Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis

Increasing Adoption of Submarine Cable Systems in Asia Pacific is anticipated to stimulate the demand in the Coming Years

Latest market study on “Submarine Cable Systems Market to 2027 – Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecasts by Service (Installation Services and Maintenance & Upgrade Services) and Application (Communication and Energy & Power) – Asia Pacific Analysis and Forecast”, the market is estimated to reach US$ 14,719.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 5,612.6 Mn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Asia Pacific region comprises of majority of developing economies and also a huge underserved population for internet services. This presents fortunate opportunities for leading social media players and internet based service providers to reap benefits of the untapped market. With proliferation of cheap smart phone and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in business and households, the region presents highest growing user base seeking internet based services. Thus, strong growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that bring about the connection between the terrestrial fibers cables with the international broadband networks. The Asia pacific region is said to constitute one of the most expansive undersea cable networks that has played a crucial role in the transformation of this region. Further, with the multi-folds rise in demands of increased trans-pacific bandwidth by 2020, it is anticipated that investments for the submarine cable systems would reach new heights in the coming years. Asia Pacific contributes heavily to the data consumption. Higher rates of smartphone penetrations in the Asian countries especially India and China coupled with the parallel advancements in the 3G and 4G communication technologies have significantly contributed to the communications industry advancements in the region.

Asia Pacific comprises of various emerging economies where the Governments in the recent times are support various policies for enabling economic growth. Digitalization of the economy has taken center stage in majority of the countries such as India, china, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The power of internet is being harnessed for enabling rapid economic progress in the countries. As a result, many submarine cable system deployments are being witnessed currently in the Asia Pacific region. The Malaysia, Combodia, Thailand (MCT) submarine cable system, and the NEC supported submarine cable system for connecting Chennai with Andaman & Nicobar Islands are few examples of ongoing submarine cable system deployments in APAC market.

Government in both developed and developing economies are focusing on enhancing targets of broadband coverage and internet capabilities in both rural and urban areas, government are aggressively spending on digital infrastructure, expanding network capabilities for efficiently rolling out new technologies and connecting citizens with broadband and technology, which will also indirectly boost the growth of other industry as well. Developing economies such as India and China are one of the prime examples of countries where governments are taking positive steps for fostering adoption of optical fiber cables as well as the underlying submarine cable systems to provide interconnection to the terrestrial networks

The APAC submarine cable systems market has been segmented on the basis of service, and application. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into installation services, and maintenance & upgrade services. The submarine cable system finds its applications into the communication sector and also in the energy & power sector. The top companies operating in the field of submarine cable system include Alcatel (Nokia Networks), NEC Corporation, TE Subcom, and others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for the submarine cable system to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

The report segments the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable Systems market as follows:



Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Service

Installation

Maintenance & Upgrade

Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Asia Pacific Submarine cable systems Market – By Country

China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Rest of Asia Pacific

