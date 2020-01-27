MARKET REPORT
Asia-Pacific InFlight Wifi Market is projected to expand at a CAGR>26.35% during 2015-2021
Asia-Pacific in-flight Wi-Fi market of the region is majorly boosted by the increasing number of air passengers. In the past 20 years, Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increase in the number of air passengers by over 6.5%. This trend of growth is anticipated to continue for the coming 10-12 years. Backed up by this trend, Asia Pacific is expected to account for 40.8% of the global air transport in comparison to that of 28% at present.
Citing the above mentioned scenario, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is projected to expand at a CAGR>26.35% during 2015-2021.
In addition to that, rising penetration of smartphones and formulation of favorable guidelines by the aviation authorities from countries like India for the use of in-flight Wi-Fi services inside an aircraft would further bid to boost the airborne wireless connectivity market over the next few years. In August 2016. Aviation Ministry of India has given a green signal to launch in-flight wifi services in the country. Hence, a spur a expected by the launch of such services. Over the past 10 years, the jetliners fleet in the Asia-Pacific region has experienced almost double increment in its number from 2,901 to 5,852 aircrafts. The number of jet operators in the region also increased from 151 to 226 registering a growth of almost 51% in the past decade. The capacity of the aircrafts also witnessed an annual growth of 7.1% and the number of flight routes within and from the region increased from 2,210 to 3,820, exhibiting a growth of around 58% during the same period.
The two major airline companies of the Asia-Pacific region i.e. Boeing and Airbus further anticipates that in order to satisfy the growing air passenger traffic, the demand for new aircrafts would soar from 12,520 to 15,010 aircrafts in the coming 20 years. This burgeoned increase in the total number of aircrafts would surely lead Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth in the in-flight Wi-Fi market in the coming future.
With rising use of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn etc. in the country, the number of social media users would also increase in future. This trend would surely expand the opportunities for the growth of in-flight W-Fi in India. The year-on year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of most of the Asia-Pacific countries would observe an increase during the period of 2015-2016 (except that of Japan, Singapore and Indonesia). The reason behind this growth could be attributed to strengthening of the economy of most of the Asia-Pacific countries which would lead to larger investments for the development of in-flight Wi-Fi in the region. In a major country such as India, the penetration of social media is witnessing a continuous increase in recent few years. Currently, the total number of social media users in the country is approximately 144 million. Out of this, 120 million users belonged to the urban areas and 24 million from that of rural areas in India.
Initially, the passenger traffic at the airports in Asia-Pacific declined from 1.8% in 2012 to 0.6% in 2013. But, with the commencement of the year 2014, the passenger traffic started rising and the growth rate climbed to 4.6% in comparison to 2013. Further, in 2015, the passenger traffic at airports again witnessed a growth at an average of 5.2% over 2014.
However, lack of safety and security, higher costs and lack of technology are some of the major challenges that would restrain the growth of in-flight Wi-Fi market during the forecast period.
The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is segmented on the basis of type such as hardware and services. . By 2021, the service segment is believed to have the highest market share by 2021.
On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into two main types i.e. ATG (Air-to-Ground) and satellite technology. The ATG technology covered the largest segment of the market in 2015, but owing to larger adoption of the satellite based technology by the airline companies, the satellite segment is anticipated to observe the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.03% during 2015-2021. The Asia-Pacific in-flight WiFi market is being studied on the basis of country and their performance in recent years. Further, Asia-Pacific in-flight Wi-Fi market is projected to exhibit a strong CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) of >10% .
It has been noticed that Asia-Pacific captured the highest share after Americas in global in-flight Wi-Fi market in 2015 followed by Asia-Pacific. Maintaining the same trend, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the global inflight WiFi market between 2015 and 2021. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to some of the major factors such as robust economic growth, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of smartphones.
The key players of the in-flight Wi-Fi market include ViaSat, Honeywell International Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment, Thales Group, SITA, Kymeta Corporation, Gogo Inc. etc.
Key Answers Captured in Report?
Which geography would have better demand for product/services?
What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?
Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?
What is the current & expected market size in next five years?
What is the market feasibility for long term investment?
What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?
What is risk involved for suppliers in the geography?
What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the market growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are
Automotive Safety System Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the Automotive Safety System Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.
The report analysis the leading players of the Automotive Safety System Market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the Automotive Safety System Market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the Automotive Safety System Market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the Automotive Safety System Market.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Automotive Safety System from 2014-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Safety System Market.
Overview:
The next section offers an overview of the Automotive Safety System Market. This section includes definition of the product –Automotive Safety System , along with insights on dynamics contributing towards growth of the market. The overview also throws light on year-on-year growth and market value defining the future progress and decline of the global Automotive Safety System . Statistics on the year-on-year growth provides readers with a broader view on expected progress patterns reshaping growth over the forecast period 2020.
In the succeeding section, the report offers insights on major trends, retrains and drivers from demand, supply and macro-economic perspectives. The report also focuses on impact analysis of key drivers and restraints that offers better decision-making insights to clients.
