MARKET REPORT
Asia-Pacific Group Travel Market Projected to Be Resilient During 2019-2030
The Asia-Pacific group travel market size is expected to be valued at $ 689.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2030. According to UNWTO, Tourism is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon, which entails movement of people across countries or places outside their usual environment for personal or professional purpose. Tourism sector has grown uninterrupted over the past years, becoming one of the fastest and largest-growing economic sectors around the world.
International tourist arrivals have consistently grown over the years, from 25 million in 1950 to about 670 million in 2000 and reaching about a billion in 2012. In 2017s, international tourist arrivals grew by a remarkable 7%, recording a total arrival of about 1.3 billion. Furthermore, 2018 experienced an increase of international tourist arrivals for about 6% recording total arrivals of 1.4 billion tourists worldwide.
Group travel refers to the people travelling together in a group of two or more than two. Reservations for group travelers are often booked together during the course of their travel, which includes logistics, accommodation, and travelling. Moreover, traveling in a group is relatively more economical than traveling solo, as the costs incurred in meals, transits, activities, and accommodations are shared between the groups..
Nowadays, technology has become basic prerequisite to ensure multiple operations are carried out immaculately, and the tourism industry is no different. Technology has always remained cynosure for travel and hospitality industry. Technology is disrupting the established market with the advent of web-based booking and use of AI and IoT in operation optimizations. Technology-driven players such as online hotel aggregators and metasearch engines have heavily invested on big data analytics to make analytics-driven business decisions. Furthermore, use of Artificial Intelligence has been deployed in chatbots and virtual assistants to provide seamless customer experience. In addition, engaged stakeholders in the industry are driving their attention toward enhancement of mobile experience to provide uncluttered experience to the travelers while booking on their platforms.
Natural disasters and outbreak of life-threatening diseases severely affect the growth of the travel industry. Natural disasters such as hurricane, earthquake, and tsunami affect the number of people visiting such areas, as these natural calamities damage the public transportation systems, disrupts the natural beauty, culture, and economy for either a short or an extended period. In addition, regions hit by diseases such as swine flu and Zika virus have witnessed decline in tourism. Tourist have become more conscious in terms of the selection for the destinations they pursue with the increase in medical warnings and awareness about the affected areas. Such disasters hamper the growth of group tourism market
Segment review
The Asia-Pacific group travel market is segmented based on group type, sales channel, and country. Based on group type, the Asia-Pacific group travel market is studied across leisure group, special interest group, high end group, and incentive travel. Based on sales channel, the market is bifurcated into travel agencies and tour operators. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key countries namely Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Philippines, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific.
The key players profiled in the report for Asia-Pacific group travel market are EXO Travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, G2 Travel, Apollo Asia Travel Group (AATG), Destination Asia, Expedia, Inc. Miki Travel Limited, Trafalgar and ASIA DMC
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global market.
• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.
• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.
• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.
Asia-Pacific Group Travel Market Segments
By Group Type
• Leisure Group
• Special Interest Group
• High End Group
• Incentive Travel
By Sales Channel
• Travel Agencies
• Tour Operators
By Country
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• India
• Philippines
• China
• Taiwan
• Hong Kong
• Japan
• Korea
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Group Travel Market Key Market Players
• EXO Travel
• Thomas Cook (India) Limited
• G2 Travel
• Apollo Asia Travel Group (AATG)
• Destination Asia
• Expedia, Inc
• Miki Travel Limited
• Trafalgar
• ASIA DMC
MARKET REPORT
Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028
Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins are included:
* GE
* Molex
* TE Connectivity
* Delta
* Laird
* Ohmite
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market in gloabal and china.
* Aluminum Heat Sink
* Copper Heat Sink
* Copper Aluminum Heat Sink
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Automobile industry
* Electronic industry
* Others
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
MARKET REPORT
Europe Pest Control Market Outlook 2018-2025: Recent Trends, Key Drivers, Major Challenges
The Europe pest control market accounted for revenue of $3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $6.2 billion by 2025. This market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.
Pesticides are chemicals or mixtures of chemicals that are used for the purpose of mitigating pest damage. Pest control is the management of specific species of insects that are recognized as detrimental to human health. House flies, bed bugs, cockroaches, and others tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues, thus, pest management has gained significant importance in the recent years.
