Global Market
Artillery Systems Market Analysis 2019-2024 with Industry Leaders Profiles, Growth Prospects, Size and Top Countries
The Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Artillery Systems are heavy military and long-range weapons built to launch ammunition beyond the specific range with destruction. Artillery systems include field, naval, coastal and anti-air artillery systems which consist of howitzers, mortars, rockets and similar other systems. With the advancement of technology artillery systems upgrades to self-propelled, lighter, more mobile, and enhanced firepower for battlefield use. Artillery systems have advantages that include precise firepower, superior accuracy and less reload time. Thus it is widely used in the defense forces, globally.
Artillery Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Defence Expenditure by Emerging Economies
Since the end of World War II, most of the countries focused on developing the idea that a major feature of security policy was defense industrial base (DIB). Countries focused on manufacturing fighter aircraft or tanks instead of production of car and bus, nations maintained their defense industries, continuously ready to respond to the external threats. For instance, the US spends USD 649 billion on its national defense which is more than the spending of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany (USD 609 Billion).
Hence, the increasing focus on the defense expenditure expected to surge the artillery system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Artillery Systems
The demand for artillery systems is increasing globally owing to achieve the self-reliance by developing economies, the focus of modernization must be on the indigenization of weapon systems. This demands an ideal interface between academia, R&D, PSUs, civil industry and the users, which must be benefited at the apex level. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase of artillery systems in the near future.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost
With the improvement in technology of artillery systems, it has to increase missile range, speed and accuracy of the weapons, expansion of the battle radius, the new type ammunition, the fire control system, the large area killing weapons are more and more prominent. Thus, to improve the ability, maintenance, and support of the artillery unit’s costs high, which is not affordable to the developing economies. As a result, the high maintenance cost is expected to traction toward the market growth over the forecast period.
Artillery Systems Market: Key Segments
Key Segments by Type: Field Artillery, Anti-Air Artillery, Naval Artillery, Coastal Artillery, and Others
Key Segments by Component: Gun Turret, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary System, Fire Control System, and Others
Key Segments by Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, and Large Caliber
Key Segments by Range: Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range
Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Artillery Systems Market include:
- BAE Systems (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Avibras Aerospace Industry S / A
- RUAG Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- IMI Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Other Key Companies
Artillery Systems Market: Report Scope
The report on the artillery systems market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Artillery Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artillery Systems Market, by Type
Field Artillery
- Howitzer
- Guns
- Mortars
- Others
Anti-Air Artillery
Naval Artillery
Coastal Artillery
Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Component
- Gun Turret
- Ammunition Handling System
- Auxiliary System
- Fire Control System
- Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
Artillery Systems Market, by Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Artillery Systems Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
eDiscovery Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
eDiscovery Market: Summary
The Global eDiscovery Market is estimated to reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%, says forencis research (FSR).
Electronic discovery is a software which reviews electronic documents and information to exploit these data in civil or criminal cases. The term mainly focuses on the exchange of data in ESI (or electronically stored information). ESI includes email, databases, audio, social media, e-mail, websites, and video files. Moreover, it reduces discovery related costs, boosts the accuracy and identifies relevant documents. Furthermore, law firms and corporate departments are this software to review individual documents, searching the information and collect the files. Some key players in eDiscovery Market are IBM Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Nuix, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, Deloitte, FRONTEO Inc, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Ricoh and Other Key Companies
eDiscovery Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Digitalization
Increasing demand for digitalization services improves the opportunities for increased efficiency and security. The improved systems and technologies would lead to the rising demand for handling digital data more efficiently for the faster availability of relevant information and data during legal cases. However, digital data on electronic platform like email, hard disks, USB storage, social media file shares, cloud storage, Microsoft SharePoint 365 and management system. According to Hence, the growing demand for digitalization is expected to surge the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Litigation Technology
The market demand for eDiscovery is growing owing demand for litigation technology. It helps to improve reviewing, collecting, preserving digital information, and sharing the information related to the production of electronic documents. Moreover, used for to manage large volumes of data and information obtained from different sources. According to Exterro, more than half of law firms (51%) are now moving litigation services in-house to manage their work more efficiently. Therefore, the Rising Demand for Litigation Technology is expected to drive the eDiscovery market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms
High cost for the initial installation associated with e-Discovery market is hampering the targeted market group. However, expanding the scope of unique data like collected, processed, reviewed, identified, preserved, and produced may lead to increase in the cost of the market. Hence, Increasing Cost of eDiscovery Platforms market may hinder the growth of eDiscovery.
