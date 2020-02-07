Artificial Sweetener Market is Projected to Reach US$XX by the end of 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Artificial Sweetener Market

For providing a more detailed outlook of the market, the global artificial sweeteners market has been segmented in the report on the basis of criteria such as application, type, distribution channel, and geography. Key applications of the artificial sweeteners market covered in the report include beverages, dairy products, confectionary, and bakery items. Based on types of artificial sweeteners available in the market, the report covers varieties such as saccharin, monosodium glutamate, acesulfame-k, aspartame, and sodium benzoate.

Geographically while the North America market for artificial sweeteners currently stands as the most dominant, the global market will only reach its maximum potential when sugar substitutes become a household product in the densely-populated Asian markets such as China and India. However, it is expected to take a few years before this shift becomes visible. Until then, new opportunities will continue to sprout in the artificial sweetener market.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global artificial sweeteners market are MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., McNeil Nutritionals, JK Sucralose, Roquette, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., PureCircle, and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