The growth of the pest control market is attributed to the factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted in significant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as rodents, cockroaches, and mosquitoes. This has resulted in increased demand for pest control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is being witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries of Europe. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which in turns is anticipated to fuel the demand for pest control products and services.
Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of pest control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of pests, hence making it essential to control them. However, health and environmental hazards caused by pesticides, due to their chemical content, is the significant factor anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The Europe pest control market is segmented based on type, pest type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Rest of the Europe.
Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., FMC Corporation, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC., Syngenta, Dodson Pest Control, Inc., and Lindsey Pest Services. Some of the other players are NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control, and others.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
ü The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the pest control market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities
ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided
ü Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value, are provided
ü Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario
ü The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Type
o Chemical
o Mechanical
o Biological
o Others
• By Pest type
o Insects
o Termites
o Rodents
o Others
• By Application
o Commercial
o Residential
o Agriculture
o Industrial
o Others
• By Region
o Eastern Europe
§ Poland
§ Czech Republic
§ Slovakia
§ Rest of Eastern Europe
o Western Europe
§ Germany
§ UK
§ France
§ Italy
§ Spain
§ Austria
§ Switzerland
§ Netherlands
§ Belgium
§ Greece
§ Portugal
§ Ireland
§ Rest of Western Europe
o Rest of Europe
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Rentokil Initial Plc.
• Ecolab, Rollins, Inc.
• Anticimex
• FMC Corporation
• The ServiceMaster Company, LLC.
• Syngenta
• Dodson Pest Control, Inc.
• Lindsey Pest Services
The other players in the value chain include NBC Environment, Eastern Pest Control, JG Pest Control, Cleankill Pest Control, and others.
MARKET REPORT
User Experience Market Report is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate Forecasts to 2025
The study on the User Experience (UX) Market Survey Report published by AMR is a clear understanding of fundamental data classified with the market globally based on the features controlling the growth of the market. The report exhibits the up to date and valuable market insights unveiling the product definition, product type, and variety of applications. The report studies at the present status of the industry connected with opportunity aspects to provide interested individuals, competitors, corporations avenues to growth and take advantage of conditions. This report tries to help users in achieving ecological growth in their particular areas.
The report declares a study with an in-depth survey and overview, represents the product/industry scope, presents market outlook and status to 2026. Then the opportunities, key growth drivers, analysis of top competitors, threats & risks to the market growth are also highlighted in this market research report. The market research insights have given the international market value of US$XX million for the current year and the potentials to reach US$XX million by 2026.
User Experience (UX) Market: Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:
This market study covers a competitive edge which includes SWOT on Key players. Key company profiles, product pictures, financial details, industry policies, import, and export scenario, production capacity, and chain have included for the key players. It also attaches the evaluation of the market size. Major players in the report included as UserTesting, Qualtrics, Hotjar, Lookback, UserZoom, Validately, Userlytics, UsabilityHub, TryMyUI, Woopra, Usabilla, TechSmith
Outline of The Market Segmentation:
Based on the product type, this market study also included features about the market share obtained by every type and the prediction valuation. As per the study, the market is segmented into Cloud Based, On-Premises.
Furthermore, consumption (revenue and growth rate) details of the product and the sale value over the forecasted duration have consolidated.
Based on the product application, this report has incorporated the market share of each application accounts for the estimated valuation. The market is segmented into Large Enterprises, SMEs
Additionally, the market report has a continued analysis of the key drivers leading market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key companies/vendors/players. Furthermore, the study also provides comprehensive knowledge about the essential aspects such as major drivers & regulating factors which will determine the future growth of the market.
The growing demand for the market is well-established and developing regions, the increasing perception of the end-user applications, and the latest technological progress are all collectively pushing the growth of the market. The market dynamics and distinctive factors that could affect the entire forecast period for the industry are included in the study.
Geographically, this report is redivided into certain key regions, with data involved in the production and consumption patterns, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of User Experience (UX) market in these regions, for the forecast period, including and its share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period. Regional section analysis of the market is presented for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.
