learning technologies are expected to have the most significant market share during the forecast period. Organizations in the retail industry are using machine learning and deep learning technology to offer a more personalized experience to the end users as well as to provide an interactive environment to them. Moreover, the growing trend of rising technology adoption can be associated with the need for streamlining retail operations, minimizing efforts, and increasing revenue mostly for e-commerce retailers.

– The use of artificial intelligence in retail spans every aspect of the industry. Whether the goal is to optimize the supply chain, use existing data to increase conversion, or customize shopping experiences with predictive modeling and micro-targeting or pricing, AI can help meet these challenge in the retail space.

– The AI equipped retailers with sharper forecasting tools will help in making smarter business decisions. The use of algorithms increases visibility into ROI implications, translating to results like lower costs and higher sales. AI has brought real disruption to the retail sector by improving efficiency, as well as prediction.

Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

