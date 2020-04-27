Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market is expected to grow at US$ 22.27 Bn in 2027 | Alphabet Inc. (Google),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Micron Technology, Inc.

The Asia Pacific AI Chip market accounted for US$ 1.03 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.9% over the forecast period 2019- 2027, to account for US$ 22.27 Bn in 2027.

The increase in digitalization, presence of the huge amount of data, and significant adoption of advanced technologies by various industries are the key drivers that are propelling the growth of the AI Chip market. Moreover, the increase in the integration of cloud-based computing across industries and the proliferation of edge devices are expected to boost the AI Chip market growth in the forecast period. All the major industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, energy & power are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others.

This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Artificial intelligence facilitates businesses to prioritize and automate their decision making. It also helps in analyzing big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality, and customer experience. Further, the AI Chip market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Companies

The AI Chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the AI Chip market further. For instance, the governments of various countries in this region are trying to attract FDI in the technology sector with the increasing need for enhanced technology-related services. For instance, China’s government relaxed the restrictions on new entries with an objective to encourage overseas and private capital to invest in its economy. Moreover, in developing countries, irregular taxation policies on businesses lead to stagnation when it comes to advanced technologies. For instance, in the Asia Pacific region, China levies heavy taxes on any businesses which are from outside China, which makes it difficult for businesses to invest. Also, it affects other OEMs in the Asia Pacific region, and this will, in turn, impact the growth of AI Chip market.

The data center segment of the AI Chip market led the Asia Pacific market with maximum share. However, the data center segment is expected to lose its dominance to the edge segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world, and hence, AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. AI chips are majorly being used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing. However, with breakthroughs in the last few years, AI chips have evolved to cater to a wide range of applications, especially inference at the edge. Edge computing is also emerging as a preferred choice for applications where data privacy issues and data bandwidth are important. The future market growth of edge computing is expected to be phenomenal mainly due to the interest of major market players such as Google, NVIDIA, Apple, Samsung, and Intel, among others. The AI Chip market is bifurcated by segment into Datacenter/Cloud and edge applications.

On the basis of type, GPU market led the Asia Pacific AI Chip market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presently in artificial intelligence applications, Graphics Processing Units or GPUs are the most widely used hardware. High parallelism and memory bandwidth of GPUs make them the most viable option for machine and deep learning applications, especially in training. GPUs were initially used to accelerate a large number of multiple and add calculations executed in graphics rendering. With an increase in demand for high performance graphics, the demand for powerful GPUs also grew. With continuous improvements, the GPU is becoming much more powerful than the CPU.

Table of Contents

Introduction Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Key Takeaways Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Market Landscape Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Key Market Dynamics Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Europe Analysis Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Analysis – By Product Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Analysis – By Component Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Analysis– by Deployment Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Analysis– by End User Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Industry Landscape Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

