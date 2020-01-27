Connect with us

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

Published

on

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Fingerprint scanners are special security systems of biometrics. These technologies are now being used in security industries, police stations, and nowadays even on computers. All the individuals have unique marks on their fingers, which can neither be removed nor changed. These marks usually have a special pattern and this specific pattern is called the fingerprint.

Asia Pacific fingerprint sensor market is divided into type, technology, material, and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors, and swipe sensors. The technology segment of the market comprises optical sensing technology, capacitive and RF capacitive sensing technology, and other sensing technologies. On the basis of material, the market includes pyroelectric material (lithium tantalate), coating material, Piezoelectric material (quartz), and adhesives. Government & law enforcement, military, defense, & aerospace, banking & finance, consumer electronics/mobile devices, travel & immigration, smart homes, healthcare, and commercial are the various application areas considered under the scope of the report.

There is an increase in demand for the in-display fingerprint sensors in Asia Pacific countries. China has developed phone design with slimmer bezels and display screens taking up the almost entire part of the front of the device. The special fingerprint sensors are made by manufacturers that are used in next-generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions for incorporating new and enhanced features as compared to the previous generation fingerprint technology. The advancement in features includes changes in sensors for detection of directional gestures, display, glass, and metal, along with underwater fingerprint match or device wake-up. Companies are also integrating ultrasonic-based mobile solution for detecting a heartbeat as well as blood flow for enhanced mobile authentication experiences.

Companies in Japan have declared the development of transparent glass-based capacitive fingerprint sensor using an in-house capacitive multi-touch technology that was originally kept exclusive to the LCD panels only. This technology has helped in integrating touch functionality within the glass substrate. This latest technology is eventually powering the markets for smartphones as well as digital still cameras for offering multi-touch support. Furthermore, the Japanese display makers have also refined the fingerprint sensor technology to identify the changes in capacitance that are usually caused by the recesses or ridges of fingerprints.

China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are some of the key countries that were the major contributors to the growth of the Fingerprint Sensor market in the Asia Pacific region. Presence of a large number of sensor manufacturers along with technological development from government grant and support have been a few key factors to boost the market for the fingerprint sensor in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor market size analysis and forecast.
• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market.
• Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, technology, material, application, and geography.
• Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study
• Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.
• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies
• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor market include:

• Goodix Ltd.
• Silead Inc.
• Morpho
• Idex
• NEC Corporation
• Suprema Inc.
• Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.
• BioEnable
• NEXT Biometrics
• Thales

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material vendors
• Original equipment manufacturers
• Biometric system providers
• Fingerprint sensor manufacturers
• End-users/enterprise-users
• Research institutes and organizations
• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms
• Market research and consulting firms
• Enterprise data center professionals
The scope of the Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor market based on type, technology, material, application, and geography.
Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Type:

• Area & Touch Sensors
• Swipe Sensors
Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Optical
• Capacitive and RF Capacitive
• Other
Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Material:

• Pyroelectric Material (Lithium Tantalate)
• Coating Material
• Piezeoelectric Material (Quartz)
• Adhesives
Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Application:

• Government & Law Enforcement
• Military, Defense, & Aerospace
• Banking & Finance
• Consumer Electronics/Mobile Devices
• Travel & Immigration
• Smart Homes
• Healthcare
• Commercial
Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Japan Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of India Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of South Korea Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Australia Fingerprint Sensor market
• Breakdown of Others Fingerprint Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Asia Pacific Fingerprint Sensor Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Scope
2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Market Driver Analysis
3.3. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

MARKET REPORT

Missile Defense System Market Study: An Introduction to Fundamental Charting | CAGR:6.1%

Published

Published

on

January 27, 2020

By

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Missile Defense System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Missile Defense System Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Missile Defense System.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are MBDA (France), Raytheon (United States), China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (China), Almaz Antey (Russia), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Lockheed Martin (United States), Boeing (United States), Kongsberg Defense Systems (Norway), Saab (Sweden) and Northrop Grumman (United States).

Missile Defense System

Missile Defense System



Definition: Missile defense systems are a type of missile defense planned to protect a country against incoming missiles such as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or other ballistic missiles. There are various countries that develop missiles including the United States, Russia, India, France, Israel, and China. There are different types of missile such as cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air-to-air missiles, directed energy weapons, and anti-satellite weapons.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Missile Defense System market may see a growth rate of 6.1%

Market Drivers

  • Rising Investment of Developed County in Missile
  • Increasing Demand Due To Rise in Security Threats

Market Trend

  • Growing Demand of Ballistic Missile Systems
  • Strengthening Defense is Vital Aspect for Nations

Restraints

  • High Cost of Missile Defense System

Opportunities

  • Rising Opportunities in Emerging Economics
  • Technological Advancements in Radars

Challenges

  • Introduction of Military Aircraft Segments

The Global Missile Defense System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles, Air-to-Air Missile, Directed Energy Weapons, Anti-Satellite Weapons), Application (Military, Simulation Exercises, Other), End User (Land Based Defense, Sea Based Defense, Air Based Defense)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Missile Defense System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Missile Defense System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Missile Defense System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Missile Defense System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Missile Defense System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Missile Defense System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Missile Defense System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Missile Defense System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

  • Supporting company financial and cash flow planning
  • Open up New Markets
  • To Seize powerful market opportunities
  • Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
  • Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
  • Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

MARKET REPORT

Global Nanowire Battery Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

Published

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Nanowire Battery Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Nanowire battery technology, which usages nanowire in order to proliferate the surface area of its electrodes. They offer good strain relaxation and superior interface control which also provides an improved lifecycle.

