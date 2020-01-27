Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2020 Global Industry Market Manufacturers, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand, Types and Projection to 2026

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Industry 2020 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, standardization, deployment models, future roadmap and 2025 forecast.This report studies the Artificial Intelligence Platform market, Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial Intelligence Platform is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 35.88% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.43%.In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence Platforms market size was 4880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 77900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 48.6% during 2020-2025.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Artificial Intelligence Platforms manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share in global market.

Major Companies included in this Report are:

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

Many more…

Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

