Artificial Lifts Market Outlook – Warns on Macro Factors

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Artificial Lifts Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Artificial Lifts Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Artificial Lifts. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Schlumberger Limited (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Dover Corporation (United States), Weatherford International plc (United States), Halliburton Company (United States), JJ Tech (United States), National Oilwell Varco (United States), BCP Group (United States), NOVOMET (Russia/United States) and Aker Solutions ASA (Norway)

Definition: Due to upsurging demand for oil and gas across the globe has robustly escalated the oil drilling and transportation activities which will ultimately generate maximum significance of artificial lifts to smoothen the oil drilling operations and decrease the lead time. These lifts are mainly used during secondary extraction phase of an oil well. During this extraction phase 15%-30% of the oil can be extracted from the oil well. As a result, these lifts will generate significant effect on oil & gas industry and vice versa. In addition to this, need for growing number of wells, enhanced recovery rates, which requires secondary extraction, and increasing demand for energy & petrochemicals has enabled oil and gas companies to economically extract oil from challenging areas. Some of these factors will generate significant demand over the forecasted period.

According to AMA, the Global Artificial Lifts market is expected to see growth rate of 5.3% and may see market size of USD12.38 Million by 2024.

Market Drivers

Simple Corrosion and Scale Treatments in case of Rod Pumping Lifts

Artificial Gas Lift Enable Users to Handle Comparatively Larger Volume in Minimal Efforts

Market Trend

Introduction to Liquid Assisted Gas Lifts as well as Plunger Lifts

Availability of all Possible Customizations with Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Possibilities of Catching Fire in case of Hydraulic Piston Pumping enabled Lifts

Requirement of High Voltage Source for Highly Advanced Artificial Lifts

Opportunities

Lower Environmental Impact, Hazardous Fluids which might Encourage Number of Customers

Increased Production of Stripper, Marginal, and Orphaned Wells

Challenges

Lack of Building Infrastructure Developments in Underdeveloped Regions

Comparatively Higher Operational Costs than the Conventional Lifts

The Global Artificial Lifts Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted), Application (Onshore, Offshore), Component (Pump, Motor, Cable System, Drive Head, Separator, Pump Jack, Sucker Rod, Gas-lift Valves, Gas-lift Mandrels, Controller), Mechanism (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Lifts Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Lifts market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Lifts Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Lifts

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Lifts Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Lifts market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Artificial Lifts Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Artificial Lifts Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



