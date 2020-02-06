Global Market
Artillery Systems Market Report 2019 Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2024
The Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Artillery Systems are heavy military and long-range weapons built to launch ammunition beyond the specific range with destruction. Artillery systems include field, naval, coastal and anti-air artillery systems which consist of howitzers, mortars, rockets and similar other systems. With the advancement of technology artillery systems upgrades to self-propelled, lighter, more mobile, and enhanced firepower for battlefield use. Artillery systems have advantages that include precise firepower, superior accuracy and less reload time. Thus it is widely used in the defense forces, globally.
Artillery Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Defence Expenditure by Emerging Economies
Since the end of World War II, most of the countries focused on developing the idea that a major feature of security policy was defense industrial base (DIB). Countries focused on manufacturing fighter aircraft or tanks instead of production of car and bus, nations maintained their defense industries, continuously ready to respond to the external threats. For instance, the US spends USD 649 billion on its national defense which is more than the spending of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany (USD 609 Billion).
Hence, the increasing focus on the defense expenditure expected to surge the artillery system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Artillery Systems
The demand for artillery systems is increasing globally owing to achieve the self-reliance by developing economies, the focus of modernization must be on the indigenization of weapon systems. This demands an ideal interface between academia, R&D, PSUs, civil industry and the users, which must be benefited at the apex level. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase of artillery systems in the near future.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost
With the improvement in technology of artillery systems, it has to increase missile range, speed and accuracy of the weapons, expansion of the battle radius, the new type ammunition, the fire control system, the large area killing weapons are more and more prominent. Thus, to improve the ability, maintenance, and support of the artillery unit’s costs high, which is not affordable to the developing economies. As a result, the high maintenance cost is expected to traction toward the market growth over the forecast period.
Artillery Systems Market: Key Segments
Key Segments by Type: Field Artillery, Anti-Air Artillery, Naval Artillery, Coastal Artillery, and Others
Key Segments by Component: Gun Turret, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary System, Fire Control System, and Others
Key Segments by Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, and Large Caliber
Key Segments by Range: Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range
Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Artillery Systems Market include:
- BAE Systems (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Avibras Aerospace Industry S / A
- RUAG Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- IMI Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Other Key Companies
Artillery Systems Market: Report Scope
The report on the artillery systems market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Artillery Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artillery Systems Market, by Type
Field Artillery
- Howitzer
- Guns
- Mortars
- Others
Anti-Air Artillery
Naval Artillery
Coastal Artillery
Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Component
- Gun Turret
- Ammunition Handling System
- Auxiliary System
- Fire Control System
- Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
Artillery Systems Market, by Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Artillery Systems Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Manhole Covers Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Manhole Covers Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Manhole Covers Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- Saint-Gobain
- EJ Group Inc
- Eagle Manufacturing Group
- Hygrade Products Limited
- Ducast Factory
- Fibrelite
- Forecourt Solutions
- Terra Firma Industries
- Prime Composites Australia Ply Ltd
- Manhole Covers Ltd.
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Manhole Covers Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (Metal Covers, Concrete Covers, and Composite Covers)
-
By Application (Municipal, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Facilities, Utility Pits, and Others)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Manhole Covers Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Manhole Covers Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Removable Wall Partitions Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Removable Wall Partitions Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Removable Wall Partitions Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- 2 Kaynemaile Limited
- Adexsi
- Adotta Italia srl
- Apton Partitioning
- Arlex
- Bene
- Citterio
- Clestra Hauserman
- Codutti
- Dynamobel
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Removable Wall Partitions Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (Glass Material, Metal Material, Wooden Material, and Others)
-
By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Removable Wall Partitions Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Removable Wall Partitions Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
Residential Doors Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
PMI’s Latest Report, Residential Doors Market report is analyzed and studied on the basis of a comprehensive backdrop analysis. Hence, the Global Residential Doors Market report focuses on the information related to the several market segmentations, geographical segmentation, market dynamics, market growth factors, and a complete study of the competitive overview of this market. In addition, the Market research report covers a detailed study of company profiles, which are implementing several strategies to gain their status in the global market. However, the company profiling of the top vendors comprises their market size, product consumption, new product launches, and deep information about the strategies they implement.
Key Players Dominating This Market are:
- 3D Aluminium Plas
- Acorn Doors
- All Glass Systems (AGS)
- Boyland Joinery
- Epwin Group
- JB Kind
- Duration Windows
- Grafton Group
- Nice Door Panels
- Clear View
The research scope provides comprehensive market size, and other in-depth market information details such as, market growth supporting factors, restraining factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, market competition, product and services advancements and launches, product/services related regulations overview, and recent developments for the mentioned forecast period. In addition, the report provides key examination of market players operating in the specific market and analysis and outcomes related with the target market for more than 20 countries.
The Residential Doors Market is Segmented as:
-
By Type (Interior Doors, Entry Doors, and Patio Doors)
-
By Application (New Construction, and Remodelling/Replacement)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Why to Choose This Report:
- Complete in-depth analysis on market dynamic powers, market status and competitive situation is offered in this report which helps one to gain facts of the industry in detailed way.
- The ten-year forecast report shows; how the market is expected to grow in the near imminent.
- All strong Residential Doors Industry verticals are presented in this study like Product Type, Applications and Geographical Regions.
- Forecast Residential Doors Industry trends will present the market drivers, constraints and growth opportunities.
- Wide-ranging market dynamics will facilitate key insights for informed decision making.
