Assessment Services Market Grow at 9.5% CAGR to 2025 | AON, Talent Plus, Korn Ferry, Psytech, Hogan Assessments, CEB, Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, Performanse

Global Assessment Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Assessment Services in this report refers to a kind of service that helps the company, academic, government and other institutions assess the knowledge, skills and abilities, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Assessment Services market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 26730 million by 2025, from $ 18560 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Assessment Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AON, Talent Plus, Korn Ferry, Psytech, Hogan Assessments, CEB, Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, Performanse, TT Success Insight, DDI, Mettl, MeritTrac, NSEIT, TeamLease, Chandler Macleod, Pearson Vue, IBM, AssessFirst, Prometric, Yardstick

This study considers the Assessment Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Assessment Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Assessment Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Assessment Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Assessment Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Assessment Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

