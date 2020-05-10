Asia Pacific Tea Market Industry Analysis And Forecast (2018-2026)

Asia Pacific Tea Market was valued US$ 16.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US $ 20.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.84 % during a forecast period.
Asia-Pacific tea market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, processing type and by region. Based on the type, Asia-Pacific tea market is segmented into green tea, black tea, oolong tea, fruit/herbal tea, and others. By distribution channel, tea market is classified supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Processing type segment is divided into Leaf tea and CTC tea. Geographically, Asia-Pacific tea market spread by China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific.
Tea is the most famous and frequently used drink consumed globally. Growing in intake of tea, advance facilities in serving tea in the restaurant, availability of flavored tea beverages are boosting the growth in the Asia Pacific tea market. Introduction of supplementary healthy ingredients in tea by various market players are driving the growth in the Asia-Pacific Tea Market. Furthermore, Caffeine present in the tea, which causes trouble in sleeping, nervousness, irregular heart rate are hampering the growth in the Asia Pacific tea market.
Black tea segment is expected to hold large market share in the Asia Pacific tea market. Black tea consumption offers benefits for cancer prevention, healthy bones as well as low risk of diabetes, stress relief and better immune system. Furthermore, Green tea is estimated to dominate growth in the Asia Pacific tea market. This growth can be attributed to the healthiest beverage and it has gaining popularity in the tea market. Green tea is contains with antioxidants and nutrients which improves brain function, fat loss, a lower risk of cancer and many other impressive benefits.
A supermarket segment is leading the Tea Market. A supermarket is the most prominent distribution channel for food product selling. Supermarket shopping is easier to deal with, brand awareness of your product with possible nationwide coverage. Supermarkets have a lot of experience in selling different products and offer you advice and guidance that will help increase your sales.
The India, China, and Japan are ranked for leading countries packaged tea markets, thus, positioning Asia-Pacific as the potential market for tea. The hot tea product launches in Asia-Pacific was moderately higher than that of RTD tea launches. China has more number of number of tea drinkers as compared to other alternative beverages owing to the demands from growing population. In India, Tea is the most famous and widely used drink. Assam Tea Co. and Organic India are some of the major regional players in India.
Some of the major key players in the Asia-Pacific Tea Market include Tata Global Beverages, Unilever, Associated British Foods Plc., TAETEA, Nestle, Barry’s Tea, Apeejay Surrendra Group, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd., McLeod Russel, and ITO EN Inc.
Scope of the Asia Pacific Tea Market
By Product Type
• Green Tea
• Oolong Tea
• Fruit/Herbal Tea
• Black Tea
• Others
By Processing Type
• Leaf tea
• CTC tea
By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
By Country
• China
• India
• Japan
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Player in Asia Pacific Tea Market
• Unilever
• Dilmah
• Duncans Industries Ltd
• Hain Celestial Group Inc.
• JM Smucker Co.
• Mondelez
• Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.
• Tata Global Beverages
• Mcleod Russel
• Twinings
• James Finlay
• Van Rees
• Typhoo Tea Ltd
• Associated British Foods
