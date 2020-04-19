MARKET REPORT
Artificial Sweetener Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2025
Global Artificial Sweetener Market: Snapshot
Artificial sweeteners form a type of food additives produced synthetically that act as a substitute to sugar. Over past few decades, artificial sweetener has generated wide-ranging interest among the global population seeking to cut down on their calorie consumption significantly. This has been increasingly motivated by the need to either combat obesity or to manage diabetes. The rising prevalence of diabetes as a lifestyle disease in worldwide population has led the demand for artificial sweeteners to gain immense traction in recent years. In developed nations, the uptake of these additives in the food and beverages industry has gained widespread momentum.
Especially in the U.S., their use is being promoted by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the American Heart Association (AHA). These U.S. organizations are considering the use of artificial sweeteners to have beneficial effects in countering the various risk factors of heart diseases and conditions of metabolic syndrome, in addition to managing diabetes. Furthermore, the rising number of FDA approvals for artificial sweeteners has provide a robust framework for the growth of the market.
The smart use of artificial sweeteners has gained popularity among health-conscious population in developing and developed nations. A growing number of people affected with obesity and debilitating effect it has on the routine activities has turned toward artificial sweeteners. However, several health organizations have cautioned people who prefer artificial sweeteners over sugar not to offset the benefits by consuiming others sources of calorie. Another factor that may play caveat is the rising popularity of natural plant-based sweeteners, notably stevia, in emerging economies.
Furthermore, the change of taste the addition of artificial sweeteners may bring puts some consumers away from their use. In addition, analysts find their routine use to have a detrimental effect on the food habits as the consumers shun healthy foods consisting of vegetable and fruits.
Global Artificial Sweetener Market: Overview
Artificial sweeteners are a variety of substitutes for sugar produced synthetically. Owing to their suitability to diabetic people and low calorie content, artificial sweeteners are rapidly being adopted as a way of averting the consumption of added sugars, which is positively associated with foods with higher calorie count and obesity. Since majority of added sugars are consumed by an average global citizen through products such as soft drinks and other sugary beverages, artificial sweeteners in these beverages are increasingly emerging as a promising alternative.
Health motivation among consumers is likely to reach a new high in the coming years with lifestyle-related diseases and obesity achieving pandemic proportions. Increased focus on health and wellbeing has become evident in developed countries, and is increasingly becoming evident in emerging countries as well. Artificial sweeteners are likely to play a key role in supporting this change. It is thus estimated that the global artificial sweetener market will follow a steady growth course over the next few years.
Global Artificial Sweetener Market: Trends and Opportunities
According to recent studies, nearly one-third of the global population is overweight or obese. Also, there has been a massive rise in diabetes-related deaths across the globe according to statistics published by the World Health Organization. Thus, healthcare agencies are heaving under the weight of these two diseases and are increasingly focusing on raising awareness regarding the negative impact of excessive intake of sugar in diets. Moreover, consumers across the world are also now making a concerted effort to cut out sugar from their diets, which could make them consequently turn toward alternative sweeteners to fill this gap. Simultaneously, the demand for low-calorie foods has been on an upswing for a few years now; artificial sweeteners are a key ingredient of low-calorie foods.
However, despite many consumers being driven toward low-calorie sweeteners, the emphasis on consuming products that are made using natural ingredients is rising. Thus in the near future, synthetically-formulated products will likely be relegated to a certain extent. This is both a threat to makers of artificial alternative sweeteners and an opportunity to explore natural high intensity sweeteners such as stevia. Consumers, in a bid to satiate their sweet cravings, will focus on natural ingredients.
Global Artificial Sweetener Market: Segmentation
For providing a more detailed outlook of the market, the global artificial sweeteners market has been segmented in the report on the basis of criteria such as application, type, distribution channel, and geography. Key applications of the artificial sweeteners market covered in the report include beverages, dairy products, confectionary, and bakery items. Based on types of artificial sweeteners available in the market, the report covers varieties such as saccharin, monosodium glutamate, acesulfame-k, aspartame, and sodium benzoate.
