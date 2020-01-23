ENERGY
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Material Type, End-User, and Country.
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market was valued at US$ 765.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1543.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.16 % during a forecast period.
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market
The increasing number of industries across the APAC region has fueled the demand for cleanroom disposable gloves market. The semiconductor industry was the highest revenue generator in the APAC market owing to the high use of cleanroom disposable gloves by cleanroom personnel to avoid cross-contamination of the manufactured products. Additionally, the emergence of cleanroom customized gloves for different industries to maintain cleanroom environment has added benefit to the manufacturers as these gloves are costly and generate higher revenue compared to regular gloves. So, growing consumer bases, increasing awareness and growing demand have propelled the cleanroom disposable market in the Asia Pacific.
However, volatility in prices of raw materials and high cost associated with the installation of cleanroom spaces are some of the significant factors expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Additionally, allergic reaction from certain gloves is also expected to hinder the market growth.
Natural rubber gloves accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2017. This is mainly because of the high elasticity that aids the speed of operations in cleanrooms. The gloves also offer highest comfort levels to the cleanroom personnel as compared to other cleanroom gloves like vinyl gloves and nitrile gloves.
Medical segment is leading the disposable gloves market owing to the growing use of disposable gloves in dental and veterinary fields for examination and surgeries in the medical sector.
India is the fastest growing market and projected to grow with the highest CAGR. Growing product demand is attributable to the rising utilization of disposable gloves in the hospitals and food and beverages sectors.
A recent development in Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market: Ansell Ltd. has acquired Nitritex Ltd is a manufacturer of premium cleanroom life sciences consumables with headquarters in the U.K. The company has products like sterile and non-sterile consumables including disposable gloves, garments, goggles, face masks, and accessories. This acquisition has reinforced the geographic presence of the company.
Scope of the Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By Material Type
• Natural Rubber
• Vinyl
• Nitrile
• Neoprene
• Others
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By End User
• Aerospace Industry
• Disk Drives Industry
• Flat Panels Industry
• Food Industry
• Hospitals
• Medical Devices Industry
• Pharmaceuticals Industry
• Semiconductor Industry
• Others
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, By Country
• China
• Japan
• India
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Players operating in Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market
• Ansell Ltd.
• Hartalega Holdings Berhad
• Supermax Corporation Berhad
• Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.
• Rubberex Corporation Berhad
• Top Glove Corporation Bhd
• Adventa Berhad
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Dynarex Corporation
• Semperit AG Holding.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
3. Executive Summary: Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Indicator
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Porter’s Analysis
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.5. Market Risk Analysis
4.6. SWOT Analysis
4.7. Asia Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
4.8. Patent Registration
Global Lawn and Garden Robot Industry 2019 Market Segmentation and Growth Statistics by 2024
Research study on Global Lawn and Garden Robot Market – Examination of Market Segmentation Including Product Type, Application, And Regions
Global Lawn and Garden Robot Market Growth 2019-2024 delivers knowledge about the current Lawn and Garden Robot market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. The report takes into account the past year as the base year to analyze the market scope, size, estimation, growth, and forecast from 2019-2024. The report encompasses an actual industry viewpoint, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, trading and key players of the industry with a forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Under the geographical analysis, the report covers market manufacturers by product and application. The report features different trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are relied upon to have a constructive outcome overall industry.
Outline of The Market:
The basic objective of this report is to provide company officials, industry investors, and industry members with consequential insights to help the users to make reliable essential decisions regarding opportunities available in the Lawn and Garden Robot market. In the next section, the research report features a thorough evaluation of all of the segments including the type of product, application, and region. The segments are investigated concerning their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. Top companies in the Global Lawn and Garden Robot Market: Deere & Company, FarmBot, Franklin Robotics, FutureGenRobotics, Honda Motor, Husqvarna, iRobot, The Kobi, Left Hand Robotics, LG Electronics, Mamibot Manufacturing USA, MTD Products Incorporated, Positec Technology China, STIGA, STIHL Holding, Yamabiko, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Moreover, the statistics associated with the competitive landscape are showcased and well-explained with the help of charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments. The study also classifies the latest developments, Lawn and Garden Robot market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The researchers have analyzed analyze the market through regional segmentation as the influence of various factors varies from region to region. On the basis of geographical boundaries, the market is classified into Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Some of The Important Question For Stakeholders And Business Professional For Expanding Their Position In The Global Lawn and Garden Robot Market:
- Which region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market in 2019?
- What are the business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?
- What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for movement showcase by applications, types, and regions?
- What segments grab most noteworthy attention in 2019 and beyond?
- Who are the significant players confronting and developing in the market?
- What is the contribution from regional manufacturers?
Aseptic Packaging Market Study by Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Industrial Goods Rear Excessive Growth Estimated by Industry Players are Tetra Pak International S.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.
