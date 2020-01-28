Aseptic Packaging to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2026

TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Medical Ceramics market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Medical Ceramics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Medical Ceramics are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Medical Ceramics market.

competitive landscape of the market and an analysis of the key forces shaping it, such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, and degree of competition.

Global Medical Ceramics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The vast rise in customer confidence regarding artificial implant surgeries, rising base of affluent consumers undergoing such surgeries, and an encouraging improvement in healthcare infrastructures of emerging countries are collectively contributing to the increased global demand for medical ceramics. The market is also driven due to the rapid influx of novel product varieties in the market with higher mechanical strengths and flexibility.

However, although medical ceramics are known to be nontoxic, there are cases where very small traces of radioelements are found even in the ceramics that are fully refined. As even trace quantities of radioelements can have devastating effects on tissues and organs, this becomes a highly debatable concern and could lead to negative sentiments among consumers. This factor is expected to hamper the overall growth prospects of the market to a certain extent over the report’s forecast period. Nevertheless, latest product varieties in the market, such as electronic implantable ceramic sensors, are expected to lead to the generation of new opportunities for the market in the near future.

Global Medical Ceramics Market: Segmentation

The report studies the medical ceramic market on the basis of criteria such as material type, application, and geography. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into zirconia, zirconia alumina, and aluminum oxide ceramics. Zirconia has extremely high mechanical strength and is stronger than alumina. As a result, its usage across applications where the implant will be subjected to sufficient wear, such as femoral balls in hip replacements, has significantly increased in the past years.

The key applications of medical ceramics are found across areas such as implantable electronic devices, surgical and diagnostic instruments, dental, orthopedics, and therapeutics. The usage of medical ceramics in orthopedic and dental applications has seen significant rise over the years and these two areas are expected to remain the leading demand generators for medical ceramics across the globe in the near future as well. In terms of geography, the report includes an overview of the market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

Some of the key vendors operating in the global medical ceramics market profiled in the report are 3M ESPE, Advanced Cerametrics Inc., Advanced Monolythic Ceramics, Inc., Advanced Ceramics Research, Inc., AVX Corporation, APC International Ltd., and Advanced Industrial Ceramics.

