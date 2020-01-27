Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Sport, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

Report estimates the growth rate and the Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market value based on Market dynamics, development inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. Major driving factors of the Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are raised awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing participation in sports by young generation, increasing fashion trend is great opportunities for the market, rising trend of sport, increasing sport popularity, rising economy, and increase key manufacturers and at same time decline by young generation to participate in sport will hamper the market.

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by product type, sport, distribution channel, and country. Based on the distribution channel, the Online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during for cast period due to the rising use of the internet and the increasing trend of online shopping.

By the sports segment, the Fitness segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to raising awareness & consciousness regarding health and fitness.

In terms of country, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. India is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period due to an increase in participation of youth in sport, a rise in awareness regarding health, and increasing economy in this country.

In recent years, major players in the sports equipment and apparel market have taken several strategic measures, such as facility expansions and partnerships. Such as, In December 2013, Columbia Sportswear Company cooperated with Chogori India Retail limited (CIRL) to tap the growing outdoor sports apparel market in India. In June 2014, Adidas partnered with Bluesign Technologies to strengthen its worldwide supply chain and enhance its business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by country. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by country on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and country presence in the Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Product Type

Equipment

Apparel & shoes

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel

Sport Shop

Department & Discount Stores

Online

Others

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Sport

Winter Sport

Football

Tennis

Running

Fitness

Other Team Sport

Others

Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, by Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players in Asia Pacific Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

Decathlon S.A.

Nike

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Under Armour Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

ASICS Corporation

Sports Direct International Plc.

V.F. Corporation New Balance

Chogori India Retail Limited

LI-NING Company Limited

Lululemon Athetica Incorporation

Anta Sports Product Limited, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

