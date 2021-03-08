Arts and Crafts Market in Global 2020-2025 | Evolving Opportunities with General Electric and Siemens

The global Arts and Crafts Market is expected to thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast years. This report offers an understanding of various drivers, threats, opportunities, and restraints in the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the effect these factors will have on the market growth during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth examination of geographical regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

“Arts and Crafts Market” study provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Arts and Crafts market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 46980 million by 2025, from $ 37480 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Arts and Crafts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Arts and Crafts market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Arts and Crafts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Painting and Drawing

Sewing and Fabric

Paper Crafts

Kids Crafts

Arts and Crafts Tools

By type, the market is not concentrated. The segment of painting and drawing held the comparatively largest market share of about 17% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Personal Use

Commercial Use

By application, personal use is the major segment, with market share of about 78% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Crayola

Fiskars

Newell Brands

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Faber-Castell

FILA Group

Pilot-Pen

Societe BIC

Pentel

Kokuyo Camlin

Mundial SA

Westcott

Pelikan International

Beifa Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

