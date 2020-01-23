MARKET REPORT
Asphalt Modifier Market Growth Analysis 2019-2026
Global Asphalt Modifier Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Asphalt Modifier industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Asphalt Modifier as well as some small players.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Clariant
Lanxess
ICL-IP
Albemarle
Chemtura
RTP Company
Huber
Jiangmen Topchem Technology
Nabaltec
Budenheim
Amfine Chemical
LG Chem
ADEKA
Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals
Jiangyin Suli
Hangzhou JLS Flame Retardants Chemical
Ruiyang Chemical
Qiyuan New Materials
Brother Sci.&Tech.
Shifang Changfeng Chemical
Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Aluminum hydroxide
Organo-phosphorus Chemicals
Other
Segment by Application
Polyolefins
Epoxy resins
Unsaturated Polyesters
Poly-vinyl Chloride
Other
Important Key questions answered in Asphalt Modifier market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Asphalt Modifier in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Asphalt Modifier market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Asphalt Modifier market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Asphalt Modifier product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Asphalt Modifier , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Asphalt Modifier in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Asphalt Modifier competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Asphalt Modifier breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Asphalt Modifier market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Asphalt Modifier sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
ENERGY
Calcium Silicate Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type & Application to 2025 | HIL, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical, Johns Manville
Global calcium silicate market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, on account of its increasing applications in the food & beverage sector as an anti-caking agent. Food & beverage sector growth in various countries including India, China, and Brazil is expected to be one of the key driving factors for the industry over the forecast period.
The report provides the detailed information related to the global Calcium Silicate Market dynamics and demonstrates superior forecast for the development of the market and its key competitors Promat, Isolite Corporation, Zircar, Skamol A/S, American Elements, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pyrotek, Chaitanya Chemicals, and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC.
Globally, demand for calcium silicate is anticipated to ascent in the upcoming years, thereby, offers enormous opportunities to market producers. Outstanding growth of the calcium silicate market has compelled producers to initiate expansion and acquisition of projects to satisfy the global demand. There is a positive drift by producers to shift their plants to developing economies like India and China owing to the factors like low labor cost and raw material. The key drivers of the market are infrastructural development and rapid urbanization. This will bolster the demand in the forthcoming years. Whereas, price volatility and low raw material availability will affect the market. As fluctuation is recorded in the rates of raw material, easily available raw material at cheap costs are some factors that may hamper the growth of overall global calcium silicate market.
With the steady growth in the world economy, the calcium silicate boards market has suffered a certain impact. But, in the past four years, it has maintained an optimistic growth by maintaining the average annual highest growth rate.
National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) and Occupation Safety & Health Act, 1970 (OSHA) standardizing the regulations to offer healthy work environment, is also responsible fof calcium silicate demand in construction industry in near future. Another approval by WHO and FAO to use calcium silicate as food additive has widen its application and consumption.
Furthermore, segmentation of calcium silicate, based on end-use application is breakdown into sealant, food additive, cement, fire protection, ceramics, paints & coatings and insulation material. Demand for high-temperature insulating materials is anticipated to increase because of industrial development, thus propelling the calcium silicate market. Emerging construction sector has consolidated the demand for calcium silicate. Calcium silicate is an important substance in manufacturing fireproofing materials, employed in varied end-use applications such as residential construction, marine, commercial construction, industrial construction, aerodynamic, etc. Another factor that has boosted the calcium silicate use in food and beverage industry is its potential to be used as anti-caking agent.
The global calcium silicate market has a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account a significant calcium silicate market share that is more than 50%, attributing to the growth of construction, pharmaceutical and food industry, especially in the emerging developing countries like China, India, etc. After Asia-Pacific, stands Europe and North America in the global market. Europe’s progress is due to the major demand coming from green building materials which encompasses properties such as moisture resistant, fire resistant and long life etc. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to huge demand of Calcium Silicate due to the growing construction activities.
Global calcium silicate market is highly diversified as huge number of companies are present globally. Companies that dominate the global market include Promat, Isolite Corporation, Zircar, Skamol A/S, American Elements, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Pyrotek, Chaitanya Chemicals, and Industrial Insulation Group, LLC.