The report further provides the readers with information on the leading technology and advancements traced in the Automotive Safety System Market. Up-to-date information and latest advancements regarding growth opportunities can benefit the leading manufacturers of Automotive Safety System . With continuous evolution and advancements in technology, tracking the latest trends and developments is fundamental for Automotive Safety System manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights regarding the supply chain, list of distributors, raw material sourcing, cost structure, and pricing analysis are provided in this section.
Considering the Automotive Safety System Market’s wide scope, PMR’s report provides in-depth insights & forecast based on segment-wise analysis. The Automotive Safety System Market has been categorized on the basis of middleware type, sector, deployment type, and region. This sections delivers a comprehensive segmentation analysis, along with a detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
In the last section, the report provides information regarding the competitive landscape, along with a dashboard view of the market players and company analysis. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across the value chain, and their presence in the Automotive Safety System Market.
Research Methodology
PMR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of PMR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,
- Primary research
- Secondary research
- Trade research
- Focused interviews
- Social media analysis
The Automotive Safety System Market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.
We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the Automotive Safety System Market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.
Reasons why you should buy this report
- Understand the current and future of the Automotive Safety System Market in both developed and emerging markets
- The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Automotive Safety System business priorities
- The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Automotive Safety System industry and market
- Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth
- The latest developments in the Automotive Safety System industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies
- Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market
Table of Contents
Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Automotive Safety System Market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.
Automotive Safety System Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.
Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.
Market Size by Application: This section includes Automotive Safety System Market consumption analysis by application.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the Automotive Safety System market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Automotive Safety System Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Automotive Safety System Market value chain, and sales channel analysis.
Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Express Delivery Market 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Business Revenue Module, Key Participants, Opportunity Assessment, Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2024
ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Express Delivery Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Express Delivery Market.
At the same time, it provides significant perceptions of profit estimates, sales capacity, size of the market and other important parameters. In addition, the market analysis of Express Delivery Market presents information on the markets as well as the driving forces influencing the reach of this business ‘ remuneration.
Key Players In Global Express Delivery Market Include:
United Parcel Service (UPS), FedEx, Deutsche Post DHL, TNT, United States Postal Service (USPS), Aramex, Deppon, A1 Express, KY Express, SF Express, EMS, YT Express, STO Express, and Yunda
The report can answer the following questions:
- What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Express Delivery Market?
- Who are the global key manufacturers of Express Delivery Market industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
- What are the types and applications of Express Delivery Market? What is the market share of each type and application?
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Express Delivery Market? What is the manufacturing process of Express Delivery Market?
- Economic impact on Express Delivery Market industry and development trend of Express Delivery Market industry.
- What will the Express Delivery Market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Express Delivery Market industry?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Express Delivery Market?
- What are the Express Delivery Market challenges to market growth?
- What are the Express Delivery Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Express Delivery Market market?
Recent Industry Trend:
The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Express Delivery Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.
Scope of the Report:
Through following the Express Delivery Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theExpress Delivery Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Express Delivery Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Express Delivery Market is likely to grow. Express Delivery Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Express Delivery Market.
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Express Delivery Market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Express Delivery Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Express Delivery Market.
And more………..
Mine Design Software Market Analysis 2023 and Key Business Strategies by Top Key Companies – Promine, Maptek, VentSim, Bentley Systems
The exclusive research report on the Global Mine Design Software Market 2019 examines the market in detail along with focusing on significant market dynamics for the key players operating in the market. Global Mine Design Software Industry research report offers granulated yet in-depth analysis of revenue share, market segments, revenue estimates and various regions across the globe.
Synopsis of Global Mine Design Software Market:
The report spread across number of pages is an overview of the Global Mine Design Software Market Report 2019. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the Mine Design Software Market for the figure forecast period 2019 – 2023.
This report studies the Global Mine Design Software Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Mine Design Software Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2023.
The Global Mine Design Software Market report covers the Major Player’s data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
The Mine Design Software Market research document is a comprehensive analysis of this industry that enumerates information regarding the industry deliverables, such as market share, market size, industry trends, current valuation, and forecast revenue by the end of the projected timeframe. The overview of the business vertical also specifies the growth rate which the Mine Design Software Market is predicted to register over the estimated duration, propelled by certain factors, a gist of which is unveiled in the report, in tandem with the industry challenges and growth opportunities.
Global Mine Design Software Market Objectives:
1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Mine Design Software Market
2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Mine Design Software Market, in terms of value and volume
3 To analyze opportunities in the Mine Design Software Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market
4 To define, segment, and estimate the Mine Design Software Market based on deposit type and end-use industry
5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Mine Design Software Market
Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Mine Design Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America
In the end, important application areas of Mine Design Software are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Mine Design Software Market. The market study on Global Mine Design Software Market 2019 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Mine Design Software Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.
Major Points in Table of Contents:
Global Mine Design Software Market Report 2019
1 Mine Design Software Product Definition
2 Global Mine Design Software Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
3 Manufacturer Mine Design Software Business Introduction
4 Global Mine Design Software Market Segmentation (Region Level)
5 Global Mine Design Software Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
6 Global Mine Design Software Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
7 Global Mine Design Software Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
8 Mine Design Software Market Forecast 2019-2023
9 Mine Design Software Segmentation Product Type
10 Mine Design Software Segmentation Industry
11 Mine Design Software Cost of Production Analysis
12 Conclusion
