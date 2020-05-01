ENERGY
Artificial Lift Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook
The major factors behind the growth of the artificial lift market are an increasing number of mature oil and gas fields, and rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water activities across the globe.
In 2017, the market attained a size of $8,010.8 million, and it is predicted to generate a revenue of $10,883.1 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023), finds P&S Intelligence.
The term, artificial lift, refers to the use of artificial means in oil wells to increase the flow rate and volume of crude oil.
Talking about mechanism, the artificial lift market is bifurcated into gas-assisted and pump-assisted. Of these, in 2017, the pump-assisted mechanism bifurcation registered more than 85.0% share in the market. These pumps are widely used as these raise the tubing string bottom hole pressure to push a considerable volume of fluid to the surface. The pump-assisted mechanism is further divided into dynamic and positive displacement, of which the positive displacement division led the market during the historical period (2013–2017).
Coming to the global scenario, North America was the largest artificial lift market in 2017, followed by Europe. Even during the forecast period, the North American market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, owing to the increasing use of the technology in Canada and Mexico to meet the rising demand for energy from India and China. Also, unlike regions with predominantly developing economies, North America is home to a large number of mature wells, where these lifts are required to gain operational efficiency.
Artificial lift market competitive landscape
Some of the major players operating in the global artificial lift market are Baker Hughes, a GE company; Schlumberger N.V. (Schlumberger Limited); Dover Corporation; Halliburton Company; Borets International Limited; Weatherford International PLC; National Oilwell Varco Inc.; Flotek Industries Inc.; and JJ Tech.
GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL LIFT MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP)
- Rod Lift
- Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP)
- Gas Lift
- Others
By Mechanism
- Pump Assisted
- Positive Displacement
- Dynamic Displacement
- Gas-Assisted
By Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Russia
- Norway
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Indonesia
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Brazil
- Venezuela
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of RoW
Healthcare Chatbot Market Strategies, Trends, Growth and Insight Driven Transformation 2019-2025
The global healthcare chatbot market research study offers a wide perspective on where the industry is heading to. This report presents a comprehensive overview of the healthcare chatbot market size, share and growth opportunities by product type, applications, key companies and key regions. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.
The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter’s five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the global healthcare chatbot market by the players, research organizations, and government bodies.
Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the regional split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest-of-the-World. Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the key players from that region. Some of the prominent players in the global healthcare chatbot market are Your.MD (UK), HealthTap, Inc. (US), Sensely, Inc. (US), Buoy Health, Inc. (US), Infermedica (Poland), Babylon Healthcare Service Limited (UK), Baidu, Inc. (China), Ada Digital Health Ltd. (Germany), PACT Care BV (Netherlands), Woebot Labs, Inc. (US), and GYANT.Com, Inc. (US).
Market Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Model
- On-premise Model
- Cloud-based Model
By Application
- Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance
- Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
By End User
- Patients
- Healthcare Providers
- Insurance Companies
- Other End Users
The report answers the following questions about the healthcare chatbot market:
- What is the healthcare chatbot market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025?
- What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global healthcare chatbot market?
- What are the key solutions covered in the healthcare chatbot market?
- How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the global healthcare chatbot market?
- What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for global healthcare chatbot market during the forecast period?
- What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global healthcare chatbot market?
- What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?
- What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global healthcare chatbot market on the basis of the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?
Gesture Recognition Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2025
The Gesture recognition is the mathematical interpretation of a human motion by a computing device. In gesture recognition, the human body’s motions are read by a camera and the captured data is sent to a computer. The computer then makes use of this data as input to handle applications or devices. Let’s have a look at the major gesture recognition market trends for 2019 to 2025.
Gesture recognition market can broadly be segmented on the basis of type, authentication type, application and geography. The publish market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Additionally, numerous emerging trends are expected to gain traction in the global gesture recognition market over the next few years, positively impacting market growth. This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon.
Competitive Landscape
Key market players are GestureTek, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, SoftKinetic SA, Elliptic Laboratories AS, Crunchfish AB and others. The market is led by these giants and they dominate the market. Hence the market is consolidated. Therefore, market concentration is high.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Industry trends and dynamics
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)
Global Telco Data Monetization Market by Top Key players: Target Reply, Slovak Telekom, Orange, O2 (Telefonica), and Instarea
Global Telco Data Monetization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Telco Data Monetization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telco Data Monetization development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Telco Data Monetization market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Telco Data Monetization market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Telco Data Monetization Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Top Key players: Target Reply, Slovak Telekom, Orange, O2 (Telefonica), and Instarea
Telco Data Monetization Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Telco Data Monetization Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Telco Data Monetization Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Telco Data Monetization Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Telco Data Monetization Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Telco Data Monetization Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Telco Data Monetization Market;
3.) The North American Telco Data Monetization Market;
4.) The European Telco Data Monetization Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Telco Data Monetization Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
