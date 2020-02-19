Asia-Pacific Small UAV Market Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

There are a lot of geopolitical tensions amongst countries in the Asia-Pacific region.China was second on the list of the biggest military spenders in 2013. India is also on a buying spree for military hardware. There is arise of security concerns between the countries and also inside the countries in the Asia-Pacific region. In order to protect both the inside and borders of the country the demand for Small unmanned aerial vehicle will increase.As Asia Pacific has shown a trend to adopt technology more easily compared to other regions the Small unmanned aerial vehicle Market will witness high growth over the timeframe of 2014-2020.

Market Dynamics

Unmanned aerial vehicles are expected to become an integral part in the military system because of their use in border patrolling and surveillance. The growing demand of UAVs in civil and commercial application, increased procurement of military UVAs are expected to fuel the UAV market in the near future.Small UAV find their use in various fields apart from the military applications like thecivil and commercial field. Small UAVs are being used for anti-piracy operations, border patrolling, disaster relief operations, movie shooting and logistics.

However, the market growth of small unmanned aerial vehicles market will be dependent on how the countries define policies which ease the way for the commercial drone industry and reduce the market barriers to operate at varying degrees of autonomy.

Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Small UAV Market has been segmented

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Single-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Multi-Rotor VTOL Small UAV, Heavy Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Light Fixed-Wing Small UAV, Nano UAV and others

On the basis of the Propulsion Systems used, they are segmented into Hydrogen Cell Propulsion System, Hybrid Propulsion System, Solar Propulsion System and Lithium-Ion Battery Propulsion System

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Military, Law Enforcement, Civil & Commercial.

On the basis of size, the market has been segmented into Micro, Mini, and Nano

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds 28% of the global market shares. The market in Asia-pacific can be geographically segmented into the regions of China, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China dominates the Small UAV market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Small UAV market are Lockheed Martin, Thales SA, Boeing Corporation and Airbus Group.

