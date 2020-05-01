Artificial Lift Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

The major factors behind the growth of the artificial lift market are an increasing number of mature oil and gas fields, and rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water activities across the globe.

In 2017, the market attained a size of $8,010.8 million, and it is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,883.1 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023), finds P&S Intelligence.

The term, artificial lift, refers to the use of artificial means in oil wells to increase the flow rate and volume of crude oil.

Talking about mechanism, the artificial lift market is bifurcated into gas-assisted and pump-assisted. Of these, in 2017, the pump-assisted mechanism bifurcation registered more than 85.0% share in the market. These pumps are widely used as these raise the tubing string bottom hole pressure to push a considerable volume of fluid to the surface. The pump-assisted mechanism is further divided into dynamic and positive displacement, of which the positive displacement division led the market during the historical period (2013–2017).



Coming to the global scenario, North America was the largest artificial lift market in 2017, followed by Europe. Even during the forecast period, the North American market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, owing to the increasing use of the technology in Canada and Mexico to meet the rising demand for energy from India and China. Also, unlike regions with predominantly developing economies, North America is home to a large number of mature wells, where these lifts are required to gain operational efficiency.

Artificial lift market competitive landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global artificial lift market are Baker Hughes, a GE company; Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited); Dover Corporation; Halliburton Company; Borets International Limited; Weatherford International PLC; National Oilwell Varco Inc.; Flotek Industries Inc.; and JJ Tech.

GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL LIFT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)

Rod Lift

Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)

Gas Lift

Others

By Mechanism

Pump Assisted Positive Displacement Dynamic Displacement

Gas-Assisted

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region