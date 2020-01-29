Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2026

Asia Pacific Fertilizers Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4 % during the forecast period.

Increasing population and declining arable lands are driving the fertilizers market in the Asia Pacific. Increased awareness among the farming community, increasing demand for food grains, need for better land use efficiency are some other factor accelerating the fertilizers market. Value-added fertilizers are set to drive growth. Toxicity, contamination and low adaptability to changing practices are restraining the market growth. Preference for healthy and nutrient-rich food, product Innovations and multi-functional fertilizers possess an opportunity to market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4108

Nitrogenous is dominating segment of fertilizers market. Nitrogenous fertilizers include Urea, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, ammonia and other. Phosphatic is the second largest segment of Asia Pacific fertilizers market. Phosphatic fertilizers include mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), triple superphosphate (TSP), other phosphatic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers increase cytokinin production, which subsequently affects cell wall elasticity, the number of meristematic cells, and cell growth.

Cereals and grain are traditional diets in the Asia Pacific. Cereals and grain hold more than two-thirds share of the overall Asia Pacific fertilizers market. Oilseed and pulses are the second largest segment of Asia Pacific fertilizers market.

Fertiliser market size in India is booming owing to the large agriculture and increasing size of the potential consumer base. Demand for food is increasing due to the growing population and with the limited land available, the use of fertilizers is expected to grow.

BASF SE, Croplife International, Dowdupont, Fmc Corporation and Yara International are leading players of Asia Pacific fertilizers market.

The report covers the market for fertilizer in the Asia Pacific and the impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. Moreover, the report also covers import/export data across all major regions covered in this report.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/4108/Single

Scope of the Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market

Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market, by Product:

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Other

Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market, by Application:

Grain and cereals

Fruits and Vegetables

Rest (crops)

Asia-Pacific Fertilizers Market, by Region:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Others

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE

Croplife International

Dowdupont

Fmc Corporation

Yara International

Agrium

Yara International

SinofeRT Holding Ltd.

Terra Nitrogen Company

Potash Corp

Sumitomo Chemical

ATS Group

Eurochem Agro Gmbh

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Compo Gmbh & Co. KG

Hif Tech Marketing Sdn. Bhd.

Shikefeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd

Hanfeng Evergreen Inc.

AgroBridge

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4108