Key segments of ‘Global Calcium Silicate Market’
Based on Product Type, the market has been segmented into,
- Low Density
- Medium Density
- High Density
The market breakdown, by End Use Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
- Construction
- Food
- Others
Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- South East Asia & Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Calcium Silicate Market’:
- Future prospects and current trends of the global calcium silicate market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)
- Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies
- Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics
- Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
- In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types
- Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
MARKET REPORT
Intraoperative Imaging Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Snapshot
The healthcare industry is readily aspiring new technology that can enable caregivers to treat their patients better and the advent of intraoperative imaging has been in sync with it. A mode to capture real-time views of the brain for the surgeon during a surgical process, intraoperative imaging enables the removal of tumor more safely and reduce th. On the back of rising geriatric population and consequent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and growing requirement of superior imaging in orthopedic and neurological procedures are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global intraoperative imaging market. On the other hand, high cost of the systems is the most prominent obstruction over the prosperity of the intraoperative imaging market. Nevertheless, the vendors of this market are expected to gain new opportunities in the emerging economies.
Based on product type, the market for intraoperative imaging can be segmented into mobile C-arms, intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and intraoperative ultrasound, whereas application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into spine surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, urological surgery, ENT surgery, gastroenterological surgery, and maxillofacial surgery. Currently, the neurosurgery segment provides for the most prominent chunk of demand, which is a reflection of the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, brain tumors, stroke, and epilepsy. Based on the condition of the patient, the intraoperative imaging helps a surgeon in performing procedures such as lesion, deep brain stimulation, tissue transplant surgery with efficiency and accuracy, and neural grafting.
Some of the targeted audiences of this report are manufacturers and suppliers of intraoperative imaging equipment, neurosurgical, spinal surgery, and orthopedic associations and clinics, and medical devices manufacturers.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Overview
Intraoperative imaging consists of the use of image-guided technologies that enable clinicians to perform operations, deliver therapies, confirm procedure status, and improve real-time decision making. The image-guided therapy helps surgeons modify treatments by improving targeting of diseased tissues, thereby boosting surgical outcomes. Prominent technologies in intraoperative imaging include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT).
Over the past decade, these technologies have gained increased adoption in performing various surgeries, such as cardiovascular and spine surgeries with marked success in neurology and orthopedics. A variety of intraoperative imaging tools has gained acceptance in a large number of radiosurgical procedures. The intraoperative imaging market is projected for healthy growth, driven by the accelerating demand for image-guided minimally-invasive surgical interventions.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Key Trends
The surge in demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and the increasing adoption of MRI, CT, and PET to complement the already-existing routine imaging devices are the key factors propelling the market. The significant success of intraoperative MRI imaging in transforming contemporary neurosurgical procedures and brain surgeries has fuelled the market. In addition, the development of high-end technologies by manufacturers has helped clinicians perform complicated surgeries with accuracy, thereby stimulating the demand for intraoperative imaging devices and tools. Advancements in computer-assisted surgery devices and image-guided robots have led to newer applications. Emerging applications include visualization of vasculature and treatment of vascular malformations of the spinal cord; this is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Market Potential
A large number of medical device manufacturers are focusing on developing intraoperative imaging devices and tools with advanced functionalities that can be used in a wide range of clinical conditions. Several players are also offering upgrades in intraoperative imaging CT scanners and MRIs, which helps in selective tumor targeting.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. based in the U.S. is a clinical stage company in biotechnology focused on oncology, announced in March, 2017 that it was granted a patent by the Japanese Patent Office for its phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) optical agents. The patent, known as JP6073961, elaborates on the use of PDCs consisting of CLR 1501 and CLR 1502 in intraoperative tumor imaging in vitro as well as in vivo. The patent expires on May 11, 2030. The PDCs compounds make use of the PDC cancer targeting delivery platform for tumor targeting optimization and facilitates the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. The patent for the product candidate provides a wealth of opportunities for partnerships and collaborations for the biotech company, which is expected to enhance the clinical utility of the intraoperative imaging technology. This will also enable the company to expand its product portfolio in the coming years. The product portfolio mainly includes CLR 125, useful for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; and CLR 1502, used in intraoperative non-invasive tumor imaging.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Regional Outlook
North America is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the intraoperative imaging market. The impressive growth of the North America market is attributed to constant technological upgrades and advancements in imaging devices, coupled with increasing collaborations among leading players. Furthermore, the advent of platforms aimed at better integration of intraoperative imaging and MRI-compatible navigational systems is anticipated to boost the regional market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging systems in Latin America and Asia Pacific, attributed to soaring demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, will catalyze the growth of these regional markets over the forecast period.
Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis
Several medical device manufacturers are entering into partnerships and collaborations with leading players to consolidate their market presence across various regions. Key companies operating in the intraoperative imaging market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Brainlab AG, and Medtronic.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Imaging Software Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Snapshot
The demand in the global medical imaging software market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The prosperity of this market can be attributed to a number of factors such as growing public and private sector, technological advancements in the medical imaging systems and analysis software, fusion of imaging technologies, increasing usage of imaging equipment as a result of growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and expand applications of computer-aided diagnosis, which significantly improves the accuracy. On the other hand, constraints pertaining to budget, deep penetration of standalone software vendors, potential of hacking, and dearth of skilled professionals to operating the software are a few restraints obstructing the global medical imaging software market from attaining its true potential.
Get Free Sample of Research Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2300
Based on product type, the market for medical imaging software can be segmented into integrated and standalone. Image type can be 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. Application-wise, the market can be bifurcated into urology and nephrology, orthopedics, neurology, dental applications, oncology, cardiology, mammography, obstetrics and gynecology, and respiratory applications. End users of the market can be hospital organizations, diagnostic centers, and research centers. Modality-wise classification of the market can be done into tomography including CT, MRI, PET, and SPECT, ultrasound imaging, radiographic imaging, and combined modalities including PET/CT, PET/MR, and SPECT/CT.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Overview
Medical imaging software encompasses technologies and other solutions for various imaging modalities and processes to image a body for the purpose of diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Popular modalities include radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and tomography. These solutions help in the visualization and analysis of the images for clinical interventions and facilitate storage and transmission of patient data and other useful diagnostic information.
The shift from analog to digital medical imaging systems has led to constant evolution of medical imaging software. Development of modern technology platforms and visualization methods, coupled with the use of automation technologies in the healthcare sector, enables clinicians to produce high-resolution 2D and 3D images for improving clinical outcomes. This has positively impacted the medical imaging software market.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Key Trends
Continuous modernization of analog imaging systems to computed radiography systems across hospitals and other diagnostic centers is a key factor propelling the medical imaging software market. The development of cost-effective solutions such as retrofit kits for large-scale conversion of analog X-ray systems to digital systems has boosted the market. The demand for point-of-care ultrasound equipment for disease diagnosis in home-based settings has stimulated the demand for imaging software.
The advent of automation solutions for effective storage and communications of patients’ data across different clinical settings is anticipated to fuel the demand from the global medical imaging software market in the coming years. The growing popularity of mobile and cloud-based medical imaging systems for real-time visualization has bolstered the demand for advanced imaging software. Furthermore, the launch of solutions compatible across a range of medical imaging equipment is expected to create exciting opportunities for developers and vendors in the global medical imaging software market.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Market Potential
The launch of customizable imaging solutions catering to specific imaging needs of a large number of healthcare providers has expanded the horizon of the medical imaging software market, leading to transformative effects in the healthcare industry.
Novarad, a U.S.-based provider of medical imaging software solutions, collaborated in March, 2017 with Microsoft to develop a cutting-edge technology by combining its imaging software with HoloLens—the augmented reality glasses developed by the technology giant. The high-end technology, not yet released to consumers, will enable clinicians, especially surgeons, to create 3D holograms of MRI scans, CT scans, and X-rays. The scanned images of patients are uploaded to the cloud platform for doctors and surgeons to easily access them through HoloLens’s built-in computer. These holograms can then be superimposed on patients to provide enhanced visualization to surgeons during operations. Dr. Steve Cvetko, Director of R&D at Novarad and Dr. Wendell Gibby, the founder of the company, opine that the combined technology platform will significantly boost clinical and surgical outcomes. They are working intensively to patent the technology and efforts are ongoing to get it approved by the U.S. FDA to expand its potential. The augmented reality technology platform, believe the developers, will further prove beneficial to new doctors and medical students who want to witness surgeries at close quarters.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Regional Outlook
The Americas are a prominent market for medical imaging software and are anticipated to offer lucrative avenues over the forecast period. Spiraling revenue from leading players in various countries such as the U.S. and significant technological advances in medical imaging devices, particularly automation, are expected to propel this regional market. Furthermore, the robust medical infrastructure in the U.S. and the soaring popularity of minimally invasive surgical processes are anticipated to bolster the demand for medical imaging software in the Americas.
Global Medical Imaging Software Market: Competitive Analysis
Several players are forming collaborations with various technology companies and medical device manufacturers to launch innovative solutions in order to consolidate their market shares in major regions. Companies vying for a significant share in the medical imaging software market include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, IBA Dosimetry, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