Geographically while the North America market for artificial sweeteners currently stands as the most dominant, the global market will only reach its maximum potential when sugar substitutes become a household product in the densely-populated Asian markets such as China and India. However, it is expected to take a few years before this shift becomes visible. Until then, new opportunities will continue to sprout in the artificial sweetener market.
Some of the leading companies operating in the global artificial sweeteners market are MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD., McNeil Nutritionals, JK Sucralose, Roquette, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc., Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., PureCircle, and Zydus Wellness Ltd.
Portugal Automobile Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2019-2025
The Portugal automobile market research report provides a complete perspective on the trends shaping the Portugal Automobile market. The Portugal automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model with new players focusing extensively on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in automotive markets are providing opportunities for some parts while other components face a stiff decline over the forecasts.
Points Covered in The Report:
-The future value proposition for the automotive market in Portugal to 2025 is detailed in the research work. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in Portugal’s automobile industry. It presents detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.
-The research work includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Portugal automotive market to enable users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across various vehicle types including passenger cars (PCs), LCVs, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Vans, Motor Cycles, and others.
-The report provides annual historic and forecast data of Passenger car sales, Commercial Vehicle Sales, Passenger Car Production, LCV production, Buses and Trucks production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further, annual historic data on import and export market value of passenger cars, buses, LCVs and HCVs by source/destination country are included in the Portugal automobile report.
-The report presents the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automobile industry in Portugal. Key macroeconomic driving factors of consumption including GDP, disposable income, population, inflation trends are forecast from 2005 to 2025.
Portugal’s automobile market is benchmarked against peer markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario, and competitive structure. Further, regional and global trends in the automotive industry for 2018 to 2025 are analyzed in the report.
-Leading automobile companies having a presence in Portugal automotive market are presented. Business Description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and overview of Portugal automotive operations of three leading automotive companies is included. Also, prominent recent developments and their impact on Portugal’s automotive industry are provided.
Key Highlights
Companies across the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes to sustain revenue and profit. New Vehicles must be aligned with the current states of technology and consumer preferences.
The geographical diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automobile manufacturers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D expenditure scenario. Both large players and start-ups are aggressively focusing on connected and autonomous driving vehicles in the country.
Strong government focus on encouraging the automotive industry in the country is an important driving force for Portugal. However, stringent environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions are necessitating heavy investments.
Scope:
- Key Findings of Portugal Automobile market and introduction – 2018
- Prominent Portugal market trends on sales, consumption, production, OEMs, distribution, regulations and companies
- Benchmarking with peer markets in the region
- SWOT analysis of Portugal Automotive market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities
- Annual Supply and Demand (sales) outlook from 2005 to 2025 for-
– Passenger cars
– Light commercial vehicles
– Heavy trucks
– Buses
– Vans
– Motorcycles
- GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts
- Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies
- Recent Industry Developments, 2018
Global Smartphone Cover Glass Market 2019 Product Scope – Corning, AGC, Avanstrate, Schott
Fior Markets always aims at offering its clients a thorough analysis and the best research material of the various market. The report titled Global Smartphone Cover Glass Market Growth 2019-2024 will help the buyer to achieve desired results by providing comprehension of various factors. The research study identifies major parameters impacting the market, analyzes the performance of key companies in the market, presents the dynamics of the key segments within the market, and assesses the performance of the market across regions. It’s an expert and in-depth study on the Smartphone Cover Glass industry which offers a precise evaluation of market size, share, demand, revenue, and growth rates. Also, it includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or hampering the market growth. The report is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients.
A Detailed Outline of The Global Market:
Arranged by the suitable methodical framework, the report exhibits a total evaluation of the significant players of the market along with a SWOT examination. This will help the customer settle on the correct choice. The report identifies threats, obstacles, risks, and uncertainties that can harm market growth momentum. It features top to bottom illumination of the past information as well as covers the present and future needs that might concern the development during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The share of each sub-segment and the most rapidly expanding business trends are delivered in the report. Additionally, the details about Smartphone Cover Glass industry overview, industry chain, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast are covered.
What Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?
The report presents a thorough overview of the competitive landscape of the global market and the detailed business profiles of the market’s notable players. It displays sub-segments of the overall market subject to development, item type, application, manufacturers, regions, and distinctive methods. It offers in-depth clarification of the global Smartphone Cover Glass market which covers market methodology, the use of advancement, conclusions of the market players, dealers and traders’ order.
Key players are concentrating on extending their footprints across key regions. Players profiled : Corning, AGC, Avanstrate, Schott, NEG, Tunghsu Group, KMTC
The report offers examination and growth of the market in these districts covering
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel Turkey, GCC Countries).
Moreover, various corporations operating in the market focus on growth strategies, such as merger & acquisition activities, in an aim to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance market share. The key insights highlighted in the report keep businesses appraised of the trends developing in the target market. The precise figures and the graphical depiction of the global Smartphone Cover Glass market are shown in a delineated method.
Questions Answered By The Smartphone Cover Glass Market Report With Regards To The Regional Landscape of The Market:
- What amount is the business gauge of each industry contender?
- How much profit does each region hold presently?
- How much valuation will every region account for, over the predicted time frame (2019-2024)?
- What is the growth rate that each geography is estimated to record by the end of the projected timeline?
Global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment Market 2019 Product Scope – PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Buhler Industries Inc., Akyurek Technology
Fior Markets always aims at offering its clients a thorough analysis and the best research material of the various market. The report titled Global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) Market Growth 2019-2024 will help the buyer to achieve desired results by providing comprehension of various factors. The research study identifies major parameters impacting the market, analyzes the performance of key companies in the market, presents the dynamics of the key segments within the market, and assesses the performance of the market across regions. It’s an expert and in-depth study on the Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) industry which offers a precise evaluation of market size, share, demand, revenue, and growth rates. Also, it includes reviews of the final product, and the key factors influencing or hampering the market growth. The report is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the clients.
A Detailed Outline of The Global Market:
Arranged by the suitable methodical framework, the report exhibits a total evaluation of the significant players of the market along with a SWOT examination. This will help the customer settle on the correct choice. The report identifies threats, obstacles, risks, and uncertainties that can harm market growth momentum. It features top to bottom illumination of the past information as well as covers the present and future needs that might concern the development during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The share of each sub-segment and the most rapidly expanding business trends are delivered in the report. Additionally, the details about Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) industry overview, industry chain, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast are covered.
What Market Factors Are Explained In The Report?
The report presents a thorough overview of the competitive landscape of the global market and the detailed business profiles of the market’s notable players. It displays sub-segments of the overall market subject to development, item type, application, manufacturers, regions, and distinctive methods. It offers in-depth clarification of the global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) market which covers market methodology, the use of advancement, conclusions of the market players, dealers and traders’ order.
Key players are concentrating on extending their footprints across key regions. Players profiled : Buhler AG, AGCO Corporation(Cimbria), PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Buhler Industries Inc., Akyurek Technology, Westrup A/S, A.T. Ferrell Company Inc, Agrosaw, Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, ArrowCorp Inc, Grain Cleaning, LLC, Crippen Manufacturing Company, Alvan Blanch, Bench Industries, SYNMEC International Trading Ltd, Garratt Industries
The report offers examination and growth of the market in these districts covering
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel Turkey, GCC Countries).
Moreover, various corporations operating in the market focus on growth strategies, such as merger & acquisition activities, in an aim to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance market share. The key insights highlighted in the report keep businesses appraised of the trends developing in the target market. The precise figures and the graphical depiction of the global Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) market are shown in a delineated method.
Questions Answered By The Grain and Seed Cleaning Equipment (Grain & Seed Cleaning Equipment) Market Report With Regards To The Regional Landscape of The Market:
- What amount is the business gauge of each industry contender?
- How much profit does each region hold presently?
- How much valuation will every region account for, over the predicted time frame (2019-2024)?
- What is the growth rate that each geography is estimated to record by the end of the projected timeline?