eDiscovery Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid
- Based on Component: Software, Services, and Solution
- On Based of End-User: Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunications, Energy and Others
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
eDiscovery Market: Report Scope
The report on the eDiscovery market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
eDiscovery Market: Report Segmentation:
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
eDISCOVERY Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Hybrid
eDISCOVERY Market, by Component
- Software
- Identification
- Analysis
- Processing
- Review
Services
- Consulting services
- Collection services
- Document review services
- Digital forensic investigations
Solution
- Data Protection
- Legal Hold
- Data Collection
eDISCOVERY Market, by End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government
- IT and Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Others
eDISCOVERY Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Pressure Switch Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
SMART FACTORY MARKET: SUMMARY
The global smart factory market is estimated to reach USD 267.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.9%, Says By Forencis Research. Increasing adoption of wireless and sensor technologies, growing adoption of industrial robots, and increase complexity in supply chain management is expected to drive the smart factory market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investment and risk associated with data loss and cyber security is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. 3D printing technology is expected to become an opportunity for smart factory market.
The smart factory is a high digitized and connected production facility which depends on smart manufacturing. Moreover, it connects with plant to other entities in the digital supply network to enable effective supply chain management. In smart factory, machinery and equipment are able to improve processes through self-optimization and automation. Some key players in smart factory are Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.
SMART FACTORY MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart factory market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
1) On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into industrial robots, sensors, machine vision systems, and others.
2) By software, the smart factory market is segmented into product life cycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), machine execution systems (MES), programmable logic controller (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Others.
3) On the basis of wireless connectivity, the market is segmented into wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), WirelessHART, Bluetooth, and Zigbee.
4) By end use industry the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.
Smart Factory Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
SMART FACTORY MARKET BY HARDWARE
- Industrial robots
- Collaborative Robots
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Other Robots (Delta, Palletizing, Welding)
- Sensors
- Machine Vision System
- Others (Control Systems)
Smart Factory Market, by Software
- Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Machine Execution Systems (MES)
- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Others (DCS, HMI, PAM)
Smart Factory Market, by Wireless Connectivity
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- WirelessHART
- Bluetooth
- Zigbee
SMART FACTORY MARKET BY, END-USE INDUSTRY
- Oil and Gas
- Chemicals
- Automotive
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
Smart Factory Market by Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
South America
Pressure Switch Market Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth Research Report By Size, Share, Trends And Growth
Smart Card Market: Summary
The Global Smart Card Market is estimated to reach USD 21.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.8%, Says By Forencis Research. Increasing emphasis on promoting cashless economy, increasing adoption of e-passport and e-visa services and rising demand in BFSI sector is expected to drive the smart card market during the forecast period. However, High cost and uncertainty of overseas transaction is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Launching of EMV card with fingerprint biometrics opportunity for smart card market.
To gain more insights around the Smart Card Market: https://www.forencisresearch.com/smart-card-market/
Smart card is a physical card that include integrated chip. It is mostly use for security identification, payment application and in digital platform. Some key players in smart card are Gemalto NV, Cardlogix Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEMIA, NXP Semiconductors, and ASSA ABLOY among other.
Smart Card Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into contact smart cards, contactless smart cards, hybrid smart cards, duel interface cards, memory smart cards and microprocessor smart cards.
- by component, the smart card market is segmented into memory based and microcontroller based.
- by end use industry the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication and others.
SMART CARD Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
SMART CARD Market, by Type
- Contact Smart Cards
- Contactless Smart Cards
- Hybrid Smart Cards
- Duel Interface Cards
- Memory Smart Cards
- Microprocessor Smart Cards
SMART CARD Market, by Component
- Memory Based
- Microcontroller Based
SMART CARD Market by, End-Use Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- IT & Telecommunication
- Others
SMART CARD Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