Global aseptic packaging market size is growing owing to the increased demand in processed ready-to-eat food and convenient products. Increased preference for packed beverage is driving the market. Aseptic packaging increases the self-life of product by preventing the product from deterioration. Aseptic packaging has features like resistance to deterioration of all types, viz, physical and chemical both. The process of aseptic packaging starts with sterling the product through ultra-heat treatment.
The Aseptic Packaging Market size trend shows that sustainable packaging and manufacturing practices are being implemented by people across the globe. Furthermore, due to urbanization, there has been a considerable increase in demand of tea, health juice and dairy based products. Aseptic packaging keeps the product to be stable for a longer time, also technology used is different from the normal food processing techniques. Along with processed food, there is high demand in the segment of cartons. It is estimated that cartons would be leading contributor in Aseptic Packaging Market share.
The market growth might slow down owing to the cost involved in research and development. Another factor hampering the market growth is the high cost involved in packaging equipment and new packaging technology.
Asia-Pacific is leading in global aseptic packaging market, and is expected to see highest growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for packaged food, and more importance on the safety of product are driving the market. Furthermore, the growing population, eating habits and lifestyle in urban cities have led to increased demand. Growing liquid food and dairy products are increasing the overall market share.
Key players in the Global Aseptic Packaging Market Share are Tetra Pak International S.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, SIG Combiboc Obeikan, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, ELOPAK Group, Molopak LLC, and many others.
Segmentation:
The various segments of Global Aseptic Packaging Market Share are,
By Material:
- Plastic
- Metal
- Glass
- Paperboard
By Type
- Cartons
- Bottles and cans
- Ampoules
- Bags and Pouches
By Application
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Beverages
By Region
- America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa.
Calcium Silicate Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type & Application to 2025 | HIL, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical, Johns Manville
Global calcium silicate market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, on account of its increasing applications in the food & beverage sector as an anti-caking agent. Food & beverage sector growth in various countries including India, China, and Brazil is expected to be one of the key driving factors for the industry over the forecast period.
The report provides the detailed information related to the global Calcium Silicate Market dynamics and demonstrates superior forecast for the development of the market and its key competitors Promat, Isolite Corporation, Zircar, Skamol A/S, American Elements, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pyrotek, Chaitanya Chemicals, and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC.
Globally, demand for calcium silicate is anticipated to ascent in the upcoming years, thereby, offers enormous opportunities to market producers. Outstanding growth of the calcium silicate market has compelled producers to initiate expansion and acquisition of projects to satisfy the global demand. There is a positive drift by producers to shift their plants to developing economies like India and China owing to the factors like low labor cost and raw material. The key drivers of the market are infrastructural development and rapid urbanization. This will bolster the demand in the forthcoming years. Whereas, price volatility and low raw material availability will affect the market. As fluctuation is recorded in the rates of raw material, easily available raw material at cheap costs are some factors that may hamper the growth of overall global calcium silicate market.
With the steady growth in the world economy, the calcium silicate boards market has suffered a certain impact. But, in the past four years, it has maintained an optimistic growth by maintaining the average annual highest growth rate.
National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and Occupation Safety & Health Act, 1970 (OSHA) standardizing the regulations to offer healthy work environment, is also responsible fof calcium silicate demand in construction industry in near future. Another approval by WHO and FAO to use calcium silicate as food additive has widen its application and consumption.
Furthermore, segmentation of calcium silicate, based on end-use application is breakdown into sealant, food additive, cement, fire protection, ceramics, paints & coatings and insulation material. Demand for high-temperature insulating materials is anticipated to increase because of industrial development, thus propelling the calcium silicate market. Emerging construction sector has consolidated the demand for calcium silicate. Calcium silicate is an important substance in manufacturing fireproofing materials, employed in varied end-use applications such as residential construction, marine, commercial construction, industrial construction, aerodynamic, etc. Another factor that has boosted the calcium silicate use in food and beverage industry is its potential to be used as anti-caking agent.
The global calcium silicate market has a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account a significant calcium silicate market share that is more than 50%, attributing to the growth of construction, pharmaceutical and food industry, especially in the emerging developing countries like China, India, etc. After Asia-Pacific, stands Europe and North America in the global market. Europe’s progress is due to the major demand coming from green building materials which encompasses properties such as moisture resistant, fire resistant and long life etc. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to huge demand of Calcium Silicate due to the growing construction activities.
Global calcium silicate market is highly diversified as huge number of companies are present globally. Companies that dominate the global market include Promat, Isolite Corporation, Zircar, Skamol A/S, American Elements, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pyrotek, Chaitanya Chemicals, and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC.
Key segments of ‘Global Calcium Silicate Market’
Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented into,
- Low Density
- Medium Density
- High Density
The market breakdown, by End Use Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
- Construction
- Food
- Others
Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- South East Asia & Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Calcium Silicate Market’:
- Future prospects and current trends of the global calcium silicate market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)
- Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies
- Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics
- Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
- In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types
- Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