Increasing adoption of the consumer electronic devices like cell phones, laptops, wearable devices across the globe and increasing demand for advanced medical applications and devices are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global nanowire battery market. Additionally, the growing consumption of TVs, remote controllers, notebooks, laptops, and electric cars and bikes are expected to increase the demand for nanowire battery. Low manufacturing cost convoluted in manufacturing nanowire products and its lightweight properties is expected to boost the market growth. Currently, the nanowire battery product is also found in the application area like drone and marine batteries.

On the other hand, expansion occurs when charged and it acts as a restraining factor for the global nanowire battery market.
With the commercialization of lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries are becoming widespread power sources for portable devices, which are used in daily life.

The energy density of lithium-ion batteries has risesd rapidly in recent years on the other hand, it still cannot meet the growing needs. The Li-S and Li-air batteries look like to be the most promising battery technologies, which is expected to provide enhanced energy storage capability. These factors are expected to increase demand for Li-S and Li-air battery technologies across the globe during the forecast period.

By material, the silicon segment is expected to share significant growth in the global nanowire battery market. The silicon material has emerged as the most favorable anode material owing to its features like high charge retention capacity, low discharge capacity, and low cost. The material empowers fast charging and lasts longer than lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, increasing electric mobility and miniaturization of consumer electronics has formed a requirement for advanced energy storage for batteries. Nanostructured silicon has developed as the favorable anode material owing to its high theoretical charge retention capacity, which is ten times more than traditional graphite.

The medical devices segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global nanowire battery market during the forecast period. Currently, the adoption of new technologies is increasing in the healthcare industry. Innovative battery-operated medical devices like pacemakers and hearing aids are expected to design in a way to improve the overall health and well-being of their users. Additionally, implantable devices, which usages lithium-ion batteries as power sources, present a considerable number of safety issues to the patients. The need to replace lithium-ion batteries for implantable devices are increasing owing to its features like lighter, safer, and which have more energy density

Geographically, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global nanowire market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of global players in the U.S. and Canada. The rising significance of nanotechnology and the growing need to conserve energy are expected to boost the market growth in the region.
The capability of nanowire battery to hold a large amount of charge for a more significant period makes it an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries in the near future. Key players in this sector are planning to launch silicon, germanium, transition metal oxides, and gold-based nanowire batteries during the forecast period. The increasing demand for batteries with great charge retention capacity, growing expenditure on R&D activities by automotive key players and rapid expansion of the consumer electronics industry are the major factors driving the growth of the global nanowire battery market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global nanowire battery market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global nanowire battery market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Nanowire Battery Market

Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Components

• Common Cathode Materials
 Lithium Iron Phosphate
 Lithium Cobalt Oxide
 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium
• Common Anode Materials
• Electrolytes
• Separators
• Other Materials
Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Material

• Silicon
• Germanium
• Transition Metal Oxides
• Gold
Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics
• Automotive
• Aviation
• Energy
• Medical Devices
Global Nanowire Battery Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Nanowire Battery Market

• Amprius Inc.
• Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.
• Panasonic
• Novarials Corporation
• Boston Power Inc.
• Ambri Inc.
• Lithium Werks
• Alveo Energy Inc.
• Targray
• Samsung SDI
• Enevate
• Oned Material
• Imprint energy Inc.
• Nexeon
• NEI Corporation
• Quantumscape Corporation.
• XG Sciences
• EnerDel Inc.
• LG Chem
• Prieto Battery Inc.
• ACS Materials
• Xilectric Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nanowire Battery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nanowire Battery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nanowire Battery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nanowire Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nanowire Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nanowire Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nanowire Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nanowire Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nanowire Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nanowire Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nanowire Battery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

MARKET REPORT

Advanced Gear Shifter System Market Analysis With Key Players, Report Forecast, Potential Growth, Share, Demand By Region

Published

Published

on

January 27, 2020

By

The Global Advanced Gear Shifter System market is estimated to reach USD 17.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Increase use of X-By-Wire technology, ease and comfort while driving and advantage of accurate and quick responding gear actuation is expected to drive the advanced gear shifter system market during the forecast period. However, reliability and complexity issues are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. High demand for automatic & hybrid transmission in developing countries, and growth in haptics shifter in future vehicles is expected to become an opportunity for advanced gear shifter system market.

Advanced-Gear-Shifter-Market

Advanced gear shifter system is a type of electronic controlled system, which is responsible for engagement and disengagement of gear. The advanced gear shifter system identifies when the driver is changing the gear and an electric system operates the clutch and a solenoid actuator in order to operate gear engagement, disengagement, and shifting. Some key players in advanced gear shifter system are ZF Friedrichshafen AGStoneridge, Inc.Fujikiko Co.,Ltd.Ficosa Internacional SA, and Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of on type, the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented into Automatic Shifterand Shift-By-Wire (SBW).
  2. On the basis of components, the advanced gear shifter system market includes CAN module, Electronic Control Unit (ECU)and Solenoid Actuators.
  3. On the basis of vehicle typen the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented in includes Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle and Electric Vehicle. 
  4. On the basis of regional type, the advanced gear shifter system market can be segmented in to covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Advanced Gear Shifter System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Advanced Gear Shifter Market by Type

  • Automatic Shifter
  • Shift-By-Wire (SBW) 

Advanced Gear Shifter Market, by Components

  • CAN module
  • Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
  • Solenoid Actuators

 Advanced Gear Shifter Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle
    • Light Duty Vehicle
    • Heavy Duty Vehicle
  • Electric Vehicle

Advanced Gear Shifter Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Rest of the World
    • Iran
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • South Africa
    • Others

