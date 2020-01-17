Ascending Demand for Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid to Propel the Growth of the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Between 2018-2028

In this report, the global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Based on application, the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market is segmented into:

Semiconductors

Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)

VLSI

Others

Currently, there are only a few countries in the world, such as the United States, Japan, and Korea who can produce the product. Over the recent past, significant growth and development of the electronics and solar panel industry in China has led to several key manufacture of IC foundry, semiconductors, LEDs, and TFT-LCD giants investing in China. This, in turn, has resulted into an increase in the demand for electronic grade phosphoric acid. Moreover, the domestic production capacity of ultra-clean, high-purity phosphoric acid is significant, and accounts for a majority share of the global market. Along with this, the availability of raw material in China, will, in turn, help the country dominate the global electronic grade phosphoric acid market over the forecast period. Albeit, China's production of yellow phosphorus and phosphoric acid ranks first in the world, fine phosphorus chemical products account for nearly 4% of the total. Thus, electronic grade phosphoric acid has become a high value-added product in China. China’s electronic grade phosphoric acid market is expected to register healthy growth over the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the major markets for electronic grade phosphoric acid, owing to the rising demand from electronic and semiconductor applications. It is expected that the electronic grade phosphoric acid market in these countries will register steady growth over the forecast period.

Solvay Sa

Arkema

Merck KGaA

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO Co., Ltd.

Febex SA

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success Phos-Chemical Co., Ltd.

